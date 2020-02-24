Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sophos Group plc    SOPH   GB00BYZFZ918

SOPHOS GROUP PLC

(SOPH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/24 11:30:00 am
571.8 GBp   +0.28%
12:58pSOPHOS : FTSE Russell - Sophos Group
PU
10:43aSOPHOS : BlackRock Group - Form 8.3 - Sophos Group PLC
PU
09:22aSOPHOS : BNP Paribas London - Form 8.3 - Sophos Group Plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sophos : FTSE Russell - Sophos Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 12:58pm EST

RNS Number : 9640D

FTSE Russell

24 February 2020

Further to the FTSE Russell notice released on 20 February 2020 in relation to Sophos (UK): Constituent Deletion, please note the FTSE 250 Replacement.

All other details remain unchanged. Please see updated notice below:

Sophos Group (UK): Constituent Deletion - Update

Changes in FTSE UK Index Series

24 February 2020

Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the cash offer forSophos Group (UK, constituent) by Surf Buyer Ltd (non constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Sophos Group (UK, BYZFZ91) will be deleted from theFTSE 250 index.

Morgan Sindall Group (UK, 0808561) will be added to theFTSE 250 Index and removed from the FTSE SmallCap Index.

All changes effective from 27 February 2020.

Full details of index changes are available on the FTSE Russell website.

For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services atinfo@ftserussell.comor call:

Australia

+1800

653 680

Hong Kong

+852 2164 3333

Japan

+81

3 4563 6346

London

+44

(0) 20 7866 1810

New York

+1866

551 0617

Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com

Terms of Use| Copyright © 2020 FTSE Russell

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contactrns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

FTSFLFLDFDISFII

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Sophos Group plc published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 17:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOPHOS GROUP PLC
12:58pSOPHOS : FTSE Russell - Sophos Group
PU
10:43aSOPHOS : BlackRock Group - Form 8.3 - Sophos Group PLC
PU
09:22aSOPHOS : BNP Paribas London - Form 8.3 - Sophos Group Plc
PU
07:22aSOPHOS : Goldman Sachs (EPT) - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
06:33aSOPHOS : UBS AG (EPT) - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)Sophos Group plc
PU
06:33aSOPHOS : JPMorgan Sec.Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Sophos Group plc
PU
02/21SOPHOS : Syquant Capital - Form 8.3 - SOPH LN
PU
02/21SOPHOS : BlackRock Group - Form 8.3 - Sophos Group PLC
PU
02/21SOPHOS : BNP Paribas London - Form 8.3 - Sophos Group Plc
PU
02/21SOPHOS : AllianzGI-Global - Form 8.3 - Sophos Group PLC
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 754 M
EBIT 2020 97,6 M
Net income 2020 18,3 M
Debt 2020 62,8 M
Yield 2020 0,72%
P/E ratio 2020 1 232x
P/E ratio 2021 110x
EV / Sales2020 4,92x
EV / Sales2021 4,32x
Capitalization 3 647 M
Chart SOPHOS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sophos Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOPHOS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,27  $
Last Close Price 7,39  $
Spread / Highest target 2,10%
Spread / Average Target -15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kristof Hagerman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Gyenes Non-Executive Chairman
Joe Levy Chief Technology Officer
Tony Young Chief Information Officer
Paul Ashton Walker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOPHOS GROUP PLC2.19%3 647
MICROSOFT CORPORATION13.25%1 358 364
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC21.26%35 815
SPLUNK INC.11.55%26 058
SEA LIMITED28.92%24 019
SYNOPSYS INC.7.28%22 431
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group