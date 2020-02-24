Sophos : FTSE Russell - Sophos Group

RNS Number : 9640D

FTSE Russell

24 February 2020

Further to the FTSE Russell notice released on 20 February 2020 in relation to Sophos (UK): Constituent Deletion, please note the FTSE 250 Replacement.

All other details remain unchanged. Please see updated notice below:

Sophos Group (UK): Constituent Deletion - Update

Changes in FTSE UK Index Series

24 February 2020

Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the cash offer forSophos Group (UK, constituent) by Surf Buyer Ltd (non constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Sophos Group (UK, BYZFZ91) will be deleted from theFTSE 250 index.

Morgan Sindall Group (UK, 0808561) will be added to theFTSE 250 Index and removed from the FTSE SmallCap Index.

All changes effective from 27 February 2020.

Full details of index changes are available on the FTSE Russell website.

