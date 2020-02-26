Sophos : FTSE Russell - Sophos Group

RNS Number : 2645E

FTSE Russell

26 February 2020

Sophos Group (UK): Deletion - Update

26 February 2020

FTSE Russell notes the late announcement by Sophos Group (UK, BYZFZ91, FTSE 250 Index, GEIS Small Cap) regarding the delay in the scheme of arrangement timetable in relation to the cash offer by Surf Buyer (non-constituent), with the updated timetable to be announced in due course.

As the deletion has been applied effective for the open Thursday 27 February 2020, appropriate advanced notification cannot be provided to delay the deletion within the FTSE Russell Indexes, therefore index changes will proceed as previously announced in accordance with section 2.1.4 of the Corporate Actions and Events Guide.

