Sophos : Form 8.3 - Sophos Group

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Identity of the person whose
TIG Advisors, LLC
positions/dealings are being
disclosed:
(b) Owner or controller of interests and
short positions disclosed, if different
from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle
companies is insufficient
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to
Sophos Group PLC
whose relevant securities this form
relates:
Use a separate form for each
offeror/offeree
(d) If an exempt fund manager
connected with an offeror/offeree,
state this and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:
(e)
Date position held/dealing
2 December 2019
undertaken:
(f) Has the discloser previously
NO
disclosed, or are they today
If YES, specify which:
disclosing, under the Code in respect
of any other party to this offer?
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security:
ISIN: GB00BYZFZ918
NSI:
488,687,548
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1)
Relevant securities
owned and/or
controlled:
(2)
Derivatives (other than
9,912,659
2.02%
%
options):
(3)
Options and
agreements to
purchase/sell:
TOTAL:
9,912,659
2.02%
%
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other executive options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the oﬀeror or oﬀeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Purchases and sales
Class of
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
relevant
securities
security
Page 1 of 3
Derivatives transactions (other than options)
Class of
Product
Nature of dealing
Number
Price per
relevant
description
e.g. opening/closing
of
unit
security
e.g. CFD
reference
a long/short position,
increasing/reducing a
securities
long/short position
3p ordinary
CFD
Increasing a Long
11,716
5.65 (U.K)
Position
3p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a Long
48,676
5.65 (U.K)
Position
3p ordinary
CFD
Increasing a Long
1,200,000
5.66 (U.K)
Position
Options transactions in respect of existing securities
Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class of
Product
Writing,
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
Option
relevant
description
purchasing,
of
price
e.g.
date
money
security
e.g. call
selling,
securities
per unit
American,
paid/
option
varying
to which
European
received
etc.
option
etc.
per unit
relates
Exercising
Class of
Product
Number of
Exercise price
relevant
description
securities
per unit
security
e.g. call option
Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of
Nature of dealing
Details
Price per
relevant
e.g. subscription,
unit (if
security
conversion
applicable)
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the oﬀeror or oﬀeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
NONE
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
NONE
Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
NO
Date of disclosure:
3 December 2019
Contact name:
Michael Fastert
Telephone number:
+1 212 396 8698
Page 2 of 3
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.
Sophos Group plc published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 15:47:01 UTC