Sophos : Form 8.3 - Sophos Group

RNS Number : 5502V

TIG Advisors, LLC

03 December 2019

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Identity of the person whose TIG Advisors, LLC positions/dealings are being disclosed: (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to Sophos Group PLC whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing 2 December 2019 undertaken: (f) Has the discloser previously NO disclosed, or are they today If YES, specify which: disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: ISIN: GB00BYZFZ918 NSI: 488,687,548 Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: (2) Derivatives (other than 9,912,659 2.02% % options): (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: TOTAL: 9,912,659 2.02% %

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other executive options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the oﬀeror or oﬀeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Purchases and sales