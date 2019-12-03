Log in
Sophos : Form 8.3 - Sophos Group

0
12/03/2019 | 10:48am EST

RNS Number : 5502V

TIG Advisors, LLC

03 December 2019

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Identity of the person whose

TIG Advisors, LLC

positions/dealings are being

disclosed:

(b) Owner or controller of interests and

short positions disclosed, if different

from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle

companies is insufficient

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to

Sophos Group PLC

whose relevant securities this form

relates:

Use a separate form for each

offeror/offeree

(d) If an exempt fund manager

connected with an offeror/offeree,

state this and specify identity of

offeror/offeree:

(e)

Date position held/dealing

2 December 2019

undertaken:

(f) Has the discloser previously

NO

disclosed, or are they today

If YES, specify which:

disclosing, under the Code in respect

of any other party to this offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

  1. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

ISIN: GB00BYZFZ918

NSI:

488,687,548

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)

Relevant securities

owned and/or

controlled:

(2)

Derivatives (other than

9,912,659

2.02%

%

options):

(3)

Options and

agreements to

purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

9,912,659

2.02%

%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

  1. Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other executive options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the oeror or oeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

  1. Purchases and sales

Class of

Purchase/sale

Number of

Price per unit

relevant

securities

security

  1. Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of

Product

Nature of dealing

Number

Price per

relevant

description

e.g. opening/closing

of

unit

security

e.g. CFD

reference

a long/short position,

increasing/reducing a

securities

long/short position

3p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a Long

11,716

5.65 (U.K)

Position

3p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a Long

48,676

5.65 (U.K)

Position

3p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a Long

1,200,000

5.66 (U.K)

Position

  1. Options transactions in respect of existing securities
  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

Product

Writing,

Number

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

relevant

description

purchasing,

of

price

e.g.

date

money

security

e.g. call

selling,

securities

per unit

American,

paid/

option

varying

to which

European

received

etc.

option

etc.

per unit

relates

  1. Exercising

Class of

Product

Number of

Exercise price

relevant

description

securities

per unit

security

e.g. call option

  1. Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of

Nature of dealing

Details

Price per

relevant

e.g. subscription,

unit (if

security

conversion

applicable)

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the oeror or oeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

4. OTHER INFORMATION

  1. Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

NONE

  1. Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

  1. the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
  2. the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

NONE

  1. Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

3 December 2019

Contact name:

Michael Fastert

Telephone number:

+1 212 396 8698

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website atwww.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

RETTJBATMBJMBTL

Disclaimer

Sophos Group plc published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 15:47:01 UTC
