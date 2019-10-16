Log in
SOPHOS GROUP PLC    SOPH   GB00BYZFZ918

SOPHOS GROUP PLC

(SOPH)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/16 07:04:39 am
571.4 GBp   -0.24%
06:48aSOPHOS : Form 8.3 - Sophos Group PLC
PU
06:18aSOPHOS : Increase in irrevocable undertakings
PU
10/15NORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Sophos Group Plc
PR
Sophos : Form 8.3 - Sophos Group PLC

10/16/2019 | 06:48am EDT

RNS Number : 0974Q

Pictet Asset Management Ltd

16 October 2019

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Pictet Asset Management Ltd

(b) Owner or controller of interests and

N/A

short positions disclosed, if different

from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle

companies is insufficient. For a trust, the

trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must

be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to

Sophos Group PLC

whose relevant securities this form

relates:

Use a separate form for each

offeror/offeree

(d) If an exempt fund manager

N/A

connected with an offeror/offeree,

state this and specify identity of

offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing

15.10.2019

undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state

the latest practicable date prior to the

disclosure

(f)

In addition to the company in 1(c)

N/A

above, is the discloser making

disclosures in respect of any other

party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer,

state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

  1. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities

5,984,894

1.22

owned and/or

controlled:

(2) Cash-settled

1,549,554

0.31

derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled

derivatives (including

options) and

agreements to

purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

7,534,448

1.54

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

  1. Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in

N/A

relation to which subscription

right exists:

Details, including nature of the

N/A

rights concerned and relevant

percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the oeror or oeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)

Purchases and sales

Class of

Purchase/sale

Number of

Price per unit

relevant

securities

security

Ordinary Shares

Sell

495,414

5.74

(b)

Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class

of

Product

Nature of dealing

Number

Price per

relevant

description

e.g. opening/closing

of

unit

security

e.g. CFD

a long/short position,

reference

increasing/reducing

securities

a long/short position

Ordinary

CFD

Reducing

long

119,520

5.74

Shares

position

  1. Stock-settledderivative transactions (including options)
  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

Product

Writing,

Number

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

relevant

description

purchasing,

of

price

e.g.

date

money

security

e.g. call

selling,

securities

per unit

American,

paid/

option

varying

to which

European

received

etc.

option

etc.

per unit

relates

N/A

  1. Exercise

Class of

Product

Exercising/

Number of

Exercise

relevant

description

exercised

securities

price per

security

e.g. call

against

unit

option

N/A

  1. Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of

Nature of dealing

Details

Price per

relevant

e.g. subscription,

unit (if

security

conversion

applicable)

N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

  1. Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

  1. Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

  1. the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
  2. the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

  1. Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

16.10.2019

Contact name:

Jasmin Shergill

Telephone number:

+44 20 7847 4116

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website atwww.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

RETFMMMGGVFGLZM

Disclaimer

Sophos Group plc published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 10:47:01 UTC
