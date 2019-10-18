Sophos : Form 8.3 - Sophos Group plc

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
1.
KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser:
Alpine Associates Management
Inc.
(b) Owner or controller of interests and
N/A
short positions disclosed, if different from
1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies
is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s),
settlor and beneficiaries must be named.
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to
Sophos Group plc
whose relevant securities this form
relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected
N/A
with an offeror/offeree, state this and
specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
October 17th, 2019
For an opening position disclosure, state the
latest practicable date prior to the disclosure
(f)
In addition to the company in 1(c) above,
N/A
is the discloser making disclosures in
respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state
"N/A"
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security:
3p Ordinary
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1)
Relevant securities
owned and/or controlled:
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
5,068,000
1.04%
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives
(including options) and
agreements to
purchase/sell:
TOTAL:
5,068,000
1.04%
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the oﬀeror or oﬀeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of
Nature of dealing
Details
Price per unit
relevant
e.g. subscription,
(if applicable)
security
conversion
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant
securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
NO
Date of disclosure:
October 18th, 2019
Contact name:
Todd Mason
Telephone number:
1-201-871-0866
