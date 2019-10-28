Sophos : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- Sophos Group plc

RNS Number : 3300R

JPMorgan AG

28 October 2019

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ("RI") STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT

APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: J.P. Morgan AG (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to Sophos Group plc whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (c) Name of the party to the offer with Lead Financial Advisor which exempt principal trader is and Corporate Broker to connected: Sophos Group plc (d) Date position held/dealing 25 October 2019 undertaken: For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) N/A above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Ordinary Share Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities - - - - owned and/or controlled: (2) Cash-settled - - - - derivatives: (3) Stock-settled - - - - derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: TOTAL: - - - -

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the oﬀeror or oﬀeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Purchases and sales