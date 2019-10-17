Sophos : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Sophos Group plc

4,406 5.7093 GBP

39,583 5.7125 GBP

50,000 5.7129 GBP

21,571 5.7138 GBP

5.7140 GBP

56,402 5.7161 GBP

1,365 5.7174 GBP 5.7200 GBP

6,544 5.7250 GBP

10,737 5.7320 GBP

4,303 5.7343 GBP 5.7364 GBP 5.7391 GBP

9,522 5.7470 GBP Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option relevant description purchasing, of price e.g. date money security e.g. call selling, securities per unit American, paid/ option varying to which European received etc. option etc. per unit relates Ordinary Share

Exercise

Class of Product Exercising/ Number of Exercise relevant description exercised securities price per security e.g. call against unit option

Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of Nature of dealing Details Price per relevant e.g. subscription, unit (if security conversion applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant

securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

Date of disclosure: 17 October 2019 Contact name: Alwyn Basch Telephone number: 020 7742 7407

