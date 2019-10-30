Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sophos Group plc    SOPH   GB00BYZFZ918

SOPHOS GROUP PLC

(SOPH)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/30 09:52:38 am
569.4 GBp   +0.21%
09:12aSOPHOS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sophos Group plc replacement
PU
09:12aSOPHOS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sophos Group plc
PU
07:17aSOPHOS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Sophos Group plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sophos : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sophos Group plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 09:12am EDT

RNS Number : 6514R

UBS AG (EPT)

30 October 2019

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING

IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the Code)

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

UBS Investment Bank,

London

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to

Sophos Group plc

whose relevant securities this form

relates:

Use a separate form for each

offeror/offeree

(c) Name of the party to the offer with

Connected advisor to ,

which exempt principal trader is

Sophos Group plc offeree

connected:

to Thoma Bravo LLC

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

29 October 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b)

No

above, is the exempt principal trader

making disclosures in respect of any

other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer,

state "N/A"

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the oeror or oeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

  1. Purchases and sales

Class of

Purchases/

Total

Highest price

Lowest price

relevant

sales

number of

per unit

per unit

security

securities

paid/received

paid/received

3p

Buy

946623

5.68699

5.67199

ordinary

GBP

GBP

3p

Sell

59407

5.68599

5.67400

ordinary

GBP

GBP

  1. Cash-settledderivative transactions

Class of

Product

Nature of dealing

Number

Price per unit

relevant

description

e.g.

of

security

e.g. CFD

opening/closing a

reference

long/short position,

securities

increasing/reducing

a long/short

position

3p

CFD

Long

1213

5.682

GBP

ordinary

3p

CFD

Long

2976

5 . 6 8 1 9 9 9

ordinary

GBP

3p

CFD

Long

1522

5.675

GBP

ordinary

3p

CFD

Long

25273

5.68493685

ordinary

GBP

3p

CFD

Short

16985

5.682

GBP

ordinary

3p

CFD

Short

251287

5 . 7 0 5 7 6 5

ordinary

GBP

3p

CFD

Short

200000

5 . 7 0 5 6 0 1

ordinary

GBP

3p

CFD

Short

988

5 . 6 8 3 5 9 1

ordinary

GBP

3p

CFD

Short

88

5.672

GBP

ordinary

3p

CFD

Short

450000

5 . 7 1 3 3 4 1

ordinary

GBP

3p

CFD

Short

625

5 . 6 7 9 4 8 8

ordinary

GBP

3p

CFD

Short

1213

5.6854

GBP

ordinary

  1. Stock-settledderivative transactions (including options)
  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

Product

Writing,

Number

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

Page 1 of 2

relevant

description

purchasing,

of

price

e.g.

date

money

security

e.g. call

selling,

securities

per unit

American,

paid/

option

varying

to which

European

received

etc.

option

etc.

per unit

relates

  1. Exercise

Class of

Product

Exercising/

Number of

Exercise

relevant

description

exercised

securities

price

security

e.g. call option

against

per unit

  1. Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of

Nature of dealing

Details

Price per

relevant

e.g. subscription,

unit (if

security

conversion

applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

  1. Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none "

None

  1. Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

  1. the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
  2. the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant

securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

Date of disclosure:

30 October 2019

Contact name:

Wendy Dent

Telephone number:

+44 (0)207 568 1245

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website atwww.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

FERWGGRWUUPBGGU

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Sophos Group plc published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 13:11:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOPHOS GROUP PLC
09:12aSOPHOS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sophos Group plc replacement
PU
09:12aSOPHOS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sophos Group plc
PU
07:17aSOPHOS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Sophos Group plc
PU
05:48aSOPHOS : Rule 2.9 Announcement
PU
10/29SOPHOS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sophos Group Replacement
PU
10/29SOPHOS : Update on debt financing arrangements
PU
10/28SOPHOS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
10/28SOPHOS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sophos Group plc
PU
10/28SOPHOS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Sophos Group plc
PU
10/28SOPHOS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- Sophos Group plc
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 760 M
EBIT 2020 96,3 M
Net income 2020 22,9 M
Debt 2020 53,8 M
Yield 2020 0,76%
P/E ratio 2020 161x
P/E ratio 2021 98,9x
EV / Sales2020 4,77x
EV / Sales2021 4,28x
Capitalization 3 571 M
Chart SOPHOS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sophos Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOPHOS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,16  $
Last Close Price 7,31  $
Spread / Highest target 2,59%
Spread / Average Target -15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kristof Hagerman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Gyenes Non-Executive Chairman
Joe Levy Chief Technology Officer
Tony Young Chief Information Officer
Paul Ashton Walker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOPHOS GROUP PLC50.08%3 577
MICROSOFT CORPORATION40.62%1 089 622
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC34.57%29 237
SYNOPSYS62.25%20 541
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.51.72%18 511
SPLUNK INC.13.72%18 403
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group