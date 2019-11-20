Sophos : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Sophos Group plc

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING
IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
1.
KEY INFORMATION
(a) Name of exempt principal trader:
J.P. Morgan Securities Plc
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to
Sophos Group plc
whose relevant securities this form
relates:
Use a separate form for each
offeror/offeree
(c) Name of the party to the offer with
Lead Financial Advisor
which exempt principal trader is
and Corporate Broker to
connected:
Sophos Group plc
(d) Date dealing undertaken:
19 November 2019
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b)
N/A
above, is the exempt principal trader
making disclosures in respect of any
other party to this offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer,
state "N/A"
2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the oﬀeror or oﬀeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of
Nature of dealing
Details
Price per
relevant
e.g. subscription,
unit (if
security
conversion
applicable)
3. OTHER INFORMATION
Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None
Date of disclosure:
20 November 2019
Contact name:
Alwyn Basch
Telephone number:
020 7742 7407
