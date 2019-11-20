Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sophos Group plc    SOPH   GB00BYZFZ918

SOPHOS GROUP PLC

(SOPH)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/20 06:31:52 am
568.6 GBp   -0.07%
06:15aSOPHOS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Sophos Group plc
PU
04:25aSOPHOS : Rule 2.9 Announcement
PU
11/18P. SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP : Form 8.3 - Sophos Group plc
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sophos : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Sophos Group plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 06:15am EST

RNS Number : 0675U

JPMorgan Securities Plc

20 November 2019

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING

IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to

Sophos Group plc

whose relevant securities this form

relates:

Use a separate form for each

offeror/offeree

(c) Name of the party to the offer with

Lead Financial Advisor

which exempt principal trader is

and Corporate Broker to

connected:

Sophos Group plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

19 November 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b)

N/A

above, is the exempt principal trader

making disclosures in respect of any

other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer,

state "N/A"

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the oeror or oeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

  1. Purchases and sales

Class of

Purchases/

Total

Highest price

Lowest price

relevant

sales

number of

per unit

per unit

security

securities

paid/received

paid/received

Ordinary

Purchase

375,618

5.6900 GBP

5.6700 GBP

Share

Sale

290,030

5.6900 GBP

5.6618 GBP

  1. Cash-settledderivative transactions

Class of

Product

Nature of dealing

Number

Price per

relevant

description

e.g. opening/closing

of

unit

security

e.g. CFD

a long/short

reference

position,

securities

increasing/reducing

a long/short position

Ordinary

Equity

Long

1,710

5.6618 GBP

Share

Swap

2,113

5.6681 GBP

3,424

5.6690 GBP

7,595

5.6734 GBP

1,613

5.6738 GBP

754

5.6756 GBP

755

5.6758 GBP

505

5.6780 GBP

757

5.6798 GBP

200

5.6839 GBP

68

5.6844 GBP

3,169

5.6897 GBP

39,809

5.6900 GBP

Short

496

5.6701 GBP

20,855

5.6714 GBP

67,833

5.6740 GBP

3,307

5.6744 GBP

12,112

5.6745 GBP

10,456

5.6749 GBP

11,978

5.6782 GBP

4

5.6880 GBP

39,636

5.6900 GBP

  1. Stock-settledderivative transactions (including options)
  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

Product

Writing,

Number

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

relevant

description

purchasing,

of

price

e.g.

date

money

security

e.g. call

selling,

securities

per unit

American,

paid/

option

varying

to which

European

received

etc.

option

etc.

per unit

relates

Page 1 of 2

Ordinary

Share

  1. Exercise

Class of

Product

Exercising/

Number of

Exercise

relevant

description

exercised

securities

price per

security

e.g. call

against

unit

option

  1. Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of

Nature of dealing

Details

Price per

relevant

e.g. subscription,

unit (if

security

conversion

applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

  1. Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

  1. Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

  1. the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
  2. the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

Date of disclosure:

20 November 2019

Contact name:

Alwyn Basch

Telephone number:

020 7742 7407

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website atwww.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

FERURVRRKSAAUAA

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Sophos Group plc published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 11:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOPHOS GROUP PLC
06:15aSOPHOS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Sophos Group plc
PU
04:25aSOPHOS : Rule 2.9 Announcement
PU
11/18P. SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP : Form 8.3 - Sophos Group plc
AQ
11/14MEDIA ALERT : Sophos shows how the most prevalent and persistent ransomware fami..
AQ
11/11DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Form 8.3 - Sophos Group PLC
AQ
11/11Sophos Intercept X Named Best Endpoint Security Solution by CRN®
GL
11/08SOPHOS : Scheme of arrangement
PU
11/08SOPHOS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sophos Group plc Replacement
PU
11/08SOPHOS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Sophos Group Plc
PU
11/08SOPHOS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Sophos Group plc AMENDMENT
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 754 M
EBIT 2020 96,7 M
Net income 2020 19,6 M
Debt 2020 54,9 M
Yield 2020 0,73%
P/E ratio 2020 1 226x
P/E ratio 2021 109x
EV / Sales2020 4,87x
EV / Sales2021 4,29x
Capitalization 3 612 M
Chart SOPHOS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sophos Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOPHOS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,19  $
Last Close Price 7,36  $
Spread / Highest target 1,99%
Spread / Average Target -15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kristof Hagerman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Gyenes Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Paul Seaton Bray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Joe Levy Chief Technology Officer
Tony Young Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOPHOS GROUP PLC50.29%3 614
MICROSOFT CORPORATION48.07%1 147 296
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC41.55%30 753
SYNOPSYS68.27%21 303
SPLUNK INC.18.89%19 240
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.54.62%19 216
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group