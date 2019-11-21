Sophos : Form 8 (DD) - Sophos Group plc

RNS Number : 2208U

Sophos Group Plc

21 November 2019

1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Dr. Peter Lammer (b) Owner or controller of interests and N/A short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to Sophos Group plc whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (d) Status of person making the Person acting in concert with disclosure: the offeree (Sophos Group e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in plc) concert with the offeror/offeree (specify name of offeror/offeree) (e) Date dealing undertaken: 21 November 2019 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) No above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the oﬀeror or oﬀeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security: Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities 29,780,353 6.065% Nil - owned and/or controlled: (2) Cash-settled Nil - Nil - derivatives: (3) Stock-settled Nil - Nil - derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: TOTAL: 29,780,353 6.065% Nil -

Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in N/A relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the N/A rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

