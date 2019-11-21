Sophos : Form 8 (DD) - Sophos Group plc

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR
THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)
Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
1.
KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser:
Dr. Peter Lammer
(b) Owner or controller of interests and
N/A
short positions disclosed, if different
from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle
companies is insufficient. For a trust, the
trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must
be named.
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to
Sophos Group plc
whose relevant securities this form
relates:
Use a separate form for each
offeror/offeree
(d) Status of person making the
Person acting in concert with
disclosure:
the offeree (Sophos Group
e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in
plc)
concert with the offeror/offeree (specify
name of offeror/offeree)
(e) Date dealing undertaken:
21 November 2019
(f)
In addition to the company in 1(c)
No
above, is the discloser making
disclosures in respect of any other
party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer,
state "N/A"
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the oﬀeror or oﬀeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing
Class of relevant
security:
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1) Relevant securities
29,780,353
6.065%
Nil
-
owned and/or
controlled:
(2) Cash-settled
Nil
-
Nil
-
derivatives:
(3) Stock-settled
Nil
-
Nil
-
derivatives (including
options) and
agreements to
purchase/sell:
TOTAL:
29,780,353
6.065%
Nil
-
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or ﬁnancial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).
Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in
N/A
relation to which subscription
right exists:
Details, including nature of the
N/A
rights concerned and relevant
percentages:
3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the oﬀeror or oﬀeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
Purchases and sales
(i)
Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected
adviser)
Class of
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
relevant
securities
security
Ordinary
Sale
12,763,007
$7.32
(ii)
Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a
Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of
Nature of dealing
Details
Price per
relevant
e.g. subscription,
unit (if
security
conversion
applicable)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
N/A
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
N/A
Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8
(Open Positions)
NO
Supplemental Form 8
(SBL)
NO
Date of disclosure:
21 November 2019
Contact name:
Paul Waters, Group Company
Secretary
Telephone number:
+44 (0)1235 461908
