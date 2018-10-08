Log in
Sophos : Notice of Results

10/08/2018 | 12:18pm CEST

RNS Number : 0461D Sophos Group Plc 08 October 2018

8 October 2018

Sophos Group plc

Notice of Results

Sophos Group plc, a leading provider of cloud enabled enduser and network security solutions, will issue its interim results for the six months ended 30th September 2018 on Wednesday, 7 th November 2018.

Management will host a meeting for analysts and investors at 09:30 GMT on the morning of the results, which will also available via webcast and conference call. For more details, please visit https://investors.sophos.com

Enquiries

Sophos Group plc

Tel: +44 (0) 1235 559 933

Derek Brown, Vice President Investor Relations

Financial Public Relations

Tulchan Communications

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7353 4200

About

More than 100 million users in 150 countries rely on Sophos' complete security solutions as the best protection against complex threats and data loss. Simple to deploy, manage, and use, Sophos' award-winning encryption, endpoint security, web, email, mobile and network security solutions are backed by SophosLabs - a global network of threat intelligence centers. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K., and is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "SOPH." More information is available atwww.sophos.com/company.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

NORFSWFILFASELS

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Sophos Group plc published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 10:17:09 UTC
