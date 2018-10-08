Sophos : Notice of Results

RNS Number : 0461D Sophos Group Plc 08 October 2018

8 October 2018

Sophos Group plc

Notice of Results

Sophos Group plc, a leading provider of cloud enabled enduser and network security solutions, will issue its interim results for the six months ended 30th September 2018 on Wednesday, 7 th November 2018.

Management will host a meeting for analysts and investors at 09:30 GMT on the morning of the results, which will also available via webcast and conference call. For more details, please visit https://investors.sophos.com

Enquiries

Sophos Group plc

Tel: +44 (0) 1235 559 933

Derek Brown, Vice President Investor Relations

Financial Public Relations

Tulchan Communications

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7353 4200

About

