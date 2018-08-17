Log in
SOPHOS GROUP PLC (SOPH)
17 August 2018
488.2 GBp   +2.05%
Sophos : Notification of Transaction by PDMR

08/17/2018 | 04:26pm CEST

RNS Number : 2023Y

Sophos Group Plc 17 August 2018

Sophos Group plc (the Company)

17 August 2018

Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

On 17 August 2018, Nick Bray (PDMR), completed the transfer of ordinary shares of 3p each in the capital of the Company (Shares) between his personal brokerage accounts, and a subsequent transfer of Shares in to trust.

Following these transactions, Nick Bray has total beneficial interests over 307,747 Shares.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and provides further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Nick Bray

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer / Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sophos Group plc

b)

LEI

21380078ZKBCC75BO206

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3p each in Sophos Group plc (Shares)

GB00BYZFZ918

b)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of legal interest in Shares from Nick Bray's brokerage account at Solium Capital to his brokerage account at Barclays Bank plc for no consideration. Six (6) Shares were deducted in settlement of the administration charges on the transfer.

This transaction has resulted in a change to the beneﬁcial ownership of Shares held by Nick Bray.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Zero ZeroVolume(s) 372,579 6

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Transfer of Shares by PDMR on 17 August 2018: 372,585

Total price: Zero

e)

Date of the transaction

17 August 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Nick Bray

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer / Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sophos Group plc

b)

LEI

21380078ZKBCC75BO206

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3p each in Sophos Group plc (Shares)

GB00BYZFZ918

b)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of legal interest in Shares from Nick Bray's brokerage account at Barclays Bank plc to The Nicholas Bray Family Settlement 2018 trust for no consideration.

This transaction has resulted in a change to the beneﬁcial ownership of Shares held by Nick Bray.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) ZeroVolume(s) 64,832

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Transfer of Shares by PDMR on 17 August 2018: 64,832

Total price: Zero

e)

Date of the transaction

17 August 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Chloe Barry

Group Company Secretary

www.sophos.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHUBASRWUAWAAR

Disclaimer

Sophos Group plc published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 14:25:03 UTC
