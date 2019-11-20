Sophos : Proposed offering of shares in Sophos Group plc

RNS Number : 1122U
Barclays Bank PLC
20 November 2019
PRESS RELEASE
20 November 2019
Proposed oﬀering of up to approximately 23.9 million existing ordinary shares in Sophos Group plc ("Sophos" of the "Company")
Dr. Peter Lammer and Dr. Jan Hruska (the "Selling Shareholders") announce their intention to sell in aggregate up to approximately 23.9 million existing ordinary shares of Sophos, corresponding to approximately 4.9% of the outstanding ordinary share capital of the Company (the "Offer Shares"). The sale will be undertaken via an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors (the "Offering").
As announced on 14 October 2019, (the "Announcement") by Surf Buyer Limited ("Surf Buyer"), a newly formed company owned by funds managed and/or advised by Thoma Bravo, LLC, the Selling Shareholders have each provided an irrevocable undertaking to vote in favour of the resolutions relating to the proposed acquisition of Sophos by Surf Buyer. Under the terms of these irrevocable undertakings, each of the Selling Shareholders has the ability to sell his Sophos shares in certain circumstances, including the ability to sell less than 30% of his holding of Sophos shares prior to the Meetings (or before such time as the Acquisition is being implemented by way of a Takeover Oﬀer). The terms "Meetings", "Acquisition" and Takeover Offer" have the same meanings as in the Announcement.
Barclays Bank PLC ("Barclays") and UBS AG London Branch ("UBS") are acting as Joint Global Coordinators in connection with the Oﬀering and N. M. Rothschild & Sons Limited ("Rothschild & Co") is acting as the sole Financial Adviser to the Selling Shareholders. The Oﬀer Shares are being oﬀered to institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuild which will be launched immediately following this announcement. The right is reserved to close the books at any time. The sale price of the shares and the ﬁnal size of the Oﬀering will be determined by the Joint Global Coordinators and the Selling Shareholders after the books have closed.
The remaining Sophos shares of each Selling Shareholder will be subject to a lock-up that will expire at midday on 3 December 2019. The Court Meeting and Sophos General Meeting in relation to the proposed acquisition of Sophos by Surf Buyer are currently scheduled for 11.00a.m. and 11.15a.m. respectively on 3 December 2019.
Following completion of the Oﬀering, Dr. Peter Lammer and Dr. Jan Hruska will own approximately 6.1% and 5.3% respectively, of the outstanding ordinary share capital of the Company. LGL Trustees Limited, in its capacity as trustee of The Hruska 2015 Settlement, is not participating in the Offering and currently owns approximately 1.1% of the outstanding ordinary share capital of the Company.
Sophos will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.
|
Enquiries:
|
|
Barclays
|
+44 (0)20 7623 2323
|
Chris Madderson / Ben West / Phil Drake
|
|
UBS
|
+44 (0)20 7567 8000
|
Gareth McCartney / Francois-Olivier Mercier / Alex Bloch / Giles Pretor-Pinney
|
Rothschild & Co
|
+44 (0)20 7280 5000
|
Warner Mandel / Peter Nicklin / Colm Burns
|
IMPORTANT NOTICE
