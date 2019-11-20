Log in
SOPHOS : Proposed offering of shares in Sophos Group plc
PU
SOPHOS : Form 8.3 - Sophos Group Plc
PU
SOPHOS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Sophos Group plc
PU
Sophos : Proposed offering of shares in Sophos Group plc

11/20/2019 | 12:15pm EST

RNS Number : 1122U

Barclays Bank PLC

20 November 2019

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE, OR FORM, AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY SALE OF, THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL PRIOR TO THE REGISTRATION OR QUALIFICATION OF SUCH SECURITIES UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH JURISDICTION.

PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

PRESS RELEASE

20 November 2019

Proposed oering of up to approximately 23.9 million existing ordinary shares in Sophos Group plc ("Sophos" of the "Company")

Dr. Peter Lammer and Dr. Jan Hruska (the "Selling Shareholders") announce their intention to sell in aggregate up to approximately 23.9 million existing ordinary shares of Sophos, corresponding to approximately 4.9% of the outstanding ordinary share capital of the Company (the "Offer Shares"). The sale will be undertaken via an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors (the "Offering").

As announced on 14 October 2019, (the "Announcement") by Surf Buyer Limited ("Surf Buyer"), a newly formed company owned by funds managed and/or advised by Thoma Bravo, LLC, the Selling Shareholders have each provided an irrevocable undertaking to vote in favour of the resolutions relating to the proposed acquisition of Sophos by Surf Buyer. Under the terms of these irrevocable undertakings, each of the Selling Shareholders has the ability to sell his Sophos shares in certain circumstances, including the ability to sell less than 30% of his holding of Sophos shares prior to the Meetings (or before such time as the Acquisition is being implemented by way of a Takeover Oer). The terms "Meetings", "Acquisition" and Takeover Offer" have the same meanings as in the Announcement.

Barclays Bank PLC ("Barclays") and UBS AG London Branch ("UBS") are acting as Joint Global Coordinators in connection with the Oering and N. M. Rothschild & Sons Limited ("Rothschild & Co") is acting as the sole Financial Adviser to the Selling Shareholders. The Oer Shares are being oered to institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuild which will be launched immediately following this announcement. The right is reserved to close the books at any time. The sale price of the shares and the ﬁnal size of the Oering will be determined by the Joint Global Coordinators and the Selling Shareholders after the books have closed.

The remaining Sophos shares of each Selling Shareholder will be subject to a lock-up that will expire at midday on 3 December 2019. The Court Meeting and Sophos General Meeting in relation to the proposed acquisition of Sophos by Surf Buyer are currently scheduled for 11.00a.m. and 11.15a.m. respectively on 3 December 2019.

Following completion of the Oering, Dr. Peter Lammer and Dr. Jan Hruska will own approximately 6.1% and 5.3% respectively, of the outstanding ordinary share capital of the Company. LGL Trustees Limited, in its capacity as trustee of The Hruska 2015 Settlement, is not participating in the Offering and currently owns approximately 1.1% of the outstanding ordinary share capital of the Company.

Sophos will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

Enquiries:

Barclays

+44 (0)20 7623 2323

Chris Madderson / Ben West / Phil Drake

UBS

+44 (0)20 7567 8000

Gareth McCartney / Francois-Olivier Mercier / Alex Bloch / Giles Pretor-Pinney

Rothschild & Co

+44 (0)20 7280 5000

Warner Mandel / Peter Nicklin / Colm Burns

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This announcement is not for publication or distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Australia, South Africa, Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this announcement or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No action has been taken that would permit an oering of the Oer Shares or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required.

This announcement, and the information contained herein, is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of any oer, or solicitation of an oer, to acquire or dispose of, or subscribe for, securities in the United States, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is unlawful.

The Oer Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (theSecurities"

Act"), or under the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction and the Oer Shares may not be oered or sold, directly or indirectly, in the United States, other than pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of, the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made, or will be made, in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

The Oer Shares have not been approved or disapproved by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities commission or other regulatory authority in the United States, nor have any of the foregoing authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the Oering or the accuracy or adequacy of this announcement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal oence in the United States.

In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA"), this announcement and any oer of Oer Shares if made subsequently is directed exclusively at persons who are "qualiﬁed investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation ("Qualified Investors"). For these purposes, the expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

In the United Kingdom this announcement is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, Qualiﬁed Investors who are (i) investment professionals falling with Article 19(5) of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) other persons to whom this announcement may otherwise be lawfully

Page 1 of 2

communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Persons who are not Relevant Persons should not take any action on the basis of this announcement and should not act or rely on it.

No prospectus or oering document has been or will be prepared in connection with the Oering. Any investment decision in connection with the Oering must be made solely on the basis of publicly available information relating to the Company and its shares. Such information has not been independently veriﬁed and the Selling Shareholders, Rothschild & Co and the Joint Global Coordinators are not responsible, and expressly disclaim any liability, for such information. The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness.

In connection with the Oering, any ofthe Joint Global Coordinators or their respective aliates may take up a portion of the Oer Shares as a principal position and in that capacity may retain, purchase, sell or oer to sell for its own account such Oer Shares and other securities of the Company or related investments in connection with the Oering or otherwise or, further to any contractual obligations that may be in place between the Joint Global Coordinators and the Selling Shareholders, the Joint Global Coordinators and their respective aliates may, in compliance with applicable law or regulation, for a limited period coordinate further sales of securities following the Oering. Accordingly, references to the Oer Shares being issued, oered, subscribed, acquired, placed or otherwise dealt in should be read as including any issue or oer to, or subscription, acquisition, placing or dealing by the Joint Global Coordinators and any of their respective aliates acting as investors for their own accounts. In addition the Joint Global Coordinators or any of their respective aliates may enter into ﬁnancing arrangements and swaps with investors in connection with which the Joint Global Coordinators (or any of their respective aliates) may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of shares. The Joint Global Coordinators do not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions or sales otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligations to do so.

This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning the Oering. This announcement does not purport to identify or suggest the risks (direct or indirect) which may be associated with an investment in the Company or its shares. The price and value of securities and any income from them can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Acquiring Oer Shares to which this announcement relates may expose an investor to a signiﬁcant risk of losing all of the amount invested. Potential investors should consult a professional advisor as to the suitability of the Oering for the entity or person concerned. This announcement does not represent the announcement of a deﬁnitive agreement to proceed with the Oering and, accordingly, there can be no certainty that the Oering will proceed. The Selling Shareholders reserve the right not to proceed with the Oering or to vary the terms of the offering in any way.

UBS is authorised and regulated by the Financial Market Supervisory Authority in Switzerland. It is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") and subject to regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and limited regulation by the PRA in the United Kingdom. Barclays is authorised by the PRA and regulated by the FCA and the PRA. Rothschild & Co is authorised and regulated by the FCA. The Joint Global Coordinators and Rothschild & Co are acting exclusively for the Selling Shareholders and no one else in connection with the Oering, and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Selling Shareholders for providing the protections oered to clients nor for providing advice in relation to the Oer Shares or the Oering, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to in this announcement.

Certain ﬁgures contained in this announcement, including ﬁnancial information, have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, in certain instances, the sum or percentage change of the numbers contained in this announcement may not conform exactly with the total figure given.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCLLFLRLVLIFIA

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Sophos Group plc published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 17:14:09 UTC
