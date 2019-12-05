Sophos : Results of offering of shares in Sophos Group plc

RNS Number : 7325V

Barclays Bank PLC

05 December 2019

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE, OR FORM, AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY SALE OF, THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL PRIOR TO THE REGISTRATION OR QUALIFICATION OF SUCH SECURITIES UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH JURISDICTION.

PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

PRESS RELEASE

5 December 2019

Offering of approximately 55.7 million existing ordinary shares in Sophos Group plc ("Sophos" or the "Company")

Further to the announcement released on 4 December 2019, Dr. Peter Lammer and Dr. Jan Hruska (the "Selling Shareholders") announce the sale of, in aggregate, 55,740,014 existing ordinary shares in Sophos, corresponding to approximately 11.3% of the outstanding ordinary share capital of the Company, at a price of $7.31 per share (the "Offering").

Following completion of the Oﬀering, Dr. Peter Lammer and Dr. Jan Hruska will not own any shares in Sophos. LGL Trustees Limited, in its capacity as trustee of The Hruska 2015 Settlement (the "Trust"), did not participate in the Oﬀering, and currently owns 5,458,132 ordinary shares in the Company, corresponding to approximately 1.1% of the outstanding ordinary share capital of the Company.

Barclays Bank PLC ("Barclays") acted as Sole Global Coordinator ("Sole Global Coordinator") on the Oﬀering and N. M. Rothschild & Sons Limited ("Rothschild & Co") acted as the sole Financial Adviser to the Selling Shareholders.

Sophos will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

Enquiries: Barclays +44 (0)20 7623 2323 Chris Madderson / Ben West / Phil Drake Rothschild & Co +44 (0)20 7280 5000 Warner Mandel / Peter Nicklin / Colm Burns

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This announcement is not for publication or distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Australia, South Africa, Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this announcement or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No action has been taken that would permit an oﬀering of the Oﬀer Shares or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required.

This announcement, and the information contained herein, is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of any oﬀer, or solicitation of an oﬀer, to acquire or dispose of, or subscribe for, securities in the United States, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is unlawful.

The Oﬀer Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (theSecurities"

Act"), or under the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction and the Oﬀer Shares may not be oﬀered or sold, directly or indirectly, in the United States, other than pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of, the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made, or will be made, in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

The Oﬀer Shares have not been approved or disapproved by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities commission or other regulatory authority in the United States, nor have any of the foregoing authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the Oﬀering or the accuracy or adequacy of this announcement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal oﬀence in the United States.

In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA"), this announcement and any oﬀer of Oﬀer Shares if made subsequently is directed exclusively at persons who are "qualiﬁed investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation ("Qualified Investors"). For these purposes, the expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

In the United Kingdom this announcement is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, Qualiﬁed Investors who are (i) investment professionals falling with Article 19(5) of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) other persons to whom this announcement may otherwise be lawfully communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Persons who are not Relevant Persons should not take any action on the basis of this announcement and should not act or rely on it.

No prospectus or oﬀering document has been or will be prepared in connection with the Oﬀering. Any investment decision in connection with the Oﬀering must be made solely on the basis of publicly available information relating to the Company and its shares. Such information has not been independently veriﬁed and the Selling Shareholders, Rothschild & Co and the Sole Global Coordinator are not responsible, and expressly disclaim any liability, for such information. The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness.

In connection with the Oﬀering,the Sole Global Coordinator or respective aﬃliates may take up a portion of the Oﬀer Shares as a principal position and in that capacity may retain, purchase, sell or oﬀer to sell for its own account such Oﬀer Shares and other securities of the Company or related investments in connection with the Oﬀering or otherwise or, further to any contractual obligations that may be in place between the Sole Global Coordinator and the Selling Shareholders, the Sole Global Coordinator and its respective aﬃliates may, in compliance with applicable law or regulation, for a limited period coordinate further sales of securities following the Oﬀering. Accordingly, references to the Oﬀer Shares being issued, oﬀered, subscribed, acquired, placed or otherwise dealt in should be read as including any issue or oﬀer to, or subscription, acquisition, placing or dealing by the Sole Global Coordinator and any of its respective aﬃliates acting as investors for their own accounts. In addition the Sole Global Coordinator or any of its respective aﬃliates may enter into ﬁnancing arrangements and swaps with investors in connection with which the Sole Global Coordinator (or any of its respective aﬃliates) may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of shares. The Sole Global Coordinator does not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment