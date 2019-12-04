Sophos : Rule 2.9 Announcement

RNS Number : 6383V

Sophos Group Plc

04 December 2019

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

4 December 2019

SOPHOS GROUP PLC

("Sophos" or the "Company")

Rule 2.9 Announcement

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, the Company conﬁrms that, as at the close of business on 3 December 2019, being the last business day prior to the date of this announcement, it had 491,198,684 ordinary shares of 3 pence each in issue and admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Sophos holds no ordinary shares in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in Sophos is 491,198,684. The International Securities Identiﬁcation Number ('ISIN') for Sophos' ordinary shares is GB00BYZFZ918.

Enquiries: Sophos Group plc Tel: +44 (0)1235 Paul Waters, Group Company Secretary 461908

LEI: 21380078ZKBCC75BO206

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

RTTZMMGZLDGGLZG