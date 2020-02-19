Sophos : Societe Generale SA - Form 8.3 - Sophos Group plc

RNS Number : 4624D

Societe Generale SA

19 February 2020

1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Société Générale S.A. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form Sophos Group plc relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 18/02/2020 For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other NO party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant Ordinary security: Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities 10,489,181 2.13 510,270 0.10 owned and/or controlled: (2) Cash-settled 508,500 0.10 2,924,835 0.59 derivatives: (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including 0 0.00 0 0.00 options) and agreements to purchase/sell: TOTAL: 10,997,681 2.23 3,435,105 0.70

