Sophos Sweeps Network and Endpoint Security Categories in CRN’s 2018 Annual Report Card – Again!

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos (LSE: SOPH), a global leader in network and endpoint security, today announced that it has once again swept the Network and Endpoint Security categories of CRN’s 2018 Annual Report Card (ARC) awards. Sophos has been named “Overall Winner” in Network Security for the third year in a row, as well as “Overall Winner” in Endpoint Security. In both categories, Sophos ranked highest in all sub-categories based on solution provider satisfaction across product innovation, support, partnership, and the new sub-category, managed and cloud services. Sophos also scored a 100 in “Ease of Doing Business” in Network Security, and is the only vendor to receive that score for that criteria across all categories.



This year’s group of honorees was selected from the results of an in-depth, invitation-only survey by The Channel Company’s research team. More than 3,000 solution providers were asked to evaluate their satisfaction with more than 65 vendor partners in 24 major product categories. For the first time, the survey asked the channel to rate vendors on managed and cloud services. This new subcategory includes the following criteria: consumption-based or subscription pricing; integration with services management tools; cloud readiness of channel program; field teaming and channel compensation alignment; and profit margins/profit potential. ARC Award recipients will be honored throughout The Channel Company’s XChange 2018 conference, taking place August 19th-22nd in San Antonio, TX.

“Sophos is a next-generation cybersecurity company with a commitment to be ‘channel best’ across its entire business,” said Kendra Krause, vice president of global channels at Sophos. “It’s exciting to be recognized by our partners for our innovative network and endpoint security technologies, comprehensive support, partner program benefits, and managed services. As a recognized leader in both endpoint and network security, Sophos is in a unique position to offer an intelligent synchronized security system of best of breed products. Sophos partners recognize the value of this layered security approach and the CRN ARC results demonstrate Sophos’ accomplishments and dedication to innovation in security and the channel.”

At XChange 2018 conference, Sophos Director of Sales Engineering Dean Shroll is presenting a Security University keynote on how Sophos leverages multiple advanced techniques, including deep learning, anti-ransomware and anti-exploit technology, to stop both known and unknown malware on Wednesday, August 22nd 11:00am ET. In addition, Sophos will participate in eight boardroom sessions at XChange SLED, which will be co-located with XChange 2018, and will also offer demo opportunities to “See the Future” of Cybersecurity on Sunday, August 19th at 7:45pm ET and Monday, August 20th at 7:30pm ET.

“An ARC award is one of the industry’s most prestigious honors. It symbolizes a vendor’s dedication to delivering high quality and innovative product and program offerings to their channel partners,” said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. “CRN’s Annual Report Card provides solution providers with the rare opportunity to offer their invaluable insight on vendors’ products and services, as well as their partner programs. As a result, the technology suppliers are equipped with actionable feedback to bolster their efforts to remain the best-of-the-best. Congratulations to each of this year’s ARC award winners—we look forward to honoring them at our XChange 2018 conference this August.”

The 2018 Annual Report Card results can be viewed online at www.crn.com/arc and will be featured in the October issue of CRN.

