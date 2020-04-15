Sopra Steria : Banking Software Releases Cassiopae V4.7 as Scheduled

Log in
04/15/2020 | 02:01am EDT

Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP):

Sopra Banking Software released on March 31 Cassiopae V4.7, a leasing and lending application, which is part of the company’s Sopra Financing Platform. The company met the ambitious release date announced ten months ago.

The new release, Cassiopae V4.7, includes an enhanced digital portal for dealers and merchants, credit card processing via electronic payment partners, revolving credit for individuals, and improvements in the management of real estate and equipment leasing.

“The delivery of Cassiopae V4.7 is a testament to our commitment to our customers and to the broader market. We thank our clients and teams for their support in meeting this ambitious deadline. We implemented a comprehensive process and delivered a product of uncompromising quality.” Comments Eric Bierry, CEO Deputy at Sopra Banking Software.

Recognized by IBS Intelligence as the world leader in lending systems for three years in row – 2017, 2018, 2019 – Sopra Banking Software continues to invest heavily in its Sopra Financing Platform, which is a global leading solution that provides end-to-end financing solutions for the leasing and lending sector. Sopra Financing Platform combines the strengths of two software solutions: Cassiopae leasing and lending plus Apak wholesale finance.

Sopra Financing Platform can be deployed globally, and more rapidly than ever.

The release of Cassiopae V4.7 is part of the company’s strategic, multi-year roadmap for the specialist finance market. Next steps include further integration between Apak and Cassiopae as well as regular software updates to meet emerging requirements.

About Sopra Banking Software

With 5000 experts, a pro forma turnover 2019 of € 438,9 million and one of the deepest, broadest portfolios of software and services, Sopra Banking Software is a trusted, long-term partner of over 1500 banks and financial entities in more than 80 countries. Sopra Banking Software has an unequalled ability to address the requirements for banks and financial institutions of any size and scope, allowing them to innovate and expand their services. Sopra Banking Software is a subsidiary of the Sopra Steria Group, a European leader in consulting, digital services and software development, with more than 46 000 employees. In 2019, Sopra Steria generated a revenue of € 4,43 billion. For more information follow us on twitter @SopraBanking or visit www.soprabanking.com


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4 460 M
EBIT 2019 314 M
Net income 2019 162 M
Debt 2019 570 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 14,1x
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
Capitalization 2 237 M
Chart SOPRA STERIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Sopra Steria Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOPRA STERIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 139,75  €
Last Close Price 110,40  €
Spread / Highest target 76,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent Paris Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Pasquier Chairman
Etienne Vignaux Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen M. Clark-Bracco Director & Director-Corporate Development
Jean-François Sammarcelli Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOPRA STERIA GROUP-23.07%2 452
ACCENTURE-15.42%109 932
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.56%107 631
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES3.81%86 440
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-18.16%60 243
VMWARE, INC.-10.36%54 312
