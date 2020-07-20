Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sopra Steria Group    SOP   FR0000050809

SOPRA STERIA GROUP

(SOP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From July 13rd to 17th, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 11:46am EDT

Regulatory News:

Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares carried out on 15 July 2020:

Trading day

Type of transaction

Number of shares

Weighted average
price (EUR)

Total amount (EUR)

15/07/2020

Transfer

87

N/A

N/A

Transfer carried out under the “Share Incentive Plan – SIP” employee share ownership plan implemented by Sopra Steria Group in the United Kingdom, the aim of which is to award free Sopra Steria shares to UK employees participating in the SIP in a ratio of one free share per share subscribed for.

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SOPRA STERIA GROUP
11:46aSOPRA STERIA GROUP : Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From July 1..
BU
07/09SOPRA STERIA : Signs Acquisition Agreement With Sodifrance to Create a French Le..
BU
07/01SOPRA STERIA GROUP : Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF ..
BU
06/30SOPRA STERIA GROUP : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting r..
CO
06/22SOPRA STERIA GROUP : Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From June 1..
BU
06/22ACCENTURE : and Sopra Steria to Help French Insurance Group Covea Transform Its ..
AQ
06/09SOPRA STERIA : Appointment of John Neilson as CEO of Sopra Steria UK and Asia
BU
06/09SOPRA STERIA GROUP : Press Release
CO
05/31SOPRA STERIA GROUP : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting r..
CO
05/18SOPRA STERIA GROUP : Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From May 11..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 324 M 4 945 M 4 945 M
Net income 2020 109 M 125 M 125 M
Net Debt 2020 571 M 653 M 653 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
Yield 2020 1,24%
Capitalization 2 374 M 2 713 M 2 715 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 44 719
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart SOPRA STERIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Sopra Steria Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOPRA STERIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 131,03 €
Last Close Price 117,00 €
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent Paris Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Pasquier Chairman
Etienne Vignaux Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen M. Clark-Bracco Director & Director-Corporate Development
Jean-François Sammarcelli Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOPRA STERIA GROUP-18.47%2 713
ACCENTURE5.40%141 197
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.66%111 084
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES2.14%110 185
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.43%63 435
VMWARE, INC.-7.81%58 638
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group