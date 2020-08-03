Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sopra Steria Group    SOP   FR0000050809

SOPRA STERIA GROUP

(SOP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/03 03:16:45 pm
127.8 EUR   +1.11%
02:17pSOPRA STERIA : Half year Financial Tables 2020
PU
01:06pSOPRA STERIA : Half-year report at 30 June 2020
PU
01:06pSOPRA STERIA : Tableaux financiers semestriels 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sopra Steria : Half year Financial Tables 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 02:17pm EDT

Consolidated statement of financial position

ASSETS (in millions of euros )

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Goodwill

1 771,3

1 813,9

Intangible assets

236,3

272,9

Property, plan and equipment

138,4

143,4

Right-of-use assets

315,3

320,4

Equity-accounted investments

195,4

195,0

Other non-current assets

62,4

58,3

Retirement benefits and similar obligations

1,9

2,0

Deferred tax assets

125,0

120,0

Non-current assets

2 845,9

2 926,0

Trade receivables and related accounts

1 056,2

1 074,3

Other current assets

397,6

348,3

Cash and cash equivalents

216,3

197,5

Current assets

1 670,1

1 620,1

Assets held for sale

-

-

TOTAL ASSETS

4 516,0

4 546,2

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (in millions of euros )

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Share capital

20,5

20,5

Share premium

531,5

531,5

Consolidated reserves and other reserves

843,7

820,7

Equity attributable to the Group

1 395,7

1 372,7

Non-controlling interests

46,3

49,5

TOTAL EQUITY

1 442,1

1 422,2

Financial debt - Non-current portion

487,8

494,4

Lease liabilities - Non-current portion

245,6

257,2

Deferred tax liabilities

34,3

22,0

Retirement benefits and similar obligations

338,9

352,0

Non-current provisions

62,3

62,3

Other non-current liabilities

99,3

112,2

Non-current liabilities

1 268,3

1 300,0

Financial debt - Current portion

224,3

217,1

Lease liabilities - Current portion

91,8

84,9

Current provisions

18,8

14,8

Trade payables and related accounts

251,8

286,3

Other current liabilities

1 218,9

1 220,9

Current liabilities

1 805,7

1 823,9

Liabilities held for sale

-

-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

3 073,9

3 124,0

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

4 516,0

4 546,2

Consolidated statement of net income

(in millions of euros)

First-half 2020

First-half 2019

Revenue

2 166,7

2 207,1

Staff costs

- 1 386,2

- 1 338,5

External expenses and purchases

-547,9

- 625,1

Taxes and duties

-18,1

- 16,1

Depreciation, amortisation, provisions and impairment

-89,6

- 81,5

Other current operating income and expenses

7,9

5,1

Operating profit on business activity

132,8

151,0

as % of revenue

6,1%

6,8 %

Expenses related to stock options and related items

-2,2

- 4,3

Amortisation of allocated intangible assets

-19,1

- 13,6

Profit from recurring operations

111,6

133,1

as % of revenue

5,1%

6,0 %

Other operating income and expenses

-23,8

- 17,8

Operating profit

87,7

115,3

as % of revenue

4,0%

5,2 %

Cost of net financial debt

-5,1

- 4,4

Other financial income and expenses

-6,7

- 7,7

Tax expense

-23,7

- 34,4

Net profit from associates

-2,1

- 2,0

Net profit from continuing operations

50,2

66,8

Net profit from discontinued operations

-

-

CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT

50,2

66,8

as % of revenue

2,3%

3,0 %

Non-controlling interests

6,5

5,9

Net profit attributable to the Group

43,7

60,9

as % of revenue

2,0%

2,8 %

EARNINGS PER SHARE (in euros)

First-half 2020

First-half 2019

Basic earnings per share

2,16

3,01

Diluted earnings per share

2,15

3,00

Consolidated cash flow statement

(in millions of euros)

First-half 2020

First-half 2019

Consolidated net profit (including non-controlling interests)

50,2

66,8

Net increase in depreciation, amortisation and provisions

116,1

101,2

Unrealised gains and losses related to changes in fair value

-0,7

-2,6

Expenses and income related to stock options and related items

2,6

3,7

Gains and losses on disposal

1,2

-1,9

Share of net profit/(loss) of equity-accounted companies

2,1

2,0

Cost of net financial debt (including cost related to lease liabilities)

9,0

8,9

Tax expense

23,7

34,4

Cash from operations before change in working capital requirement (A)

204,0

212,5

Tax paid (B)

-43,3

-34,3

Change in operating working capital requirement (C)

-25,7

-112,2

Net cash from operating activities (D) = (A+B+C)

135,0

66,0

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

-25,2

-20,6

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

0,1

-

Purchase of non-current financial assets

-1,2

-0,2

Proceeds from sale of non-current financial assets

(-)0,0

0,1

Cash impact of changes in scope

-8,3

2,0

Dividends received (equity-accounted companies, non-consolidated securities)

-

-

Proceeds from/(Payments on) loans and advances granted

0,3

-1,0

Net interest received

-

0,1

Net cash from/(used in) investing activities (E)

-34,4

-19,6

Proceeds from shareholders for capital increases

-

-

Purchase and sale of treasury shares

-6,9

-3,4

Dividends paid to shareholders of the parent company

-

-

Dividends paid to the minority interests of consolidated companies

-2,3

-2,3

Proceeds from/(Payments on) borrowings

8,9

95,9

Lease payments

-55,8

-51,1

Net interest paid (excluding interest on lease liabilities)

-2,3

-0,4

Additional contributions related to defined-benefit pension plans

-11,9

-11,7

Other cash flows relating to financing activities

0,1

-0,1

Net cash from/(used in) financing activities (F)

-70,3

27,0

Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates (G)

-7,2

0,5

NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (D+E+F+G)

23,1

73,9

Opening cash position

192,6

159,8

Closing cash position

215,8

233,7

Disclaimer

Sopra Steria Group SA published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 18:16:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SOPRA STERIA GROUP
02:17pSOPRA STERIA : Half year Financial Tables 2020
PU
01:06pSOPRA STERIA : Half-year report at 30 June 2020
PU
01:06pSOPRA STERIA : Tableaux financiers semestriels 2020
PU
12:31pSOPRA STERIA GROUP : Half-Year Financial Report Now Available
BU
07/29SOPRA STERIA : Half-year results 2020
PU
07/29SOPRA STERIA : A Resilient First Half of 2020
BU
07/2201/07/2020 :  Minutes of the Combined General Meeting of 9 June 2020 - PDF (470 ..
PU
07/22SOPRA STERIA : signs acquisition agreement with Sodifrance to create a French le..
PU
07/20SOPRA STERIA GROUP : Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From July 1..
BU
07/09SOPRA STERIA : Signs Acquisition Agreement With Sodifrance to Create a French Le..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 392 M 5 162 M 5 162 M
Net income 2020 114 M 134 M 134 M
Net Debt 2020 599 M 704 M 704 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
Yield 2020 1,22%
Capitalization 2 565 M 3 012 M 3 015 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 46 603
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart SOPRA STERIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Sopra Steria Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOPRA STERIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 141,88 €
Last Close Price 126,40 €
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent Paris Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Pasquier Chairman
Etienne Vignaux Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen M. Clark-Bracco Director & Director-Corporate Development
Jean-François Sammarcelli Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOPRA STERIA GROUP-11.92%3 034
ACCENTURE6.75%143 004
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.54%114 258
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.28%109 488
VMWARE, INC.-7.63%58 755
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-22.02%57 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group