Sopra Steria : Half year Financial Tables 2020

Consolidated statement of financial position
ASSETS (in millions of euros )
30/06/2020
31/12/2019
Goodwill
1 771,3
1 813,9
Intangible assets
236,3
272,9
Property, plan and equipment
138,4
143,4
Right-of-use assets
315,3
320,4
Equity-accounted investments
195,4
195,0
Other non-current assets
62,4
58,3
Retirement benefits and similar obligations
1,9
2,0
Deferred tax assets
125,0
120,0
Non-current assets
2 845,9
2 926,0
Trade receivables and related accounts
1 056,2
1 074,3
Other current assets
397,6
348,3
Cash and cash equivalents
216,3
197,5
Current assets
1 670,1
1 620,1
Assets held for sale
-
-
TOTAL ASSETS
4 516,0
4 546,2
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (
in millions of euros )
30/06/2020
31/12/2019
Share capital
20,5
20,5
Share premium
531,5
531,5
Consolidated reserves and other reserves
843,7
820,7
Equity attributable to the Group
1 395,7
1 372,7
Non-controlling interests
46,3
49,5
TOTAL EQUITY
1 442,1
1 422,2
Financial debt - Non-current portion
487,8
494,4
Lease liabilities - Non-current portion
245,6
257,2
Deferred tax liabilities
34,3
22,0
Retirement benefits and similar obligations
338,9
352,0
Non-current provisions
62,3
62,3
Other non-current liabilities
99,3
112,2
Non-current liabilities
1 268,3
1 300,0
Financial debt - Current portion
224,3
217,1
Lease liabilities - Current portion
91,8
84,9
Current provisions
18,8
14,8
Trade payables and related accounts
251,8
286,3
Other current liabilities
1 218,9
1 220,9
Current liabilities
1 805,7
1 823,9
Liabilities held for sale
-
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES
3 073,9
3 124,0
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
4 516,0
4 546,2
Consolidated statement of net income
(in millions of euros)
First-half 2020
First-half 2019
Revenue
2 166,7
2 207,1
Staff costs
- 1 386,2
- 1 338,5
External expenses and purchases
-547,9
- 625,1
Taxes and duties
-18,1
- 16,1
Depreciation, amortisation, provisions and impairment
-89,6
- 81,5
Other current operating income and expenses
7,9
5,1
Operating profit on business activity
132,8
151,0
as % of revenue
6,1%
6,8 %
Expenses related to stock options and related items
-2,2
- 4,3
Amortisation of allocated intangible assets
-19,1
- 13,6
Profit from recurring operations
111,6
133,1
as % of revenue
5,1%
6,0 %
Other operating income and expenses
-23,8
- 17,8
Operating profit
87,7
115,3
as % of revenue
4,0%
5,2 %
Cost of net financial debt
-5,1
- 4,4
Other financial income and expenses
-6,7
- 7,7
Tax expense
-23,7
- 34,4
Net profit from associates
-2,1
- 2,0
Net profit from continuing operations
50,2
66,8
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT
50,2
66,8
as % of revenue
2,3%
3,0 %
Non-controlling interests
6,5
5,9
Net profit attributable to the Group
43,7
60,9
as % of revenue
2,0%
2,8 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE
( in euros)
First-half 2020
First-half 2019
Basic earnings per share
2,16
3,01
Diluted earnings per share
2,15
3,00
Consolidated cash flow statement
(in millions of euros)
First-half 2020
First-half 2019
Consolidated net profit (including non-controlling interests)
50,2
66,8
Net increase in depreciation, amortisation and provisions
116,1
101,2
Unrealised gains and losses related to changes in fair value
-0,7
-2,6
Expenses and income related to stock options and related items
2,6
3,7
Gains and losses on disposal
1,2
-1,9
Share of net profit/(loss) of equity-accounted companies
2,1
2,0
Cost of net financial debt (including cost related to lease liabilities)
9,0
8,9
Tax expense
23,7
34,4
Cash from operations before change in working capital requirement (A)
204,0
212,5
Tax paid (B)
-43,3
-34,3
Change in operating working capital requirement (C)
-25,7
-112,2
Net cash from operating activities (D) = (A+B+C)
135,0
66,0
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
-25,2
-20,6
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
0,1
-
Purchase of non-current financial assets
-1,2
-0,2
Proceeds from sale of non-current financial assets
(-)0,0
0,1
Cash impact of changes in scope
-8,3
2,0
Dividends received (equity-accounted companies, non-consolidated securities)
-
-
Proceeds from/(Payments on) loans and advances granted
0,3
-1,0
Net interest received
-
0,1
Net cash from/(used in) investing activities (E)
-34,4
-19,6
Proceeds from shareholders for capital increases
-
-
Purchase and sale of treasury shares
-6,9
-3,4
Dividends paid to shareholders of the parent company
-
-
Dividends paid to the minority interests of consolidated companies
-2,3
-2,3
Proceeds from/(Payments on) borrowings
8,9
95,9
Lease payments
-55,8
-51,1
Net interest paid (excluding interest on lease liabilities)
-2,3
-0,4
Additional contributions related to defined-benefit pension plans
-11,9
-11,7
Other cash flows relating to financing activities
0,1
-0,1
Net cash from/(used in) financing activities (F)
-70,3
27,0
Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates (G)
-7,2
0,5
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (D+E+F+G)
23,1
73,9
Opening cash position
192,6
159,8
Closing cash position
215,8
233,7
