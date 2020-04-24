Sopra Steria : Revenue for 1st quarter 2020

Revenue breakdown by reporting unit

In France, revenue came to €464.6 million, representing organic growth of 1.6%. Consulting was stable during the period. The most resilient vertical markets were defence, social services, public sector and telecoms. The most challenging conditions were observed in aeronautics (with Airbus recently announcing that it was cutting its production by a third), non-food retailing, transport and manufacturing. While new contracts are still being signed, revenue forecasts for the second quarter are significantly lower than at the end of March.

In the United Kingdom, revenue came to €181.3 million, posting organic growth of 1.9%. Joint ventures in the public sector (NHS SBS and SSCL) have remained largely unaffected to date (average revenue growth of 8.5%). The rest of the public sector, defence and security proved resilient. However, the visa service provided for the UK Government was suspended for a period of several months at the end of March. The private sector, meanwhile, experienced a decrease in activity. These last two items will influence the evolution of the region's revenue in the second quarter.

The Other Europe reporting unit posted growth of 8.5%, with revenue coming to €326.9 million. This performance is attributable to the strong growth recorded in Scandinavia (11.7%) and the development of business related to Sopra Financial Technology's operation of the Sparda banks' information system (revenue of €54.4 million in the first quarter). The other countries in this unit experienced relatively stable levels of activity over the period.

Sopra Banking Software generated revenue of €105.7 million, down 1.0%, which is close to initial forecasts. Product roadmaps were carried out as planned for the Sopra Banking Platform and the Sopra Financing Platform. In this respect, the new version of Cassiopae 4.7 - a finance lease and loan application integrated into the Sopra Financing Platform offering - was launched on 31 March in accordance with the commitments made a year ago. However, the short-term environment is less conducive to quick decisions and could impact sales in the coming months.

The Other Solutions reporting unit's performance posted revenue of €61.5 million, representing organic growth of 0.6%, mainly due to real estate management solutions, which posted growth of 2.0%, while human resources solutions remained stable.

Workforce

At 31 March 2020, the Group's workforce totalled 46,567 people (46,245 people at 31 December 2019), with 19.5% working in X-Shore zones.

External growth

The planned acquisition of Sodifrance, announced on 21 February 2020, which aims to create a leading French player in digital services for insurers and social security providers, remains on track.

The acquisition of the controlling interest representing 94.03% of Sodifrance's share capital could be completed at the end of the third quarter of 2020, before the filing of a delisting offer ("Offre Publique de Retrait") followed by a mandatory delisting procedure for the remaining shares not tendered to the offer (see press release of 21 February 2020).

Outlook

Due to the lack of visibility into the extent or duration of the health crisis related to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is not possible at this stage to draw up sufficiently reliable forecasts for the year. For the first half of 2020, the Group anticipates a decrease in revenue at constant scope and exchange rates, which could be between 2% and 6%.

Sopra Steria's fundamentals are strong. The recurring portion of its revenue is over 40% and its financial position is solid. At 24 April, the Group had access to €1.5 billion in confirmed financing, including a €900 million undrawn revolving credit facility maturing in July 2023.

Backed by the commitment of its teams and the close relationships it has built both with its clients and its entire ecosystem, Sopra Steria is confident in its ability to overcome this crisis.