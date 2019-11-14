Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SORL Auto Parts, Inc.    SORL

SORL AUTO PARTS, INC.

(SORL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SORL Auto Parts Announces Third Quarter Record High Sales in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 04:26pm EST

ZHEJIANG, China, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) ("SORL" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive brake systems as well as other key safety-related auto parts in China, announced today its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Net sales increased by 3.4% to a third quarter record high of $112.2 million compared to $108.6 million in the third quarter of 2018;

  • Sales from China's domestic aftermarket increased 25.3% year-over-year to $45.6 million from $36.4 million in the third quarter of 2018;

  • Net income attributable to stockholders was $4.2 million and basic and diluted income per share were $0.22 in the third quarter of 2019; Due to the impact of US tax reform, net loss attributable to stockholders was $5.6 million and basic and diluted loss per share were $0.29 in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of the one-time accrued taxes related to U.S. tax reform, net income attributable to stockholders for the third quarter of 2018 would have been $5.4 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share.

Mr. Xiaoping Zhang, SORL's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2019 remains a challenging market environment for the Chinese automotive sector as the Chinese economy is experiencing deceleration along with the intensified trade war.  During the quarter, our strong product portfolio and balanced sales channels between OEM and aftermarket enabled us to weather the economic slowdown in China. While our domestic OEM business was affected by the slow commercial vehicle sales in the third quarter of 2019, the growing regionally tiered sales network continued to pace the market share expansion of our aftermarket business. We continued to maintain a high gross margin as our technology content remains strong.”  

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Performance

Net sales for the third quarter of 2019 were $112.2 million, the highest sales for any third quarter in the Company’s history, compared with $108.6 million in the third quarter of 2018. Revenues from the Company's domestic OEM customers were $48.6 million compared with $50.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. Sales from China's domestic aftermarket increased 25.3% year-over-year to $45.6 million from $36.4 million in the third quarter of 2018.  The continuing expiration of OEM warranties from prior years’ new vehicle sales in China drove the Company’s aftermarket business. Revenues from international markets were $18.1 million from $21.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. The softer demand for the commercial vehicles from many international markets negatively affected our international sales.  

SORL’s commercial vehicle brake sales increased 6.6% year-over-year to $94.9 million and represented 84.6% of total sales in the third quarter of 2019. The sales of passenger vehicle auto parts decreased by 11.6% year-over-year, to $17.3 million, which accounted for 15.4% of the total sales for the third quarter of 2019.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2019 rose by 17.5% to $30.9 million from $26.3 million for the third quarter of 2018. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 27.6%, compared with a gross margin of 24.3% in the same quarter of 2018. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to higher sales of the high margin, electronically controlled products during the third quarter of 2019. 

Operating expenses increased by 19.3% to $27.1 million in the third quarter of 2019, from $22.7 million in the third quarter of 2018. As a percentage of revenue, operating expenses were 24.1% in the third quarter of 2019, compared with 20.9% in the third quarter of 2018. The increase in operating expenses was due to higher selling and distribution, general and administrative, and research and development expenses.

  • Selling and distribution expenses rose to $13.9 million from $13.2 million in the same quarter of 2018. As a percentage of revenue, selling and distribution expenses were 12.3% compared with 12.1% of quarterly revenues in the same quarter of 2018.

  • General and administrative ("G&A") expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $8.2 million, or 7.3% of revenue, compared with $5.1 million, or 4.7% in the third quarter of 2018. The increase in G&A expenses was mainly due to an increase in employee salaries and professional fees.

  • Research and development ("R&D") expenses were $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared with $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. As a percentage of revenue, R&D was 4.5% in the third quarter of 2019, compared with 4.1% of revenue in the third quarter of 2018. The Company continues to develop new, higher-margin, electronically controlled products, and upgrade the performance and quality of the Company's traditional brake products, to capture greater market share.

Interest expenses were $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. Decreased interest expenses were mainly due to decreased rates on lower loans outstanding during the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Income before provision for income taxes was $5.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 as compared with $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in income before taxes was primarily due to lower government grants and higher operating expenses. Pretax income margin was 4.5% in the third quarter of 2019, compared with 6.6% in the third quarter of 2018. 

The provision for income taxes was $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared with $12.1 million in the third quarter of 2018. The significantly lower taxes in the third quarter of 2019 compared with the third quarter in 2018, were mainly due to one-time accrued taxes of $11.0 million in the third quarter of 2018 associated with the U.S. tax reform related to the planned dividend distribution from China (PRC) subsidiaries in order to fulfill the payment of one-time accrued taxes.

Net income attributable to stockholders for the third quarter of 2019 was $4.2 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, compared with net loss attributable to stockholders of $5.6 million, or $0.29 per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.

Excluding the impact of the one-time accrued taxes related to U.S. tax reform, net income attributable to stockholders for the third quarter of 2018 would have been $5.4 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share.

Nine-Month 2018 Financial Performance

Net sales for the first nine months of 2019 increased 12.5% year-over-year to $387.8 million from $344.8 million for the first nine months of 2018. Revenues from the Company's China OEM customers increased by 17.0% to $192.7 million from $164.7 million in the same period in 2018.  Revenues from China's domestic aftermarket increased 15.5% to $135.5 million from $117.3 million in the first nine months of 2018. Revenues from international markets decreased 4.8% to $59.7 million from $62.7 million in the first nine months of 2018.

SORL’s commercial vehicle brake sales increased 6.6% year-over-year to $319.6 million and represented 82.4% of total sales in the first nine months of 2019. The sales of passenger vehicle auto parts were $68.3 million, similar to last year’s same period, and accounted for 17.6% of the total sales for the first nine months of 2019.

Gross profit for the first nine months of 2019 increased 14.0% to $103.7 million from $91.0 million in the same period in 2018. Gross margin for the first nine months of 2019 increased to 26.7% from 26.4% for the first nine months of 2018. The Company’s gross margin increased due to higher sales. 

Income from operations for the first nine months of 2019 was $26.6 million with an operating margin of 6.9%.  

Net income attributable to stockholders for the first nine months of 2019 was $18.8 million, or $0.97 per basic and diluted share, compared with $9.4 million, or $0.49 per basic and diluted share, in the same period in 2018.

Excluding the impact of U.S. tax reform, net income attributable to stockholders for the first nine months of 2018 would have been $20.4 million, or $1.06 per basic and diluted share.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2019, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents were $16.5 million. Total stockholders' equity was $189.1 million at September 30, 2019.  The Company had working capital of $34.2 million on September 30, 2019. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company received over $36 million in repayments of advances to related parties.

Business Outlook

Management has reiterated its fiscal year 2019 guidance for net sales of approximately $515 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of approximately $22 million. These targets are based on the Company's current views on the operating and market conditions, which are subject to change.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 15, 2019, at 7:00 P.M. EST/ 8:00 A.M. Beijing Time on November 15, 2019 to discuss its 2019 third quarter results.  Listeners may access the call by dialing U.S. toll free number +1-877-407-0778 and +1-201-689-8565 for international callers, and Mainland China toll free +86 400-120-2840. A live web cast of the conference call will also be available at http://www.sorl.cn.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the conference call through 7:00 P.M. EST on December 14, 2019 or 8:00 A.M. Beijing Time on December 15, 2019. The replay dial-in numbers are: U.S. toll free number +1-877-481-4010 or the international number +1-919-882-2331; using Conference ID “56753” to access the replay.

About SORL Auto Parts, Inc.

As a global tier one supplier of brake and control systems to the commercial vehicle industry, SORL Auto Parts, Inc. is the market leader for commercial vehicles brake systems, such as trucks and buses in China. The Company distributes products both within China and internationally under the SORL trademark. SORL is listed among the top 100 auto component suppliers in China, with a product range that includes 65 categories with over 2000 specifications in brake systems and others. The Company has four authorized international sales centers in UAE, India, the United States and Europe. SORL is working to establish a broader global sales network. For more information, please visit http://www.sorl.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should" or similar expressions. For example, when the Company describes the evaluation of the preliminary non-binding proposal letter, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may also include statements about the Company's proposed discussions related to its business or growth strategy, which are subject to change. Such information is based upon expectations of the Company's management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies beyond the Company's control and upon assumptions with respect to future business decisions, which are subject to change. The Company does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to general political, economic and business conditions which may impact the demand for commercial vehicles or passenger vehicles in China and the other significant markets where the Company's products are sold, uncertainty regarding such political, economic and business conditions, trends in consumer debt levels and bad debt write-offs, general uncertainty related to possible recessions, natural disasters, the political stability of China and the impact of any of those events on demand for commercial or passenger vehicles, changes in consumer confidence, new product development and introduction, competitive products and pricing, seasonality, availability of alternative sources of supply in the case of the loss of any significant supplier or any supplier's inability to fulfill the Company's orders, cost of labor and raw materials, the loss of or curtailed sales to significant customers, the Company's dependence on key employees and officers, the ability to secure and protect trademarks, patents and other intellectual property rights, potential effects of competition in the Company's business, the dependency of the Company upon the normal operation of its sole manufacturing facility, potential effect of the economic and currency instability in China and countries to which the Company sold its products, the ability of the Company to successfully manage its expenses on a continuing basis, the continued availability to the Company of financing and credit on favorable terms, business disruptions, disease, general risks associated with doing business in China or other countries including, without limitation, foreign trade policies, import duties, tariffs, quotas, political and economic stability, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause the Company's results to differ from its projected results, please see its filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Copies of filings made with the SEC are available through the SEC's electronic data gathering analysis retrieval system (EDGAR) at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact Information

Phyllis Huang
+86-151-6770-5972
+86-577-6581-7721
phyllis@sorl.com.cn

Kevin Theiss
Investor Relations
Awaken Advisors
212-521-4050
kevin.theiss@awakenlab.com

-tables follow –


 SORL Auto Parts, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

Assets    
Current Assets    
Cash and cash equivalentsUS$ 16,485,401 US$ 73,588,229 
Accounts receivable, net, including $310,143 and $261,889 from related parties as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively  158,188,600   150,047,797 
Bank acceptance notes from customers  65,007,965   62,052,225 
Inventories, net  191,178,724   204,285,427 
Prepayments, current, including $3,283,579 and $3,670,573 to related party at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 16,258,454   7,776,591 
Restricted cash, current  13,780,187   19,307,003 
Advances to related party  24,433,792   79,739,417 
Deposits on loan agreements, current  4,948,465   -  
Other current assets, net  13,610,953   15,697,448 
Total Current Assets 503,892,541   612,494,137 
     
Property, plant and equipment, net  119,103,291   96,053,386 
Land use rights, net  36,213,965   21,124,455 
Intangible assets, net  -    220,232 
Deposits on loan agreements, non-current  6,362,312   10,199,324 
Prepayments, non-current  15,253,670   31,575,238 
Other assets, non-current  1,463,985   563,542 
Restricted cash, non-current  16,683,397   18,067,374 
Deferred tax assets  3,578,925   4,073,838 
Total Non-current Assets 198,659,545   181,877,389 
Total AssetsUS$ 702,552,086  US$ 794,371,526  
     
Liabilities and Equity    
Current Liabilities    
Accounts payable and bank acceptance notes to vendors, including $16,438,264 and $23,805,200 due to related parties at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectivelyUS$159,184,839 US$236,433,718 
Deposits received from customers  47,433,293   51,529,795 
Short term bank loans  201,749,179   217,940,471 
Current portion of long term loans, net of unamortized debt issuance costs  22,199,252   21,141,029 
Income tax payable, current  3,132,430   3,421,486 
Accrued expenses  23,085,329   24,045,902 
Due to related party  8,083,574   5,959,752 
Deferred income  745,200   1,453,282 
Other current liabilities  4,041,457   3,288,344 
Total Current Liabilities  469,654,553   565,213,779 
     
Long term loans, less current portion and net of unamortized debt issuance costs  4,630,198   14,429,404 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current  628,873   -  
Income tax payable, non-current  8,377,468   9,259,307 
Total Non-current Liabilities  13,636,539    23,688,711  
Total Liabilities  483,291,092    588,902,490  
     
Equity    
Preferred stock - no par value; 1,000,000 authorized; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018      
Common stock - $0.002 par value; 50,000,000 authorized,19,304,921 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018  38,609   38,609 
Additional paid-in capital  (28,582,654)  (28,582,654)
Reserves  21,902,103   20,007,007 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  259,271   6,655,803 
Retained earnings  195,433,836   178,535,378 
  Total SORL Auto Parts, Inc. Stockholders' Equity  189,051,165   176,654,143 
  Noncontrolling Interest In Subsidiaries  30,209,829   28,814,893 
  Total Equity  219,260,994    205,469,036  
  Total Liabilities and EquityUS$702,552,086 US$ 794,371,526  
       



SORL Auto Parts, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
For the Three and Nine Months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited)

  Three months ended
September 30,		 Nine months ended
September 30,
  2019  2018  2019  2018 
         
SalesUS$ 112,227,452 US$ 108,584,331 US$ 387,820,858 US$ 344,815,965 
Include: sales to related parties 6,859,689   9,333,959   25,478,367   22,997,540 
Cost of sales  81,294,783   82,249,456   284,098,257  253,851,334 
Gross profit  30,932,669   26,334,875   103,722,601   90,964,631 
Expenses:        
Selling and distribution expenses  13,850,387   13,160,875   43,198,784   37,154,745 
General and administrative expenses  8,207,550   5,051,684   24,803,869   17,519,873 
Research and development expenses  5,001,354   4,478,298   16,934,141   13,400,656 
Total operating expenses  27,059,291   22,690,857   84,936,794   68,075,274 
Other operating income, net  2,840,617   2,959,269   7,798,787   7,535,820 
Income from operations  6,713,995   6,603,287   26,584,594   30,425,177 
Interest income  966,855   547,455   4,183,471   2,847,299 
Government grants  70,785   2,239,250   3,570,630   2,982,775 
Other income  35,884   229,520   130,913   432,213 
Interest expenses  (3,010,304)  (3,331,554) (10,155,849) (10,214,68)
Exchange differences  773,420   906,538   250,290   1,396,460 
Other expenses  (508,302)  (55,835)  (1,076,993)  (1,200,920)
Income before income taxes provision  5,042,333   7,138,661   23,487,056   26,668,323 
Provision for income taxes  389,109   12,130,789   2,587,840   14,974,982 
Net income (loss)US$ 4,653,224 US$ (4,992,128)US$ 20,899,216 US$ 11,693,341 
         
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries  468,322   613,086   2,105,662   2,281,633 
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholdersUS$ 4,184,902 US$ (5,605,214)US$ 18,793,554 US$ 9,411,708 
Comprehensive income (loss):        
Net income (loss)US$ 4,653,224 US$ (4,992,128)US$ 20,899,216 US$ 11,693,341 
Foreign currency translation adjustments  (6,586,436)  (8,307,355)  (7,107,258) (11,275,895 
Comprehensive income (loss)  (1,933,212)  (13,299,483)  13,791,958   417,446 
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries  (190,322)  (217,650)  1,394,936   1,154,043 
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholdersUS$ (1,742,890)US$ (13,081,833)US$ 12,397,022 US$ (736,597)
Weighted average common share - basic  19,304,921   19,304,921   19,304,921   19,304,921 
Weighted average common share - diluted  19,304,921   19,304,921   19,304,921   19,304,921 
EPS - basicUS$ 0.22 US$ (0.29)US$ 0.97 US$ 0.49 
EPS - dilutedUS$ 0.22 US$ (0.29)US$ 0.97 US$ 0.49 
             



SORL Auto Parts, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Nine Months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited)
  

    Nine months ended September 30,
   2019  2018 
Cash Flows From Operating Activities     
Net income US$ 20,899,216 US$ 11,693,341 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
by (used in) operation activities: 		     
Allowance for doubtful accounts   2,365,714   179,744 
Depreciation and amortization   10,528,373   8,926,695 
Deferred income tax   368,700   966,547 
Gain on disposal of property and equipment   (30,562)  (73,809)
Amortization of debt issuance costs   441,236   520,741 
Changes in assets and liabilities:     
Accounts receivable   (15,844,424)  (38,780,246)
Bank acceptance notes from customers  1,258,843   68,016,837 
Inventories, net  7,669,607   (9,983,968)
Prepayments   (9,348,404)  (52,611,953)
Other current assets, net   (699,009)  (19,823,567)
Accounts payable and bank acceptance notes to vendors   (72,638,392)  86,724,938 
Deposits received from customers   (2,393,750)  7,432,808 
Income tax payable   (1,125,335)  24,058,536 
Deferred income   (683,529)  (382,627)
Other current liabilities and accrued expenses   301,057   (5,671,820)
Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used in) Operating Activities   (58,930,659)  81,192,197  
      
Cash Flows From Investing Activities     
Acquisition of property, equipment, plant and land use rights   (36,495,784)  (40,142,267)
Acquisition of intangible assets  -   (367,931)
Advances to related parties  -  (214,800,362)
Repayment of advances to related parties  57,010,144   222,337,244 
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment  42,451   -  
Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In) Investing Activities  20,556,811   (32,973,316)
      
Cash Flows From Financing Activities     
Proceeds from short term bank  loans   238,649,409   353,441,949 
Repayment of short term bank loans  (248,358,539)  (325,651,416)
Proceeds from related parties   1,843,951   311,692,664 
Repayments to related parties  -   (328,624,110)
Repayments of long term loans   (16,998,572)  (18,957,775)
Payment of debt issuance costs  (108,222) - 
Net Cash Flows Used In Financing Activities   (24,971,973)  (8,098,688)
Effects on changes in foreign exchange rate   (667,800)  (4,557,219)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (64,013,621)  35,562,974 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of the period   110,962,606   4,598,176 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of the period US$ 46,948,985  US$ 40,161,150  
Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosures:     
Interest paid US$8,655,097 US$ 7,849,753 
Income taxes paid US$ 3,339,144 US$ 5,157,755 
Non-cash Investing and Financing Transactions     
Loans from related party in the form of bank acceptance notes US$- US$ 5,846,083 
Repayments to related party in the form of bank acceptance notes US$- US$ 33,721,267 
Repayments from related party in the form of bank acceptance notes US$- US$ 26,771,056 
Liabilities assumed in connection with acquisition of property, plant and equipment US$1,274,693 US$- 
Property, plant and equipment and land use rights transferred from prepayments US$19,995,442 US$- 
Proceeds from long term loans in the form of bank acceptance notes US$7,169,692 US$- 
Deposits on loan agreements deducted from proceeds from long term loans US$1,433,938 US$- 
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets     
Cash and cash equivalents US$ 16,485,401 US$ 17,609,594 
Restricted cash, current   13,780,187   19,062,778 
Restricted cash, non-current   16,683,397   3,488,778 
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash US$ 46,948,985 US$ 40,161,150 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SORL AUTO PARTS, INC.
04:26pSORL Auto Parts Announces Third Quarter Record High Sales in 2019
GL
11/05SORL Auto Parts Schedules 2019 Third Quarter Press Release and Conference Cal..
GL
09/10SORL AUTO PARTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
08/15SORL AUTO PARTS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
08/14SORL AUTO PARTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
08/14SORL Auto Parts Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019
GL
08/09SORL AUTO PARTS : Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Press Release and Conference Cal..
AQ
07/10SORL AUTO PARTS : Special Committee Retains Financial and Legal Advisors
PU
07/09SORL AUTO PARTS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
07/08SORL AUTO PARTS : Special Committee Retains Financial and Legal Advisors
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 515 M
EBIT 2019 32,5 M
Net income 2019 21,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 3,06x
P/E ratio 2020 3,27x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,13x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,12x
Capitalization 65,1 M
Chart SORL AUTO PARTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SORL Auto Parts, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SORL AUTO PARTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,37  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Ping Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jin Rui Yu Chief Operating Officer
Zong Yun Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Xiao Feng Zhang Director
Jiang Hua Feng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SORL AUTO PARTS, INC.82.45%65
HANON SYSTEMS--.--%5 173
BREMBO S.P.A.24.34%3 864
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED-35.56%2 315
NHK SPRING CO., LTD.4.60%2 131
NINGBO XUSHENG AUTO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.9.43%1 899
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group