SORL Auto Parts : Reports 40% Top Line Growth in the Second Quarter and Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.78 for the First Six Months of 2018

ZHEJIANG, China, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) ("SORL" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive brake systems as well as other key safety-related auto parts in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2018 and the first six months ended June 30, 2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Net sales increased 40.1% to $128.5 million compared with $91.7 million in the second quarter last year;

compared with in the second quarter last year; Gross profit increased 39.5% and the gross margin was 26.8% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 26.9% in the same period of 2017;

Diluted earnings per share were $0.35 compared with $0.31 in the same quarter last year.

First Six Months of 2018 Financial Highlights

Net sales increased 41.9% to $236.2 million compared with $166.5 million in same period of last year;

compared with in same period of last year; Operating income increased 29.4% to $23.8 million from $18.4 million in the same period in 2017;

from in the same period in 2017; Net income attributable to stockholders increased 16.9% to $15.0 million or $0.78 per basic and diluted, compared with $12.8 million , or $0.67 per basic and diluted share in the same period of 2017.

Mr. Xiaoping Zhang, SORL's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, stated, "We continue to achieve strong growth in all three business lines with a 35.0% gain in the OEM market and a 70.5% increase in aftermarket sales. Our sales are outperforming the markets as we continue to increase our market share and profits. In addition, our cash flow is strengthening our financial resources even as we reduce our debt."

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Performance

For the second quarter of 2018, net sales increased by 40.1% to $128.5 million from $91.7 million for the second quarter of 2017. Revenues from the Company's domestic OEM customers increased by 35.0% to $62.6 million from $46.4 million in the second quarter of 2017. Commercial vehicle production and sales increased in the second quarter of 2018 and SORL continued to increase its leading market position. Sales from China's domestic aftermarket increased 70.5% to $42.8 million in the second quarter of 2018 from $25.1 million in the same quarter of 2017. Higher aftermarket product sales were generated due to the growing number of OEM warranties that expired from prior new vehicle sales in China. Also, the Chinese government's increased support for public transportation due to greater urbanization, expanded SORL's bus aftermarket sales. Revenues from international markets increased 13.9% to $23.1 million from $20.2 million in the second quarter of 2017 primarily due to a larger customer base.

The gross profit for the second quarter of 2018 increased 39.5% to $34.4 million from $24.7 million for the second quarter of 2017. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2018 was 26.8%, compared with a gross margin of 26.9% in the same quarter of 2017. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to increased sales promotion during the second quarter of 2018.

Operating expenses increased 66.8% to $27.0 million from $16.2 million in the second quarter of 2017. Operating expenses rose due to higher research and development, and increased selling and distribution expenses and higher general and administrative expenses related to higher sales in the second quarter of 2018. As a percentage of revenue, operating expenses were 21.0% in the second quarter of 2018, compared with 17.6% in the second quarter of 2017.

Selling and distribution expenses were $14.0 million , or 10.9% of quarterly revenues, compared with $9.0 million , or 9.8% in the same quarter of 2017. The increase in expenses was mainly due to higher packaging and repair expenses and increased warranty fees.

, or 10.9% of quarterly revenues, compared with , or 9.8% in the same quarter of 2017. The increase in expenses was mainly due to higher packaging and repair expenses and increased warranty fees. General and administrative ("G&A") expenses in the second quarter of 2018 were $7.7 million , or 6.0% of revenue, compared with $4.7 million , or 5.1% in the second quarter of 2017.

, or 6.0% of revenue, compared with , or 5.1% in the second quarter of 2017. Research and development ("R&D") expenses were $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared with $2.5 million in the same quarter of 2017. As a percentage of revenue, R&D was 4.1% in the second quarter of 2018 and compared with 2.7% of revenue in the second quarter of 2017. The R&D program mainly focused on the development of new, higher-margin, electronically controlled products, products for new energy vehicles and upgrading legacy brake products to enhance the Company's market leadership.

Income from operations increased 11.9% to $9.8 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared with $8.8 million in the same quarter of 2017.

Interest income was $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared with $0.01 million in the same quarter in 2017.

Financial expenses were $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared with $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2017. The increase was due to a rise in interest rates and a higher amount of average loans outstanding.

Exchange differences were $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared with negative $0.4 million in the same quarter in 2017.

Income before income taxes was $8.7 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $7.9 million for the second quarter of 2017. The pretax income margin was 6.8% in the second quarter of 2018, compared with 9.6% in the second quarter of 2017.

The provision for income taxes was $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared with $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Net income attributable to stockholders for the second quarter of 2018 increased to $6.7 million, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share, compared with $5.9 million, or $0.31 on per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2017.

First Six Months 2018 Financial Performance

Net sales for the first six months of 2018 increased 41.9% to $236.2 million from $166.5 million for the first six months of 2017. Net sales from the Company's China OEM market increased 34.4% to $114.4 million from $85.2 million in the same period in 2017. Revenues from China's domestic aftermarket increased 71.1% to $80.9 million from $47.1 million in the first six months of 2017. Revenues from international markets increased 19.5% to $40.9 million from $34.2 million in the first six months of 2017.

Gross profit for the first six months of 2018 increased 41.4% to $64.6 million from $45.7 million in the same period in 2017. Gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2018, was 27.4% compared to 27.5% for the first six months of 2017.

Operating income for the first six months of 2018 increased 29.4% to $23.8 million from $18.4 million in the same period in 2017. Operating margin was 10.1% versus 11.1% in first six months of 2017.

Net income attributable to stockholders for the first six months of 2018 was $15.0 million, or $0.78 per basic and diluted share, compared with $12.8 million, or $0.67 per basic and diluted share, in the same period in 2017.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $24.5 million up from $22.7 million at March 31, 2018 and $4.2 million at December 31, 2017. Cash and cash equivalents plus restricted cash was $76.4 million on June 30, 2018, up from $69.3 million at March 31, 2018 and up from $4.6 million at December 31, 2017. Inventories increased to $136.9 million at June 30, 2018 from $114.3 million at December 31, 2017. Bank acceptance notes from customers increased to $129.7 million on June 30, 2018 from $116.0 million, and accounts receivables were $183.1 million compared with $134.4 million on December 31, 2017. Short-term bank loans declined to $162.2 million from $239.6 million at March 31, 2018, and was $125.4 million at December 31, 2017. Total equity was $214.0 million at June 30, 2018. On June 30, 2018, working capital was $87.4 million.

Business Outlook

For the fiscal year 2018, management has reiterated its expectation for annual net sales to be approximately $450 million and net income to be approximately $28.0 million. These targets are based on the Company's current views on the operating and market conditions, which are subject to change.

About SORL Auto Parts, Inc.

As a global tier one supplier of brake and control systems to the commercial vehicle industry, SORL Auto Parts, Inc. is the market leader for commercial vehicles brake systems, such as trucks and buses in China. The Company distributes products both within China and internationally under the SORL trademark. SORL is listed among the top 100 auto component suppliers in China, with a product range that includes 65 categories with over 2000 specifications in brake systems and others. The Company has four authorized international sales centers in UAE, India, the United States and Europe. SORL is working to establish a broader global sales network. For more information, please visit http://www.sorl.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts, but are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should" or similar expressions. For example, when the Company describes the evaluation of the preliminary non-binding proposal letter, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may also include statements about the Company's proposed discussions related to its business or growth strategy, which are subject to change. Such information is based upon expectations of the Company's management that were reasonable when made, but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies beyond the Company's control and upon assumptions with respect to future business decisions, which are subject to change. The Company does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to general political, economic and business conditions which may impact the demand for commercial vehicles or passenger vehicles in China and the other significant markets where the Company's products are sold, uncertainty regarding such political, economic and business conditions, trends in consumer debt levels and bad debt write-offs, general uncertainty related to possible recessions, natural disasters, the political stability of China and the impact of any of those events on demand for commercial or passenger vehicles, changes in consumer confidence, new product development and introduction, competitive products and pricing, seasonality, availability of alternative sources of supply in the case of the loss of any significant supplier or any supplier's inability to fulfill the Company's orders, cost of labor and raw materials, the loss of or curtailed sales to significant customers, the Company's dependence on key employees and officers, the ability to secure and protect trademarks, patents and other intellectual property rights, potential effects of competition in the Company's business, the dependency of the Company upon the normal operation of its sole manufacturing facility, potential effect of the economic and currency instability in China and countries to which the Company sold its products, the ability of the Company to successfully manage its expenses on a continuing basis, the continued availability to the Company of financing and credit on favorable terms, business disruptions, disease, general risks associated with doing business in China or other countries including, without limitation, foreign trade policies, import duties, tariffs, quotas, political and economic stability, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause the Company's results to differ from its projected results, please see its filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Copies of filings made with the SEC are available through the SEC's electronic data gathering analysis retrieval system (EDGAR) at http://www.sec.gov.

SORL Auto Parts, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017





June 30,

2018

December 31,

2017



(Unaudited)



Assets







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents US$ 24,525,413 US$ 4,221,940 Accounts receivable, net, including $1,503,376 and $1,297,734

from related party at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively

183,072,448

134,384,961 Bank acceptance notes from customers

129,662,579

116,040,688 Inventories

136,914,131

114,300,564 Prepayments, current, including $3,440,141 and $999,527

to related party at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively

26,885,985

8,826,004 Restricted cash

51,858,438

376,236 Advances to related parties

31,997,128

72,318,224 Other current assets, net

9,608,654

5,555,568 Total Current Assets

594,524,776

456,024,185









Property, plant and equipment, net

84,281,312

79,828,006 Land use rights, net

22,266,453

14,912,134 Intangible assets, net

-

3,341 Deposits on loan agreements

10,579,452

10,712,865 Prepayments, non-current

31,050,766

16,594,987 Deferred tax assets

3,566,820

4,240,424 Total Non-current Assets

151,744,803

126,291,757 Total Assets US$ 746,269,579 US$ 582,315,942









Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and bank acceptance notes to vendors, including $7,397,162 and $15,896,804 due to related parties at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively US$ 222,438,493 US$ 118,051,633 Deposits received from customers

62,481,147

43,087,473 Short term bank loans

162,173,062

125,380,899 Current portion of long term loans

23,938,329

24,266,031 Income tax payable

1,348,557

3,249,727 Accrued expenses

19,007,341

25,154,658 Due to related party

11,536,621

1,572,963 Deferred income

755,675

1,020,273 Other current liabilities

3,403,573

2,857,130 Total Current Liabilities

507,082,798

344,640,787









Long term loans, less current portion and net of unamortized debt issuance costs

25,177,921

37,383,224 Total Non-current Liabilities

25,177,921

37,383,224 Total Liabilities

532,260,719

382,024,011









Equity







Preferred stock - no par value; 1,000,000 authorized; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017

-

- Common stock - $0.002 par value; 50,000,000 authorized, 19,304,921 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017

38,609

38,609 Additional paid-in capital

(28,582,654)

(28,582,654) Reserves

19,064,049

17,562,357 Accumulated other comprehensive income

13,231,502

15,903,188 Retained earnings

181,759,559

168,244,329 Total SORL Auto Parts, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

185,511,065

173,165,829 Noncontrolling Interest In Subsidiaries

28,497,795

27,126,102 Total Equity

214,008,860

200,291,931 Total Liabilities and Equity US$ 746,269,579 US$ 582,315,942

SORL Auto Parts, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2018

2017

2018

2017

















Sales US$ 128,504,952 US$ 91,729,568 US$ 236,231,634 US$ 166,475,962 Include: sales to related parties

5,962,527

2,702,573

13,663,581

6,322,970 Cost of sales

94,074,682

67,056,897

171,601,878

120,757,355 Gross profit

34,430,270

24,672,671

64,629,756

45,718,607

















Expenses:















Selling and distribution expenses

13,956,009

8,985,562

23,993,870

14,594,185 General and administrative expenses

7,694,411

4,710,522

12,468,189

8,755,435 Research and development expenses

5,331,956

2,481,563

8,922,358

4,536,659 Total operating expenses

26,982,376

16,177,647

45,384,417

27,886,279

















Other operating income, net

2,379,227

288,472

4,576,551

578,709

















Income from operations

9,827,121

8,783,496

23,821,890

18,411,037

















Interest income

811,580

11,475

2,299,844

22,025 Government grants

609,592

84,395

743,525

113,304 Other income

175,627

50

202,693

714 Interest expenses

(3,529,416)

(542,176)

(6,883,127)

(1,023,336) Exchange differences

1,091,208

(417,118)

489,922

(509,850) Other expenses

(254,271)

(25,490)

(1,145,085)

(140,289)

















Income before income taxes provision

8,731,441

7,894,632

19,529,662

16,873,605

















Provision for income taxes

1,238,752

1,311,509

2,844,193

2,597,683

















Net income US$ 7,492,689 US$ 6,583,123 US$ 16,685,469 US$ 14,275,922

















Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries

749,269

658,312

1,668,547

1,427,592

















Net income attributable to common stockholders US$ 6,743,420 US$ 5,924,811 US$ 15,016,922 US$ 12,848,330

















Comprehensive income:















Net income US$ 7,492,689 US$ 6,583,123 US$ 16,685,469 US$ 14,275,922 Foreign currency translation adjustments

(11,013,074)

3,223,520

(2,968,540)

4,134,952 Comprehensive income (loss)

(3,520,385)

9,806,643

13,716,929

18,410,874 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries

(352,038)

980,664

1,371,693

1,841,087 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders US$ (3,168,347) US$ 8,825,979 US$ 12,345,236 US$ 16,569,787

















Weighted average common share - basic

19,304,921

19,304,921

19,304,921

19,304,921

















Weighted average common share - diluted

19,304,921

19,304,921

19,304,921

19,304,921

















EPS - basic US$ 0.35 US$ 0.31 US$ 0.78 US$ 0.67

















EPS - diluted US$ 0.35 US$ 0.31 US$ 0.78 US$ 0.67



SORL Auto Parts, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30,



2018

2017 Cash Flows From Operating Activities







Net income US$ 16,685,469 US$ 14,275,922 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

























Allowance for doubtful accounts

1,445,353

381,715 Depreciation and amortization

5,832,558

4,187,811 Amortization of debt issuance costs

697,633

4,566 Gain on disposal of fixed assets

(73,809)

- Deferred income tax

642,345

- Changes in assets and liabilities:







Account receivable

(52,930,675)

(16,819,493) Bank acceptance notes from customers

36,822,604

3,181,918 Other currents assets

(5,158,214)

(3,197,226) Inventories

(24,642,342)

(16,436,720) Prepayments, current

(25,749,865)

4,815,945 Accounts payable and bank acceptance notes to vendors

99,655,568

(395,358) Income tax payable

(1,918,494)

438,458 Deposits received from customers

20,470,159

8,402,222 Deferred income

(259,132)

- Other current liabilities and accrued expenses

(5,426,422)

(2,087,738) Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities

66,092,736

(3,247,978)









Cash Flows From Investing Activities







Acquisition of property, equipment and land use rights

(33,712,960)

(29,561,593) Advances to related parties

(190,438,634)

- Repayments of advances to related parties

222,337,244

- Net Cash Flows Used In Investing Activities

(1,814,350)

(29,561,593)









Cash Flows From Financing Activities







Proceeds from short term bank loans

296,959,191

41,540,998 Repayments of short term bank loans

(256,944,835)

(23,035,449) Proceeds from related parties

311,026,410

62,786,671 Repayments to related parties

(328,443,191)

(54,076,148) Repayments of long term loans

(12,800,786)

- Net Cash Flows Provided By Financing Activities

9,796,789

27,216,072









Effects on changes in foreign exchange rate

(2,289,500)

314,449









Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

71,785,675

(5,279,050)









Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of the period

4,598,176

13,533,776









Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of the period US$ 76,383,851 US$ 8,254,726



















Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosures:







Interest paid US$ 5,521,273 US$ 785,502 Income taxes paid US$ 4,120,342 US$ 2,154,659









Non-cash Investing and Financing Transactions

















Loans from related parties in the form of bank acceptance notes US$ 33,721,267 US$ 14,375,855 Repayments to related party in the form of bank acceptance notes US$ 5,846,083 US$ - Repayments from related party in the form of bank acceptance notes US$ 19,612,146 US$ -









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets







Cash and cash equivalents US$ 24,525,413 US$ 7,892,336 Restricted cash

51,858,438

362,390 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash US$ 76,383,851 US$ 8,254,726

