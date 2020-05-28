Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) Investors

05/28/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. ("Sorrento" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SRNE) common stock between May 15, 2020 and May 22, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Sorrento investors have until July 27, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your Sorrento investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com/ to learn more about your rights.

On May 15, 2020, the Company announced that it had discovered an antibody which “demonstrated 100% inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection” and which Sorrento’s CEO called a “cure.”

On this news, Sorrento’s share price rose more than 280%.

Then, on May 20, 2020, Hindenburg Research calling the Company’s claims “too good to be true.” In a report citing former Sorrento employees, Hindenburg Research alleged that it was “too early” to tell whether the Company had found a cure and that "Sorrento's actions are manipulative at the worst possible time and simply amount to an attempt to shamelessly profiteer off the pandemic."

On this new, the Company’s share price fell $0.67 per share, or over 11%, to close at $5.03 per share on May 21, 2020.

Then, on May 22, 2020, BioSpace published an article in which Sorrento’s CEO “insist[ed] that [he] did not say it was a cure.”

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company’s initial finding of “100% inhibition” in an in vitro virus infection will not necessarily translate to success or safety in vivo, or in person; (2) the Company’s finding was not a “cure” for COVID-19; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased Sorrento common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 27, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
