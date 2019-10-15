Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.    SRNE

SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SRNE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Los Angeles Court Rejects Patrick Soon-Shiong's Attempt to Avoid Sorrento Litigation Allowing Arbitration Case to Move Forward

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 10:37pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, "Sorrento") announced today that a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has rejected Patrick Soon-Shiong’s attempt to allow him and his company, NantPharma, to avoid the billion-dollar fraud and breach of contract claims that Sorrento filed against them earlier this year.  Sorrento’s claims relate to the “catch and kill” scheme that Soon-Shiong allegedly orchestrated to keep Sorrento’s promising cancer drug, Cynviloq, off the market in order to preserve Soon-Shiong’s personal financial interest in another competing drug.

In his ruling, which was dated October 9th but was served upon Sorrento on October 15th, the Los Angeles Superior Court Judge, among other things, denied Soon-Shiong’s and NantPharma’s motion to stay or dismiss Sorrento’s arbitration against them, thus allowing the case to proceed in full.  The Court also granted Sorrento’s motions to compel Soon-Shiong entity NantCell’s counterclaims to arbitration, rejecting NantCell’s attempts to avoid the arbitration agreement it had previously entered into with Sorrento.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements made for and during any presentation or meeting contain forward-looking statements related to Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expectations relating to Sorrento and any litigation commenced, including, but not limited to, Sorrento’s claims against Patrick Soon-Shiong and NantCell.  Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to: risks related to Sorrento's and its subsidiaries' litigation, including, but not limited to, Sorrento’s claims against Patrick Soon-Shiong and NantCell and other risks that are described in Sorrento's most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Sorrento's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors set forth in those filings. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release except as required by law.

Media and Investor Relations

Contact: Alexis Nahama, SVP Corporate Development

Telephone: 1.858.203.4120

Email: mediarelations@sorrentotherapeutics.com


Sorrento® and the Sorrento logo are registered trademarks of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

For more information visit www.sorrentotherapeutics.com

More information on Sorrento clinical trials can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov


© 2019 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC
10/15Los Angeles Court Rejects Patrick Soon-Shiong's Attempt to Avoid Sorrento Lit..
GL
10/09SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
10/09Sorrento Therapeutics Announces Closing of $25 Million Registered Direct Offe..
GL
10/08SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other ..
AQ
10/08SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS : Form of prospectus disclosing information, facts, events..
PU
10/07SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS : Scilex Semnur Corporate Presentation
PU
10/07Sorrento Therapeutics Announces $25 Million Registered Direct Offering
GL
10/02SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS : Scilex Announces New Medicaid Agreements with CA and FL
AQ
10/02SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS : Scilex Holding Company Strengthens Board of Directors wi..
AQ
10/01SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS : Form of prospectus disclosing information, facts, events..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 27,1 M
EBIT 2019 -229 M
Net income 2019 -270 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,76x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,96x
Capi. / Sales2019 7,97x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,39x
Capitalization 216 M
Chart SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 25,50  $
Last Close Price 1,61  $
Spread / Highest target 1 763%
Spread / Average Target 1 484%
Spread / Lowest Target 1 204%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry H. Ji Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen L Klincewicz VP-Pharmacovigilance & Clinical Operations
Jiong Shao Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jerome B. Zeldis Chief Medical Officer & President-Regulatory
Kim D. Janda Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC.-32.92%207
GILEAD SCIENCES4.40%81 699
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.76%44 619
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-18.66%33 422
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.65.14%20 257
GENMAB25.01%12 912
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group