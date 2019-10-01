Sorrento Therapeutics : CT ORDER

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
October 1, 2019
ORDER GRANTING CONFIDENTIAL TREATMENT
UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
File No. 1-36150 - CF#35533
_____________________
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. submitted an application under Rule 24b-2 requesting an extension of a previous grant of confidential treatment for information it excluded from the Exhibits to a Form 10-Q filed on November 16, 2015, as amended on April 21, 2016.
Based on representations by Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. that this information qualifies as confidential commercial or financial information under the Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. 552(b)(4), the Division of Corporation Finance has determined not to publicly disclose it. Accordingly, excluded information from the following exhibit will not be released to the public for the time period specified:
|
Exhibit 10.4
|
through September 30, 2022
For the Commission, by the Division of Corporation Finance, pursuant to delegated authority:
Vanessa A. Countryman
Secretary
