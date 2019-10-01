Log in
Sorrento Therapeutics : CT ORDER

10/01/2019 | 02:33pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

October 1, 2019

ORDER GRANTING CONFIDENTIAL TREATMENT

UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

File No. 1-36150 - CF#35533

_____________________

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. submitted an application under Rule 24b-2 requesting an extension of a previous grant of confidential treatment for information it excluded from the Exhibits to a Form 10-Q filed on November 16, 2015, as amended on April 21, 2016.

Based on representations by Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. that this information qualifies as confidential commercial or financial information under the Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. 552(b)(4), the Division of Corporation Finance has determined not to publicly disclose it. Accordingly, excluded information from the following exhibit will not be released to the public for the time period specified:

Exhibit 10.4

through September 30, 2022

For the Commission, by the Division of Corporation Finance, pursuant to delegated authority:

Vanessa A. Countryman

Secretary

Disclaimer

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 18:32:05 UTC
