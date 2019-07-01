Sorrento Therapeutics : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substantive change from last form 0 07/01/2019 | 05:03pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) Registration No. 333-232163 PROSPECTUS Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. 1,333,304 Shares of Common Stock This prospectus relates to the resale by the investors listed in the section of this prospectus entitled "Selling Stockholders," or the Selling Stockholders, of up to 1,333,304 shares, or the Shares, of our common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, or Common Stock. The Shares consist solely of shares issuable upon exercise of outstanding warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock, or the Warrants, issued by us on May 3, 2019 in connection with our entry into that certain Amendment No. 1 to Term Loan Agreement, dated as of May 3, 2019, with the selling stockholders and Oaktree Fund Administration, LLC, as administrative and collateral agent, or the Loan Agreement Amendment. The Warrants will become exercisable on November 3, 2019, have a term of ten and a half years from the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $3.94 per share of Common Stock. We are registering the resale of the Shares as required by the Registration Rights Agreement, dated November 7, 2018, by and among us and the Selling Stockholders, as amended by Amendment No. 1 thereto dated as of May 3, 2019, or, as so amended, the Registration Rights Agreement. Our registration of the Shares covered by this prospectus does not mean that the Selling Stockholders will offer or sell any of the Shares. The Selling Stockholders may sell the Shares covered by this prospectus in a number of different ways and at varying prices. For additional information on the possible methods of sale that may be used by the Selling Stockholders, you should refer to the section of this prospectus entitled "Plan of Distribution" beginning on page 8 of this prospectus. We will not receive any of the proceeds from the Shares sold by the Selling Stockholders, other than any proceeds from any cash exercise of the Warrants. No underwriter or other person has been engaged to facilitate the sale of the Shares in this offering. The Selling Stockholders may be deemed underwriters of the Shares that they are offering pursuant to this prospectus. We will bear all costs, expenses and fees in connection with the registration of the Shares. The Selling Stockholders will bear all commissions and discounts, if any, attributable to their respective sales of the Shares. You should read this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus carefully before you invest. Investing in our Common Stock involves a high degree of risk. You should review carefully the risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" contained on page 3 of this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement and in any applicable free writing prospectuses, and under similar headings in the documents that are incorporated by reference into this prospectus. Our Common Stock is currently listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SRNE". On June 28, 2019, the last reported sales price for our Common Stock was $2.67 per share. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The date of this prospectus is July 1, 2019. TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Summary 1 Risk Factors 3 Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 4 Use of Proceeds 5 Selling Stockholders 6 Plan of Distribution 8 Description of Capital Stock 10 Legal Matters 13 Experts 13 Where You Can Find More Information 13 Disclosure of Commission Position on Indemnification for Securities Act Liabilities 13 Important Information Incorporated by Reference 14 ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS You should rely only on the information we have provided or incorporated by reference into this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus. We have not authorized anyone to provide you with information different from that contained in this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus. No dealer, salesperson or other person is authorized to give any information or to represent anything not contained in this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus. You must not rely on any unauthorized information or representation. This prospectus is an offer to sell only the Shares offered hereby, but only under circumstances and in jurisdictions where it is lawful to do so. You should assume that the information in this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus is accurate only as of the date on the front of the document and that any information we have incorporated by reference is accurate only as of the date of the document incorporated by reference, regardless of the time of delivery of this prospectus or any sale of a security. The Selling Stockholders are offering the Shares only in jurisdictions where such issuances are permitted. The distribution of this prospectus and the issuance of the Shares in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons outside the United States who come into possession of this prospectus must inform themselves about, and observe any restrictions relating to, the issuance of the Shares and the distribution of this prospectus outside the United States. This prospectus does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, the Shares offered by this prospectus by any person in any jurisdiction in which it is unlawful for such person to make such an offer or solicitation. This prospectus is part of a registration statement that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, under which the Selling Stockholders may offer from time to time up to an aggregate of 1,333,304 shares of our Common Stock in one or more offerings. If required, each time a Selling Stockholder offers Common Stock, in addition to this prospectus, we will provide you with a prospectus supplement that will contain specific information about the terms of that offering. We may also authorize one or more free writing prospectuses to be provided to you that may contain material information relating to that offering. We may also use a prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus to add, update or change any of the information contained in this prospectus or in documents we have incorporated by reference. This prospectus, together with any applicable prospectus supplements, any related free writing prospectuses and the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus, includes all material information relating to this offering. To the extent that any statement that we make in a prospectus supplement is inconsistent with statements made in this prospectus, the statements made in this prospectus will be deemed modified or superseded by those made in a prospectus supplement. Please carefully read both this prospectus and any prospectus supplement together with the additional information described below under "Important Information Incorporated by Reference". SUMMARY This summary highlights selected information contained elsewhere in this prospectus or incorporated by reference in this prospectus, and does not contain all of the information that you need to consider in making your investment decision. You should carefully read the entire prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus, including the risks of investing in our Common Stock discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus, and under similar headings in the other documents that are incorporated by reference into this prospectus. You should also carefully read the information incorporated by reference into this prospectus, including our financial statements, and the exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus forms a part. Unless otherwise mentioned or unless the context requires otherwise, all references in this prospectus to "Sorrento", "the Company", "we", "us", "our" or similar references mean Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. together with its consolidated subsidiaries. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. We are a clinical stage and commercial biopharma company focused on delivering innovative and clinically meaningful therapies to patients and their families, globally, to address unmet medical needs. We primarily focus on therapeutics areas in Immune-Oncology and Non-Opioid Pain Management. We also have programs assessing the use of our technologies and products in autoimmune, inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. At our core, we are an antibody-centric company and leverage our proprietary G-MAB™ library and targeted delivery modalities to generate the next generation of cancer therapeutics. Our fully human antibodies include PD-1,PD-L1, CD38, CD123, CD47, c-MET, VEGFR2, CCR2 and CD137 among others. Our vision is to leverage these antibodies in conjunction with proprietary targeted delivery modalities to generate the next generation of cancer therapeutics. These modalities include proprietary chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, or CAR-T, dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches. Additionally, we acquired Sofusa®, a revolutionary drug delivery system, in July 2018, which delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system to potentially achieve improved efficacy and fewer adverse effects than standard parenteral immunotherapy. With each of our clinical and pre-clinical programs, we aim to tailor our therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape. In addition, our objective is to focus on tumors that are resistant to current treatments and where we can design focused trials based on a genetic signature or biomarker to ensure patients have the best chance of a durable and significant response. We have several immuno-oncology programs that are in or near to entering the clinic. These include cellular therapies, an oncolytic virus and a palliative care program targeted to treat intractable cancer pain. Our cellular therapy programs focus on CAR-T for adoptive cellular immunotherapy to treat both solid and liquid tumors. We have reported early data from Phase I trials of our carcinoembryonic antigen, or CEA, -directedCAR-T program. We have treated five patients with stage 4, unresectable adenocarcinoma (four with pancreatic and one with colorectal cancer) and CEA-positive liver metastases with anti-CEACAR-T and are currently expanding this study. We successfully submitted an Investigational New Drug application for anti-CD38CAR-T for the treatment of refractory or relapsed multiple myeloma and obtained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or the FDA, to commence a human clinical trial for this indication in early 2018. We have dosed two patients and are continuing the enrollment of additional patients. Broadly speaking, we are one of the world's leading CAR-T companies today due to our investments in technology and infrastructure, which have enabled significant progress in developing our next-generationnon-viral,"off-the-shelf" allogeneic CAR-T solutions. With "off-the-shelf" solutions, CAR-T therapy can truly become a drug product rather than a treatment procedure. One of the approaches we have taken to develop the "off-the-shelf" allogeneic CAR-T solutions is through Celularity, Inc., or Celularity, our joint venture with Celgene, United Therapeutics and others. Celularity focuses on developing cell therapies with placenta-derived and cord blood T cells, which have natural allogeneic "off-the-shelf" characteristics. We are the single largest shareholder of Celularity with a stake of approximately 28%. Outside of immune-oncology programs, as part of our global aim to provide a wide range of therapeutic products to meet underserved markets, we have made investments in non-opioid pain management. These include resiniferatoxin, or RTX, which is a non-opioid-based neurotoxin that specifically ablates nerves that conduct pain signals while leaving other nerve functions intact and is being studied for chronic pain treatment. RTX has been granted orphan drug status for the treatment of intractable pain with end-stage cancer and a Phase I trial with the National Institutes of Health is concluding. A Phase Ib trial studying tolerance and efficacy of RTX for the control of osteoarthritis knee pain was initiated in late 2018 and preliminary results have shown strong efficacy with no significant adverse effects. Other applications of RTX are expected to start Phase Ib trials in 2019. 1 Also in the area of non-opioid pain management, we have acquired proprietary technologies to responsibly develop next generation, branded pharmaceutical products to better manage patients' medical conditions and maximize the quality of life of patients and healthcare providers. The flagship product of our majority-owned subsidiary, Scilex Holding Company, or Scilex Holding, ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8%, is a next-generation lidocaine delivery system which was approved by the FDA for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia, a severe neuropathic pain condition, in February 2018, and was commercially launched in October 2018. Scilex Holding now has built a full commercial organization, which includes sales, marketing, market access, and medical affairs. ZTlido® is positioned as a best-in-class product with superior adhesion compared to Lidoderm and is manufactured by our Japanese partner in their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. Scilex Holding's other lead compound, SP-102, has been awarded Fast Track status by FDA. It is the first non-opioid corticosteroid formulated as a viscous gel injection in development for the treatment of lumbar radicular pain/sciatica, containing no neurotoxic preservatives, surfactants, solvents or particulates. FDA's Fast Track program was implemented to expedite the development and regulatory review of therapeutic programs that seek to address significant unmet medical needs. SP-102 is currently in a pivotal trial, "Corticosteroid Lumbar Epidural Analgesia for Radiculopathy (C.L.E.A.R.)." The CLEAR study is a randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial that will enroll 400 patients with lumbar radicular pain at 40+ sites across the U.S. The primary endpoint is mean change in the Numerical Pain Rating Scale for leg pain in patients receiving SP-102 compared to intramuscular injection of placebo over four weeks. The secondary endpoints include other measures of pain at 4 and 12 weeks as well as time to repeat injection of SP-102, safety and function. The study includes an open-label extension to build the safety database of patients treated with SP-102. Lifetime prevalence of lower back pain with radiculopathy ranges from 12% to 43%. For a complete description of our business, financial condition, results of operations and other important information, we refer you to our filings with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in this prospectus, including our Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the year ended December 31, 2018, as amended, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Qfor the quarter ended March 31, 2019and our Current Report on Form 8-Kfiled with the SEC on June 17, 2019. For instructions on how to find copies of these documents, see "Where You Can Find More Information". On September 21, 2009, QuikByte Software, Inc., a Colorado corporation and shell company, or QuikByte, consummated its acquisition of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation and private concern, or STI, in a reverse merger, or the Merger. Pursuant to the Merger, all of the issued and outstanding shares of STI common stock were converted into an aggregate of 6,775,032 shares of QuikByte common stock and STI became a wholly owned subsidiary of QuikByte. The holders of QuikByte's common stock immediately prior to the Merger held an aggregate of 2,228,333 shares of QuikByte's common stock immediately following the Merger. We were originally incorporated as San Diego Antibody Company in California in 2006 and were renamed "Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc." and reincorporated in Delaware in 2009, prior to the Merger. QuikByte was originally incorporated in Colorado in 1989. Following the Merger, on December 4, 2009, QuikByte reincorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware, or the Reincorporation. Immediately following the Reincorporation, on December 4, 2009, we merged with and into QuikByte, the separate corporate existence of STI ceased and QuikByte continued as the surviving corporation, or the Roll- Up Merger. Pursuant to the certificate of merger filed in connection with the Roll-Up Merger, QuikByte's name was changed from "QuikByte Software, Inc." to "Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc." Risk Factors An investment in shares of our Common Stock involves a high degree of risk. You should consider carefully the risk factors beginning on page 3 of this prospectus before investing in our Common Stock. Use of Proceeds Although we will incur expenses in connection with the registration of the Shares covered by this prospectus, we will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the Shares by the Selling Stockholders. Principal Executive Offices and Additional Information Our principal executive offices are located at 4955 Directors Place, San Diego, CA 92121, and our telephone number at that address is (858) 203-4100. Our website is www.sorrentotherapeutics.com. Any information contained on, or that can be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, nor is it in any way part of this prospectus and should not be relied upon in connection with making any decision with respect to an investment in our securities. We are required to file annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy statements and other information with the SEC. You may obtain any of the documents filed by us with the SEC at no cost from the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. 2 RISK FACTORS Investing in shares of our Common Stock involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks described under "Risk Factors" in any applicable prospectus supplement and in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, or any updates in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, together with all of the other information appearing in or incorporated by reference into this prospectus and any applicable prospectus supplement, before deciding whether to purchase any of the Common Stock being offered. Our business, financial condition or results of operations could be materially adversely affected by any of these risks. The trading price of shares of our Common Stock could decline due to any of these risks, and you may lose all or part of your investment. 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

