Sorrento Therapeutics : June Presentation

06/20/2019 | 11:49am EDT

SRNE (NASDAQ)

  1. Leading Immunotherapy and Non-Opioid Pain Management Company June 2019

© 2019 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this presentation or in other documents of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sorrento") and of any of its affiliates, along with certain statements that may be made by management of the Company orally in presenting this material, may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. They use words such as "estimate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "projected" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance or condition. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Statements regarding future action, future performance and/or future results including, without limitation, those relating to the timing for completion, and results of, scheduled or additional clinical trials and the FDA's or other regulatory review and/or approval and commercial launch and sales results (if any) of the Company's formulations and products and regulatory filings related to the same, and receipt by the Company of milestone and royalty payments may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Peak sales and market size estimates have been determined on the basis of market research and comparable product analysis, but no assurances can be given that such sales levels will be achieved, if at all, or that such market size estimates will prove accurate.

The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements as circumstances change. Investors are advised to consult further disclosures that the Company makes or has made on related subjects in the Company's Form 10-K,10-Q and 8-K reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC")

In presenting this material or responding to inquiries in connection with a presentation, management may refer to results, projections or performance measures that are not prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") as reported in the Company's SEC filings. These results, projections or performance measures are non-GAAP measures and are not intended to replace or as a substitute for results measured under GAAP, but rather as supplement to the GAAP reported results.

Because actual results are affected by these and other potential risks, contingencies and uncertainties, the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks, contingencies and uncertainties. The Company identifies some of these factors in its SEC filings on Forms 10-K,10-Q and 8-K, and investors are advised to consult the Company's filings for a more complete listing of risk factors, contingencies and uncertainties affecting the Company and its business and financial performance.

Sorrento® and the Sorrento logo are registered trademarks of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

ZTlido® and G-MAB™ are trademarks owned by Scilex Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sorrento, respectively. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2019 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. All Rights Reserved

2

Therapeutic Focus

SRNE (NASDAQ)

Immuno-Oncology

Pain Management

(Non-Opioid)

© 2019 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. All Rights Reserved

3

Our Four Flagship Programs

CD38

Immunotherapies

Scilex

Multiple Myeloma

ZTlido® lidocaine topical system

CAR-T Phase 1 recruiting

Commercially available (PHN indication)

DAR-T Target IND filing H2

2019

SP-102

ADC Target IND filing H2

2019

Phase 3 recruiting (Sciatica Back Pain)

CEA CAR-T

RTX

(resiniferatoxin)

Solid tumors

Phase 2 Liver Metastases scheduled H2 2019 Phase 1 Peritoneal Carcinomatosis recruiting

Clinical trials

Phase 1b Osteoarthritis Knee Pain recruiting Phase 1 Intractable Cancer Pain recruiting Phase 3 Osteoarthritis Knee Pain in planning IND Residual Limb Pain in preparation

© 2019 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. All Rights Reserved

4

Scilex - ZTlido® (FDA approved)

Lidocaine Patch Market Overview

®

>3 million prescriptions per year

More than 120 million prescription lidocaine patches were sold in the US in 2017 according to IMS

Benefits vs. other lidocaine pain patches

Superior adhesion vs. other lidocaine patches in various head-to-head studies

Only lidocaine patch proven during moderate exercise

Properties

ZTlido® 1.8%

Lidoderm® 5%

Bioavailability

~45%

~3+2%

Weight

2 g

14 g

Thickness

0.8 mm

1.7 mm

Lidocaine content

36 mg

700 mg

Adhesive

Non-aqueous

Water-based

US FDA APPROVAL 02/28/18

© 2019 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. All Rights Reserved

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 15:48:08 UTC
