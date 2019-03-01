Sorrento Therapeutics : Notification that form 10-K will be submitted late

UNITED STATES

For Period Ended: December 31, 2018

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") is filing this Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 with respect to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (the "Form 10-K") because it needs additional time to complete its final review of its financial statements and other disclosures in the Form 10-K. As a result of the Company's entry into financing arrangements during fiscal year 2018, including the entry into the term loan agreement with certain funds and accounts managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. in November 2018 and the issuance by Scilex Pharmaceuticals Inc., as subsidiary of the Company, of senior secured notes due 2026 in September 2018, and other one-time items occurring in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, the Company has determined that it is unable to file the Form 10-K within the prescribed time period and will require additional time for compilation and review to ensure adequate disclosure of certain information required to be included in the Form 10-K. The Form 10-K will be filed as soon as possible following the prescribed due date.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Date:March 1, 2019

/s/ Henry Ji, Ph.D. Henry Ji, Ph.D.

President and Chief Executive Officer

