Sorrento Therapeutics : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

09/23/2019 | 06:42am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 20, 2019

SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

Delaware

001-36150

33-0344842

(State or Other Jurisdiction

(Commission

(IRS Employer

of Incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

4955 Directors Place

San Diego, CA 92121

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (858) 203-4100

N/A

(Former Name, or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities Registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, $0.0001 par value

SRNE

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On September 20, 2019, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") held its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, the Company's stockholders approved the Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. 2019 Stock Incentive Plan (the "2019 Plan").

The 2019 Plan had been previously approved, subject to stockholder approval, by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors. A summary of the 2019 Plan was included in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Meeting filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 14, 2019 (the "Proxy Statement"). Such summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the 2019 Plan, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On September 20, 2019, the Company held the Meeting. At the Meeting, a total of 91,072,923 shares, or 69.5% of the Company's common stock issued and outstanding as of the record date, were represented in person or by proxy.

At the Meeting, the Company's stockholders considered four proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Proxy Statement.

Set forth below is a brief description of each matter voted upon at the Meeting and the voting results with respect to each matter.

Proposal No. 1: To elect the following nominees as directors to serve until the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Nominee

For

Withhold

Broker Non-Votes

Henry Ji, Ph.D.

62,235,163

957,343

27,880,417

Dorman Followwill

60,868,988

2,323,518

27,880,417

Kim D. Janda, Ph.D.

60,413,004

2,779,502

27,880,417

David Lemus

61,062,093

2,130,413

27,880,417

Jaisim Shah

60,850,154

2,342,352

27,880,417

Yue Alexander Wu, Ph.D.

61,039,041

2,153,465

27,880,417

Proposal No. 2: To ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the Company's fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.

For

Against

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

88,769,681

1,469,070

834,172

0

Proposal No. 3: To approve the Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. 2019 Stock Incentive Plan.

For

Against

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

55,482,785

7,461,239

248,482

27,880,417

Proposal No. 4: To approve the compensation of Dr. Henry Ji as Executive Chairperson of Scilex Holding Company.

For

Against

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

53,048,373

9,887,195

256,937

27,880,418

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

10.1

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. 2019 Stock Incentive Plan.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Date: September 23, 2019

By: /s/ Henry Ji, Ph.D.

Name: Henry Ji, Ph.D.

Title: President and Chief Executive Officer

Exhibit 10.1

SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC. 2019 STOCK INCENTIVE PLAN

PLAN DOCUMENT

1. Establishment, Purpose, and Types of Awards

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") hereby establishes this equity-based incentive compensation plan to be known as the "Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. 2019 Stock Incentive Plan" (hereinafter referred to as the "Plan") in order to provide incentives and awards to select employees, directors, consultants, and advisors of the Company and its Affiliates. Upon approval by the Company's stockholders of the Plan, the Company shall no longer issue new awards under its Amended and Restated 2009 Stock Incentive Plan (the "Original Plan"). In the event that the Company's stockholders do not approve the Plan, the Original Plan will continue in full force and effect.

(a) Awards. The Plan permits grants of the following types of awards ("Awards"), according to the Sections of the Plan listed here:

Section 6 Options

Section 7 Share Appreciation Rights

Section 8 Restricted Shares, Restricted Share Units, Unrestricted Shares and Dividend Equivalents

Section 9 Performance Awards

  1. Effect on Other Plans. The Plan is not intended to affect and shall not affect any stock options, equity-based compensation or other benefits that the Company or its Affiliates may have provided pursuant to any agreement, plan, or program that is independent of this Plan.

2. Defined Terms

Terms in the Plan that begin with an initial capital letter have the defined meaning set forth in Appendix A, unless defined elsewhere in this Plan or the context of their use clearly indicates a different meaning.

3. Shares Subject to the Plan

Subject to the provisions of Section 12:

  1. The maximum number of Shares that the Company may issue for all Awards is 10,000,000 Shares.
  2. For all Awards, the Shares issued pursuant to the Plan may be authorized but unissued Shares, or Shares that the Company has reacquired or otherwise holds in treasury. Shares that are subject to an Award under this Plan that for any reason expire, are forfeited, are cancelled, become unexercisable, or are settled for cash (in whole or in part), and Shares that are for any other reason not paid or delivered under the Plan shall again, except to the extent prohibited by Applicable Law, be available for subsequent Awards under this Plan. In addition, the Committee may make future Awards with respect to Shares that the Company retains from otherwise delivering pursuant to an Award under this Plan either (i) as payment of the exercise or purchase price of an Award, or (ii) in order to satisfy the withholding or employment taxes due upon grant, exercise, vesting or distribution of an Award. Any Shares forfeited by the Participant or repurchased by the Company under Section 8(b) at a price not greater than the price originally paid by the Participant so that such Shares are returned to the Company will again be available for Awards under the Plan. The payment of Dividend Equivalents in cash in conjunction with any outstanding Awards shall not be counted against the Shares available for issuance under the Plan. Notwithstanding the provisions of this Section 3(b), no Shares may again be optioned, granted or awarded if such action would cause an Incentive Share Option to fail to qualify as an incentive stock option under Section 422 of the Code.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 10:41:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
