Sorrento Therapeutics : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 20, 2019 SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) Delaware 001-36150 33-0344842 (State or Other Jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer of Incorporation) File Number) Identification No.) 4955 Directors Place San Diego, CA 92121 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (858) 203-4100 N/A (Former Name, or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities Registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $0.0001 par value SRNE The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ¨ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. On September 20, 2019, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") held its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, the Company's stockholders approved the Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. 2019 Stock Incentive Plan (the "2019 Plan"). The 2019 Plan had been previously approved, subject to stockholder approval, by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors. A summary of the 2019 Plan was included in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Meeting filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 14, 2019 (the "Proxy Statement"). Such summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the 2019 Plan, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference. Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders. On September 20, 2019, the Company held the Meeting. At the Meeting, a total of 91,072,923 shares, or 69.5% of the Company's common stock issued and outstanding as of the record date, were represented in person or by proxy. At the Meeting, the Company's stockholders considered four proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Proxy Statement. Set forth below is a brief description of each matter voted upon at the Meeting and the voting results with respect to each matter. Proposal No. 1: To elect the following nominees as directors to serve until the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Nominee For Withhold Broker Non-Votes Henry Ji, Ph.D. 62,235,163 957,343 27,880,417 Dorman Followwill 60,868,988 2,323,518 27,880,417 Kim D. Janda, Ph.D. 60,413,004 2,779,502 27,880,417 David Lemus 61,062,093 2,130,413 27,880,417 Jaisim Shah 60,850,154 2,342,352 27,880,417 Yue Alexander Wu, Ph.D. 61,039,041 2,153,465 27,880,417 Proposal No. 2: To ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the Company's fiscal year ending December 31, 2019. For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 88,769,681 1,469,070 834,172 0 Proposal No. 3: To approve the Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. 2019 Stock Incentive Plan. For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 55,482,785 7,461,239 248,482 27,880,417 Proposal No. 4: To approve the compensation of Dr. Henry Ji as Executive Chairperson of Scilex Holding Company. For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 53,048,373 9,887,195 256,937 27,880,418

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits. 10.1 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. 2019 Stock Incentive Plan.

SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC. Date: September 23, 2019 By: /s/ Henry Ji, Ph.D. Name: Henry Ji, Ph.D. Title: President and Chief Executive Officer

Exhibit 10.1 SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC. 2019 STOCK INCENTIVE PLAN PLAN DOCUMENT 1. Establishment, Purpose, and Types of Awards Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") hereby establishes this equity-based incentive compensation plan to be known as the "Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. 2019 Stock Incentive Plan" (hereinafter referred to as the "Plan") in order to provide incentives and awards to select employees, directors, consultants, and advisors of the Company and its Affiliates. Upon approval by the Company's stockholders of the Plan, the Company shall no longer issue new awards under its Amended and Restated 2009 Stock Incentive Plan (the "Original Plan"). In the event that the Company's stockholders do not approve the Plan, the Original Plan will continue in full force and effect. (a) Awards. The Plan permits grants of the following types of awards ("Awards"), according to the Sections of the Plan listed here: Section 6 Options Section 7 Share Appreciation Rights Section 8 Restricted Shares, Restricted Share Units, Unrestricted Shares and Dividend Equivalents Section 9 Performance Awards Effect on Other Plans . The Plan is not intended to affect and shall not affect any stock options, equity-based compensation or other benefits that the Company or its Affiliates may have provided pursuant to any agreement, plan, or program that is independent of this Plan. 2. Defined Terms Terms in the Plan that begin with an initial capital letter have the defined meaning set forth in Appendix A, unless defined elsewhere in this Plan or the context of their use clearly indicates a different meaning. 3. Shares Subject to the Plan Subject to the provisions of Section 12: The maximum number of Shares that the Company may issue for all Awards is 10,000,000 Shares. For all Awards, the Shares issued pursuant to the Plan may be authorized but unissued Shares, or Shares that the Company has reacquired or otherwise holds in treasury. Shares that are subject to an Award under this Plan that for any reason expire, are forfeited, are cancelled, become unexercisable, or are settled for cash (in whole or in part), and Shares that are for any other reason not paid or delivered under the Plan shall again, except to the extent prohibited by Applicable Law, be available for subsequent Awards under this Plan. In addition, the Committee may make future Awards with respect to Shares that the Company retains from otherwise delivering pursuant to an Award under this Plan either (i) as payment of the exercise or purchase price of an Award, or (ii) in order to satisfy the withholding or employment taxes due upon grant, exercise, vesting or distribution of an Award. Any Shares forfeited by the Participant or repurchased by the Company under Section 8(b) at a price not greater than the price originally paid by the Participant so that such Shares are returned to the Company will again be available for Awards under the Plan. The payment of Dividend Equivalents in cash in conjunction with any outstanding Awards shall not be counted against the Shares available for issuance under the Plan. Notwithstanding the provisions of this Section 3(b), no Shares may again be optioned, granted or awarded if such action would cause an Incentive Share Option to fail to qualify as an incentive stock option under Section 422 of the Code.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.