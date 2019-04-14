Sorrento Therapeutics : Scilex Semnur Corporate Presentation

Some statements in this presentation are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Sorrento's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of Sorrento's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in Sorrento's other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Sorrento undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.
Scilex Corporate Overview
Merger of 2 non-opioid pain focused companies (Scilex & Semnur) in March 2019:
-Global leader in non-opioid pain management with commercial and late stage products with compelling synergies on multiple fronts
-Exisiting 100+ highly experienced pain-focused salesforce, marketing, market access and med affairs teams already in place at Scilex
-Blockbuster potential of Semnur's Phase 3 SP-102 (Semdexa ™) with Fast Track status, a plug-and- play for existing commercial infrastructure, boosts pipeline substantially
As a combined company, Scilex expectsto:
-Build an even stronger commercial presence in our key pain franchises, led by high performing commercial teams
-Launch exciting new non-opioid medicines for patients, including multiple near-term opportunities
Received FDA approval for ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system 1.8%) and launched the product in the US 4Q'18
SP-102 in Phase 3 pivotal study with data readout targeted for 1H'20
Experienced senior management team to address the continuum of chronic pain conditions with worldwide rights to all non-opioid pain products
Commercial Non-Opioid Pain Company withLate-stage Programs in Large Markets with High Unmet Need
