SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC

SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC

(SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics : Scilex Semnur Corporate Presentation

04/14/2019 | 11:38pm EDT

Scilex Corporate Presentation

April 2019

Non-Confidential

Getting Back to Normal

Forward Looking Statements

Some statements in this presentation are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Sorrento's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of Sorrento's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in Sorrento's other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Sorrento undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

THIS DOCUMENT CONTAINS PROPRIETARY INFORMATION THAT IS THE PROPERTY OF THE COMPANY. NEITHER THIS DOCUMENT, NOR THE PROPRIETARY INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN, SHALL BE PUBLISHED, REPRODUCED, COPIED, DISCLOSED OR USED FOR ANY OTHER PURPOSE, OTHER THAN THE REVIEW AND CONSIDERATION OF THIS DOCUMENT.

Scilex Corporate Overview

Merger of 2 non-opioid pain focused companies (Scilex & Semnur) in March 2019:

-Global leader in non-opioid pain management with commercial and late stage products with compelling synergies on multiple fronts

-Exisiting 100+ highly experienced pain-focused salesforce, marketing, market access and med affairs teams already in place at Scilex

-Blockbuster potential of Semnur's Phase 3 SP-102 (Semdexa ) with Fast Track status, a plug-and- play for existing commercial infrastructure, boosts pipeline substantially

As a combined company, Scilex expectsto:

-Build an even stronger commercial presence in our key pain franchises, led by high performing commercial teams

-Launch exciting new non-opioid medicines for patients, including multiple near-term opportunities

Received FDA approval for ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system 1.8%) and launched the product in the US 4Q'18

SP-102 in Phase 3 pivotal study with data readout targeted for 1H'20

Experienced senior management team to address the continuum of chronic pain conditions with worldwide rights to all non-opioid pain products

Commercial Non-Opioid Pain Company withLate-stage Programs in Large Markets with High Unmet Need

Large, Established, yet Underserved Target Markets

Worldwide Commercial Rights to AllProduct Candidates

Strong Proprietary Platform with High Barriers toEntry

Established Reimbursement Access

Blockbuster Potential With Limited Capital Required for Commercialization

Non-Opioid Best In Class Pain Pipeline

Pilot PK

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

NDA

Approved

Milestones

Filing

ZTlido® 1.8% (36mg lidocaine) US

NDA approval February

Strategy

28, 2018

ZTlido® 5.4%

Clinical studies planned

(108 mg lidocaine)

in 2019

SP-102 Dexamethasone sodium phosphate gel (Lumbar Radicular Pain)

SP-102 Dexamethasone sodium phosphate gel (Repeat DoseTrial Lumbar Radicular Pain)

Top line dataH1-2020

Top line data Q2-2019

Source: SCILEX



Disclaimer

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 14 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 03:37:08 UTC
