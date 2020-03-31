Update -- Sortis Holdings, Inc.'s Diversified Alternative Investment Approach Entices as Global Markets Face Historic Volatility -- Spotlight Growth

Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2020) - Spotlight Growth has published new content on Sortis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOHI) ("SOHI" or the "Company"), a Portland, Oregon-based alternative investment firm with a primary focus on real estate. This includes managed funds, with positions in both debt and equity opportunities. The Company's diversified business model spans fund management, lending, development, advisory & more.

The content provides an overview of Sortis Holdings, its latest news, funds overview, and further analysis.

Sortis Income Fund Available On Most Major Investment Platforms

Sortis Holdings currently maintains three active funds: the Sortis Income Fund, the Sortis Opportunity Zone Fund, and the Sortis Growth Fund. Furthermore, a new real estate fund is planned to be launched during the second quarter 2020, which will focus on acquisition and distressed debt opportunities.

Sortis Income Fund (SIF)

The company's flagship fund is the $100 million Sortis Income Fund (SIF), which has a strong track record of annual returns, which have averaged 11% net to investors. SIF is a real estate loan fund, which is focused on high-yield and fixed income returns through an un-leveraged model. "It is the ultimate defensive position in a volatile market as the underwriting is collateral focused on 65% average LTV in the portfolio."

The SIF is available on most major investment platforms, which effectively puts Sortis on the map and shows legitimacy.

Sortis Opportunity Zone Fund (SOZF)

The Sortis Opportunity Zone Fund is focused on real estate development and investing opportunities within approved opportunity zones, as laid out in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The $100 million fund focuses on opportunity zone projects across the Western United States.

The opportunity zone fund is structured as a diversified multi-asset fund, which provides quality opportunities across different assets and locations. "Sortis is both a developer through its affiliated developer and an allocator of capital to third-party developers," according to the company. This gives fund investors a chance to effectively play both roles on the best available projects.

"We pride ourselves on providing wealth-building private investments through both lending and direct real estate investments," said Paul Brenneke, Sortis founder. "The Sortis Opportunity Zone Fund will allow accredited investors to take advantage of our unique investment strategies while postponing, reducing and eliminating expensive capital gains tax they would otherwise have to pay."

Sortis Growth Fund (SGF)

Sortis's newest fund, the Sortis Growth Fund, focuses on partnering with emerging consumer-based companies in and effort to accelerate growth & sales. Through an infusion of capital and a proprietary digital strategy, the $10 million SGF can capitalize on the massive growth in e-commerce and direct-to-consumer.

"This is an unprecedented time in the market where a robust e-commerce strategy has gone from a want to a necessity to survive," said Butch Bannon SGF Manager and Principal. "We are seeing an unprecedented amount of deals because our captive digital team combined with capital makes us totally unique in the consumer private equity space."

SOHI: Tight Share Structure, Produced Total Revenues of $1.5M in Q3 2019 Compared to Market Cap of $1.94M

Another sign of good management is a tight share structure, which is widely-considered to be shareholder-friendly. Sortis Holdings maintains a tight share structure, which consists of 100 million authorized shares and 10.62 million shares outstanding, as of March 2020. With a tight share structure, Sortis could be compelling for investors and trades that search for "low float" opportunities.

Another interesting fact is that Sortis Holdings almost generated as much revenue during the third quarter 2019 as its entire market cap valuation. On top of that, Sortis reported net income for the quarter. This shows undervaluation and a lack of fair pricing from the market.

During Q3 2019, Sortis reported total revenue of about $1.5 million and net income of $557,000. This compares to the Company's current market of $1.94 million.

Overall, Sortis Holdings has an impressive business, but its stock has yet to be discovered by investors. With real estate increasingly coming into focus with the recent stock market and bond yield declines, Sortis sits in a perfect position to offer a viable alternative for income investors.

For more information on Sortis Holdings, Inc., please visit: https://sortis.com/

and https://spotlightgrowth.com/index.php/2020/03/23/sortis-holdings-inc-otc-pink-sohi-an-under-the-radar-alternate-investment-company-with-a-solid-foundation/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53983