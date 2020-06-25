Log in
Sosei, AbbVie sign drug discovery deal worth up to $1 billion

06/25/2020 | 03:35am EDT

Japan's Sosei Group Corp will collaborate with AbbVie Inc on a drug discovery partnership that could be worth up to $1 billion.

Sosei shares soared 12.4% in Tokyo trading, compared with a 1.2% slide in the broader market.

The partnership will initially focus on the discovery of novel small molecules, targeting inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, the companies said in a news release on Thursday.

Sosei is eligible to receive up to $32 million in upfront and near-term milestone payments, along with future commercial milestones of up to $377 million, plus tiered royalties on sales.

The companies will work to discover and commercialise medicines that modulate G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) targets.

Chicago-based AbbVie has the option to expand the collaboration to a total of four targets.

An expansion to four targets would put the total deal size "in a similar ballpark" to deals signed in 2019 with Genentech Inc and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, a Sosei spokesman said.

The Genentech deal is worth up to $1 billion, while the Takeda partnership could total $1.2 billion.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift in Tokyo; editing by Anil D'Silva and Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE INC. -2.23% 95.14 Delayed Quote.7.45%
SOSEI GROUP CORPORATION -1.36% 1670 End-of-day quote.-23.08%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED -0.12% 4003 End-of-day quote.-7.59%
Financials
Sales 2020 9 932 M 92,7 M 92,7 M
Net income 2020 1 958 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 65,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 129 B 1 206 M 1 203 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 163
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart SOSEI GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sosei Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOSEI GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2 533,33 JPY
Last Close Price 1 670,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 51,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shinichi Tamura Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Chris Cargill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Tasker Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Tomohiro Toyama Outside Director
Malcolm Weir Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOSEI GROUP CORPORATION-23.08%1 206
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.15%368 369
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.80%298 183
NOVARTIS AG-8.15%196 253
MERCK & CO., INC.-16.58%191 504
PFIZER, INC.-17.84%178 810
