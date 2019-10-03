Sotheby's : 25-NSE

UNITED STATES OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0080 Expires: December 31, 2014 Estimated average burden hours per response: 1.7 SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 25 NOTIFICATION OF REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND/OR REGISTRATION

UNDER SECTION 12(b) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934. Commission File Number 001-09750 Issuer: SOTHEBYS Exchange: NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC (Exact name of Issuer as specified in its charter, and name of Exchange where security is listed and/or registered) Address: c/o Sotheby's Inc.1334 York Ave New York NEW YORK 10021 Telephone number: (212) 606-7000 (Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Issuer's principal executive offices) Common Stock (Description of class of securities) Please place an X in the box to designate the rule provision relied upon to strike the class of securities from listing and registration: Pursuant to the requirements fo the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing the Form 25 and has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person. 2019-10-03 By Kristen Braley Analyst, Regulation Date Name Title 1 Form 25 and attached Notice will be considered compliance with the provisions of 17 CFR 240.19d-1 as applicable. See General Instructions. Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

NOTIFICATION OF THE REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND REGISTRATION OF THE STATED SECURITIES The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on October 14, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a). [ X ] 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(3) That on October 03, 2019 the instruments representing the securities comprising the entire class of this security came to evidence, by operation of law or otherwise, other securities in substitution therefore and represent no other right except, if such be the fact, the right to receive an immediate cash payment. The merger between Sotheby's and BidFair MergeRight Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of BidFair USA LLC, an entity wholly owned by media and telecom entrepreneur as well as art collector, Patrick Drahi became effective before the opening on October 3, 2019. Each share of Common Stock of Sotheby's was exchanged for USD 57.00 in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes. The Exchange also notifies the Securities and Exchange Commission that as a result of the above indicated conditions this security was suspended from trading on October 03, 2019.