(English) Results: Chinese Works Of Art Spring Sale 2019

SOTHEBY'S HONG KONG

CHINESE WORKS OF ART SPRING SALE 2019

18 PIECES OF SELECTED IMPERIAL CERAMICS FROM

THE TIANMINLOU COLLECTION

*100% SOLD*

FETCH A TOTAL OF HK$193.6 MILLION/ US$ 24.7 MILLION

2.7 TIMES THE ESTIMATE

TOP LOT

A RARE GUAN LOBED JARDINIÈRE SOUTHERN, SONG - YUAN DYNASTY

SELLS FOR HK$38.5 MILLION/ US$ 4.96 MILLION

2.5 TIMES THE ESTIMATE

Hong Kong, 8 April 2019 Nicolas Chow, Chairman, Sotheby's Asia, International Head and Chairman,

Chinese Works of Art, comments, "The Tianminlou Collection boasts one of the finest private blue and white porcelain assemblages in the world. We are pleased that the selected imperial ceramics from the collection performed extremely well. The sale witnessed enthusiastic bidding from collectors across Asia and beyond. We are glad that all eighteen pieces of the carefully selected group of Ming and Qing porcelains have found new homes."

Notable highlights:

∙An Extremely Rare and Exceptional Blue and White 'Lotus' Basin, Ming Dynasty, Yongle Period, sold for HK$33,775,000/ US$ 4,350,558 USD, four times the estimate (HK$ 8-12million/ US$ 1,020,000 - 1,530,000)

∙A Fine and Magnificent Cobalt-Blue aand Iron-Red 'Dragon' Vase, Meiping, Seal Mark and Period Of Qianlong, sold for HK$30,175,000/ US$3,886,842

∙Exceptional and Extremely Rare Blue and White 'Winged Dragon' Jarlet, Ming Dynasty, Yongle - Early Xuande Period, sold for HK$26,575,000/ US$3,423,126

∙An Exceptional and Large Yellow Jade Animal-Shaped Plaque, Eastern Zhou Dynasty, sold for HK$26,575,000/ US$3,423,126