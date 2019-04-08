Log in
SOTHEBYS    BID

SOTHEBYS

(BID)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/08 04:01:09 pm
39.78 USD   +1.38%
(English) Results: Chinese Works Of Art Spring Sale 2019

04/08/2019 | 11:58pm EDT

Hong Kong

For Immediate Release

Hong Kong | Ridley Cheung|+852 2822 8143| ridley.cheung@sothebys.com

London | Matthew Floris | matthew.floris@sothebys.com l New York | Darrell Rocha | Darrell.Rocha@Sothebys.com

SOTHEBY'S HONG KONG

CHINESE WORKS OF ART SPRING SALE 2019

18 PIECES OF SELECTED IMPERIAL CERAMICS FROM

THE TIANMINLOU COLLECTION

*100% SOLD*

FETCH A TOTAL OF HK$193.6 MILLION/ US$ 24.7 MILLION

2.7 TIMES THE ESTIMATE

TOP LOT

A RARE GUAN LOBED JARDINIÈRE SOUTHERN, SONG - YUAN DYNASTY

SELLS FOR HK$38.5 MILLION/ US$ 4.96 MILLION

2.5 TIMES THE ESTIMATE

IMAGE DOWNLOAD: https://bit.ly/2COtr2q

Hong Kong, 8 April 2019 Nicolas Chow, Chairman, Sotheby's Asia, International Head and Chairman,

Chinese Works of Art, comments, "The Tianminlou Collection boasts one of the finest private blue and white porcelain assemblages in the world. We are pleased that the selected imperial ceramics from the collection performed extremely well. The sale witnessed enthusiastic bidding from collectors across Asia and beyond. We are glad that all eighteen pieces of the carefully selected group of Ming and Qing porcelains have found new homes."

Notable highlights:

An Extremely Rare and Exceptional Blue and White 'Lotus' Basin, Ming Dynasty, Yongle Period, sold for HK$33,775,000/ US$ 4,350,558 USD, four times the estimate (HK$ 8-12million/ US$ 1,020,000 - 1,530,000)

A Fine and Magnificent Cobalt-Blue aand Iron-Red 'Dragon' Vase, Meiping, Seal Mark and Period Of Qianlong, sold for HK$30,175,000/ US$3,886,842

Exceptional and Extremely Rare Blue and White 'Winged Dragon' Jarlet, Ming Dynasty, Yongle - Early Xuande Period, sold for HK$26,575,000/ US$3,423,126

An Exceptional and Large Yellow Jade Animal-Shaped Plaque, Eastern Zhou Dynasty, sold for HK$26,575,000/ US$3,423,126

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOR MORE NEWS FROM SOTHEBY'S

News & Video

: http://www.sothebys.com/en/news-video.html

Twitter

: www.twitter.com/sothebys

Instagram

: www.instagram.com/sothebys

Facebook

: www.facebook.com/sothebys

Snapchat ID

: sothebys

YouTube

: www.youtube.com/SothebysTV

Weibo

: www.weibo.com/sothebyshongkong

WeChat ID

: sothebyshongkong

About Sotheby's

Sotheby's has been uniting collectors with world-class works of art since 1744. Sotheby' s became the first international auction house when it expanded from London to New York (1955), the first to conduct sales in Hong Kong (1973), India (1992) and France (2001), and the first international fine art auction house in China (2012). Today, Sotheby' s presents auctions in 10 different salesrooms, including New York, London, Hong Kong and Paris, and Sotheby' s BidNow program allows visitors to view all auctions live online and place bids from anywhere in the world. Sotheby' s offers collectors the resources of Sotheby' s Financial Services, the world' s only full-service art financing company, as well as the collection advisory services of its subsidiary, Art Agency, Partners. Sotheby' s presents private sale opportunities in more than 70 categories, including S|2, the gallery arm of Sotheby's Global Fine Art Division, and two retail businesses, Sotheby' s Diamonds and Sotheby' s Wine. Sotheby' s has a global network of 80 offices in 40 countries and is the oldest company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (BID).

*Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the purchaser where

the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.

Browse sale catalogues, view original content, stream live auctions and more at www.sothebys.com, and through Sotheby's apps for iPhone, iPad, Android,

Apple TV and Amazon Fire

Disclaimer

Sotheby's Inc. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 03:57:07 UTC
