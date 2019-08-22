(English) SOTHEBY'S HONG KONG PRESENTS ICONIC CONTEMPORARY CHINESE MASTERPIECES FROM MOUTARDERIE NATIONALE: THE GILLION CROWET COLLECTION

Hong Kong For Immediate Release Hong Kong | Erica Ng/Winnie Tang | +852 2822 8146/8129 | erica.ng/winnie.tang@sothebys.com New York | Darrell Rocha | darrell.rocha@sothebys.com | London | Matthew Floris | matthew.floris@sothebys.com SOTHEBY'S HONG KONG PRESENTS ICONIC CONTEMPORARY CHINESE MASTERPIECES FROM MOUTARDERIE NATIONALE: THE GILLION CROWET COLLECTION Liu Ye, Smoke, 2001-02, acrylic on canvas, 178 by 356.5 cm. A Prestigious Collection of Contemporary Chinese Art Assembled by the Visionary Baroness Gillion Crowet Thirty Exemplary Works Offering a Comprehensive Survey of Contemporary Chinese Art from the 1990s Onwards - One of the Largest Liu Ye Paintings to Appear at Auction - - Rare and Superlative Works by Zhang Xiaogang, Yue Minjun and more - Hong Kong, 22 August 2019 This October, Sotheby's is proud to present Moutarderie Nationale: The Gillion Crowet Collection, which brings together iconic works by the foremost contemporary Chinese artists of our generation including Zeng Fanzhi, Zhang Xiaogang, Liu Ye, Yue Minjun, Fang Lijun, Zhou Chunya and Wang Guangyi. Assembled by the discerning vision of Baroness Gillion Crowet, the Collection features important and exemplary works that define contemporary Chinese art of the last two-and-a-half decades. The auction will present 30 masterworks estimated over HK$73,000,000 / US$9,000,000 on 6 October 2019 during Sotheby's Hong Kong Autumn Sale series.

The distinguished Gillion Crowet Collection, the brainchild of Baron and Baroness Gillion Crowet, dates back to the 1960s. After an official sovereign visit to China in 2004, the Baroness Gillion Crowet assembled highly representative works by the most influential contemporary Chinese artists from the 1990s to the present, documenting one of the most important chapters in Chinese art history amid a transformative socio- politico-cultural scene. For more than a decade, the collection was housed and exhibited in a historical building in Brussels called La Moutarderie Nationale - a former mustard factory which formed a distinctive setting for the assemblage. Exemplary masterpieces include Liu Ye's Smoke, which is the counterpart of two other epochal crimson-hued canvases from 2001-2002, one of which resides in the esteemed M+ Sigg Collection and another in an eminent private collection after fetching the artist's auction record in 2013; Zhang Xiaogang's Big Family No.16, an uncommonly rare masterwork with a five-person composition from the artist's era-definingBig Family series; and Yue Minjun's Kite, an important early painting from the artist's acclaimed oeuvre of laughing figures. "Belgian art collectors have always been very avant-garde in their choices. Since the second half of the 20th century, the distinguished Gillion Crowet family assembled first-rate collections of Art Nouveau, major works by Magritte, as well as an exceptional overview of Chinese contemporary art. We are pleased to present this selection of works that honours the visionary eye of its collectors." Emmanuel Van de Putte, Managing Director, Brussels and Luxemburg, Sotheby's "As one of the last distinguished private European collections of Chinese contemporary art, the Gillion Crowet Collection comprises definitive works by the most iconic artists, offering a concise and comprehensive overview of the top end of the genre. Sotheby's is honoured to be entrusted with the Collection, and thrilled to present to collectors a rare and exciting opportunity to acquire quality works from a market primed for future growth." Yuki Terase, Head of Contemporary Art, Asia, Sotheby's IMAGE DOWNLOAD DROPBOX: https://bit.ly/2Z5bkkV| BAIDU: https://bit.ly/30ahugU(Pin: kp72)

Sale Highlights 1 2 3 LIU YE, SMOKE, 2001-02, ZHOU CHUNYA, GREEN DOG, 1998, YUE MINJUN, KITES, 1993, acrylic on canvas, 178 by 356.5 cm. oil on canvas, 150 by 120.5 cm. oil on canvas, 181 by 248 cm. Est: HK$25,000,000 - 35,000,000 / Est: HK$3,000,000 - 5,000,000 / Est: HK$5,000,000 - 7,000,000 / US$3,190,000 - 4,470,000 US$383,000 - 640,000 US$640,000 - 895,000 4 5 6 ZENG FANZHI, MASK SERIES NO.16, 1997, ZENG FANZHI, SCAPES, 2005, ZHANG XIAOGANG, BIG FAMILY NO.16 oil on canvas, 150 by 130 cm. oil on canvas, 165.5 by 250.5 cm. (FROM THE BLOODLINE SERIES), 1998, Est: HK$6,000,000 - 8,000,000 / Est: HK$5,000,000 - 7,000,000 / oil on canvas, 200 by 250 cm. US$765,000 - 1,020,000 US$640,000 - 895,000 Est: HK$20,000,000 - 30,000,000 / US$2,550,000 - 3,830,000

*Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.