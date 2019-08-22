Log in
(English) SOTHEBY'S HONG KONG PRESENTS ICONIC CONTEMPORARY CHINESE MASTERPIECES FROM MOUTARDERIE NATIONALE: THE GILLION CROWET COLLECTION

0
08/22/2019 | 05:58am EDT

Hong Kong

For Immediate Release

Hong Kong | Erica Ng/Winnie Tang | +852 2822 8146/8129 | erica.ng/winnie.tang@sothebys.com

New York | Darrell Rocha | darrell.rocha@sothebys.com | London | Matthew Floris | matthew.floris@sothebys.com

SOTHEBY'S HONG KONG PRESENTS

ICONIC CONTEMPORARY CHINESE MASTERPIECES FROM

MOUTARDERIE NATIONALE:

THE GILLION CROWET COLLECTION

Liu Ye, Smoke, 2001-02, acrylic on canvas, 178 by 356.5 cm.

A Prestigious Collection of Contemporary Chinese Art

Assembled by the Visionary Baroness Gillion Crowet

Thirty Exemplary Works Offering a Comprehensive Survey of

Contemporary Chinese Art from the 1990s Onwards

- One of the Largest Liu Ye Paintings to Appear at Auction -

- Rare and Superlative Works by Zhang Xiaogang, Yue Minjun and more -

Hong Kong, 22 August 2019 This October, Sotheby's is proud to present Moutarderie Nationale: The Gillion

Crowet Collection, which brings together iconic works by the foremost contemporary Chinese artists of our generation including Zeng Fanzhi, Zhang Xiaogang, Liu Ye, Yue Minjun, Fang Lijun, Zhou Chunya and Wang Guangyi. Assembled by the discerning vision of Baroness Gillion Crowet, the Collection features important and exemplary works that define contemporary Chinese art of the last two-and-a-half decades. The auction will present 30 masterworks estimated over HK$73,000,000 / US$9,000,000 on 6 October 2019 during Sotheby's Hong Kong Autumn Sale series.

The distinguished Gillion Crowet Collection, the brainchild of Baron and Baroness Gillion Crowet, dates back to the 1960s. After an official sovereign visit to China in 2004, the Baroness Gillion Crowet assembled highly representative works by the most influential contemporary Chinese artists from the 1990s to the present, documenting one of the most important chapters in Chinese art history amid a transformative socio- politico-cultural scene. For more than a decade, the collection

was housed and exhibited in a historical building in Brussels called La Moutarderie Nationale - a former mustard factory which formed a distinctive setting for the assemblage.

Exemplary masterpieces include Liu Ye's Smoke, which is the counterpart of two other epochal crimson-hued canvases from 2001-2002, one of which resides in the esteemed M+ Sigg Collection and another in an eminent private collection after fetching the artist's auction record in 2013; Zhang Xiaogang's Big Family No.16, an uncommonly rare masterwork with a five-person composition from the artist's era-definingBig Family series; and Yue Minjun's Kite, an important early painting from the artist's acclaimed oeuvre of laughing figures.

"Belgian art collectors have always been very avant-garde in their choices. Since the second half of the 20th century, the distinguished Gillion Crowet family assembled first-rate collections of Art Nouveau, major works by Magritte, as well as an exceptional overview of Chinese contemporary art. We are pleased to present this selection of works that honours the visionary eye of its collectors."

Emmanuel Van de Putte, Managing Director, Brussels and Luxemburg, Sotheby's

"As one of the last distinguished private European collections of Chinese contemporary art, the Gillion Crowet Collection comprises definitive works by the most iconic artists, offering a concise and comprehensive overview of the top end of the genre. Sotheby's is honoured to be entrusted with the Collection, and thrilled to present to collectors a rare and exciting opportunity to acquire quality works from a market primed for future growth."

Yuki Terase, Head of Contemporary Art, Asia, Sotheby's

IMAGE DOWNLOAD

DROPBOX: https://bit.ly/2Z5bkkV| BAIDU: https://bit.ly/30ahugU(Pin: kp72)

Sale Highlights

1

2

3

LIU YE, SMOKE, 2001-02,

ZHOU CHUNYA, GREEN DOG, 1998,

YUE MINJUN, KITES, 1993,

acrylic on canvas, 178 by 356.5 cm.

oil on canvas, 150 by 120.5 cm.

oil on canvas, 181 by 248 cm.

Est: HK$25,000,000 - 35,000,000 /

Est: HK$3,000,000 - 5,000,000 /

Est: HK$5,000,000 - 7,000,000 /

US$3,190,000 - 4,470,000

US$383,000 - 640,000

US$640,000 - 895,000

4

5

6

ZENG FANZHI, MASK SERIES NO.16, 1997,

ZENG FANZHI, SCAPES, 2005,

ZHANG XIAOGANG, BIG FAMILY NO.16

oil on canvas, 150 by 130 cm.

oil on canvas, 165.5 by 250.5 cm.

(FROM THE BLOODLINE SERIES), 1998,

Est: HK$6,000,000 - 8,000,000 /

Est: HK$5,000,000 - 7,000,000 /

oil on canvas, 200 by 250 cm.

US$765,000 - 1,020,000

US$640,000 - 895,000

Est: HK$20,000,000 - 30,000,000 /

US$2,550,000 - 3,830,000

NOTES TO EDITORS:

I) SOTHEBY'S HONG KONG AUTUMN SALES 2019 CALENDAR (The schedule is subject to change)

Auctions

Category

4 Oct

Finest & Rarest Wines and Spirits Featuring Californian Wines From The Magnificent Cellar of Park B. Smith

A Glorious Burgundy Collection

5 Oct

Modern Art Evening Sale

Modern and Contemporary Southeast Asian Art Evening Sale

The Distinguished Cellar of a Pioneering Collector

6 Oct

Modern Art

Modern & Contemporary Southeast Asian Art

Contemporary Art Evening Sale

Moutarderie Nationale: The Gillion Crowet Collection

Fine Classical Chinese Paintings

7 Oct

Contemporary Art

Fine Chinese Paintings

Magnificent Jewels and Jadeite

8 Oct

Important Chinese Art

Important Watches

Selling Exhibitions

Category

10 Sep - 9 Oct

Hsiao Chin - Infinite Universe

3 - 7 Oct

Panorama: A New Perspective

Old Masters / A Brush with Italy

Barry Flanagan Selling Exhibition

3 - 8 Oct

Sotheby's Diamonds

Sotheby's Wine Retail

HONG KONG EXHIBITION AND AUCTION VENUE

Hall 1, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (New Wing), 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

II) CONTEMPORARY ART: ASIA TRAVELLING EXHIBITIONS CALENDAR

Date

City

Venue

4 - 5 Sep

Shanghai

Four Seasons Hotel

7 - 8 Sep

Beijing

Beijing Park Hyatt

17 - 18 Sep

Seoul

The Shilla

21 - 22 Sep

Taipei

Hua Nan Bank International Convention Center

III) FOR MORE NEWS FROM SOTHEBY'S

Sotheby's has been uniting collectors with world-class works of art since 1744. Sotheby' s became the first international auction house when it expanded from London to New York (1955), the first to conduct sales in Hong Kong (1973), India (1992) and France (2001), and the first international fine art auction house in China (2012). Today, Sotheby' s presents auctions in 10 different salesrooms, including New York, London, Hong Kong and Paris, and Sotheby' s BidNow program allows visitors to view all auctions live online and place bids from anywhere in the world. Sotheby' s offers collectors the resources of Sotheby' s Financial Services, the world' s only full-service art financing company, as well as the collection advisory services of its subsidiary, Art Agency, Partners. Sotheby' s presents private sale opportunities in more than 70 categories, including S|2, the gallery arm of Sotheby's Global Fine Art Division, and two retail businesses, Sotheby' s Diamonds and Sotheby' s Wine. Sotheby' s has a global network of 80 offices in 40 countries and is the oldest company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (BID).

Instagram| Facebook| Twitter| YouTube| Pinterest| Snapchat| Weibo| WeChat| Youku

*Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the

purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.

Disclaimer: Copyright in the image(s) shall remain vested in Sotheby's. Please note that the image(s) may depict subject matter which is itself protected by separate copyright. Sotheby's makes no representations as to whether the underlying subject matter is subject to its own copyright, or as to who might hold such copyright. It is the borrower's responsibility to obtain any relevant permissions from the holder(s) of any applicable copyright and Sotheby's supplies the image(s) expressly subject to this responsibility. Note that the image(s) is provided for a one-time use only and no permission is granted to alter the image(s) in any way.

Disclaimer

Sotheby's Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 09:57:10 UTC
