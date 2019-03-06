(English) Sotheby's | The Marcel Arland Collection: Chagall, Soutine, Dubuffet, Fautrier | Sale in Paris on 28 March

Press release - Paris

The Collection of Marcel Arland

Friendships in Art

MARC CHAGALL - CHAIM SOUTINE - JEAN DUBUFFET -

JEAN-MICHEL ATLAN - JEAN FAUTRIER

Paris, 6 March 2019 - On 28 March, during the Salon du Dessin, Sotheby's offer at auction the collection of the novelist, critic, journalist and member of the Académie Française, Marcel Arland. This group reflects the friendships, collaborations and support of this great intellectual who maintained close relations with artists throughout his life.

Marcel Arland, at the heart of the art world

Marcel Arland was a key figure in the French intellectual landscape. Co-director and then director of the prestigious Nouvelle Revue Française, awarded the Prix Goncourt in 1929, he was at the heart of the French literary scene as well as Parisian artistic circles.

Born in 1899, he moved to Paris to study humanities at the Sorbonne. His love of literature led him to work on several reviews before publishing his first novel, Terres étrangères, which attracted the attention of the NRF. He became its co-director with Jean Paulhan in 1953, then its sole director as of 1968. A prolific writer as well as a literary critic, he was awarded the Grand Prix by the

Académie Française in 1952, and was elected to the institution in 1968.

Outside literary circles, Arland built up close relations with artists throughout his life. His novel Maternité, published in 1926, featured four etchings by Marc Chagall, while his Carnets de Gilbert was illustrated by Georges Rouault in 1933. As of 1944, Arland actively supported Jean Dubuffet, then Gaston Chaissac and Jean-Michel Atlan. In 1949, he published Chronique de la peinture moderne in which he turned his eye to Wols, Roger Bissière and André Masson.

Arland was also a discerning, bold and visionary collector. In his inaugural speech to the Académie Française, on succeeding Arland, Georges Duby said of him: "As soon as he arrived in Paris, Marcel Arland went straight to the museum, but also from one gallery to another on Rue La Boétie, which was then exhibiting Art Nouveau, taking up his post within the avant-garde, keeping an eye out for what seemed to connect the excitement of modernity to the tradition of the Old Masters."

Throughout his life, Arland nourished a great admiration for painting and its history, and above all for certain artists of his time, whom he associated with and supported assiduously.

Marc Chagall

The collection includes works on paper by Marc Chagall. Arland considered that it was in this medium that Chagall's art "asserted itself the most spontaneously and the most skilfully, the most delicately and the most keenly - and undoubtedly the most enduringly." 1

In Musique en plein air, circa 1935-38 (estimate: €400,000-€600,000), Chagall returns to his birthplace, the city of Vitebsk, and to some of his recurrent motifs such as the violinist, the rooster and the goat, tinged as ever with a personal dimension. Recalling his childhood, when the violin would accompany the most important life events - births, bar mitzvahs, marriages and deaths - the character of the violinist exercised an almost totemic influence on Chagall's work throughout his career. Violinists, an important presence in the Jewish community of Eastern Europe during the early 20th century, are symbolic figures who accompany human destiny.

The two musicians are surrounded by animals. The rooster, linked to the ritual sacrifice on the eve of Yom Kippur, evokes redemption, renewal, celebration, joy and melancholy. The goat, which often accompanied travelling entertainers and musicians to Jewish festivals in Vitebsk, also recalls the Jewish traditions of Chagall's childhood.

La perdrix et les coqs (estimate: €300,000-€400,000) was commissioned by Ambroise Vollard to illustrate a new edition of La Fontaine's Fables, published in 1926. This was an opportunity for Chagall, whom Vollard described as "a painter gifted with creative imagination, and fertile in colourful inventions"2, to tackle a monumental figure of French literature.

Over a period of 19 months starting in March 1926, Chagall completed a total of 120 gouaches. Among these allegorical tales, Chagall chose to illustrate a partridge in delicate, subtle hues, symbolising an elegant woman, facing a group of roosters in vibrant, lively tones, representing uncivil and violent men. The group has an exceptional and poetic quality, portrayed against a background of colourful strokes adorned with vegetation, suggested by several defined blue lines.

The sale also includes another work on paper made for the famous fables, Le Cheval et l'Ane (estimate: €250,000-€350,000), 1927.

1 Marcel Arland, Dans l'amitié de la peinture, 1980, p .173

2 Ambroise Vollard, De la Fontaine à Chagall, L'Intransigeant, 8 January 1929

Chaim Soutine

Arland immediately acted on his admiration for Soutine's vibrant brushwork when he saw Nature morte verte (estimate: €250,000-€350,000) for the first time: "One day when I went into Hôtel Drouot […], the auctioneer held up a painting which, from just one sight, brought a lump to my throat, no joke. Silence, not one hand went up; I raised mine; and the canvas, when I was given it, when I dared to look at it, fearing a mistake, an illusion, well! It was the start of an enduring love affair."3

When he arrived in Paris in 1913, Soutine lived at La Ruche where he associated with Marc Chagall, Jacques Lipchitz and Ossip Zadkine, among others. He then moved to Cité Falguière where he shared his studio with Modigliani. As well as his many portraits and landscapes, the artist favoured another genre in particular: still life. Although imprinted with a powerful naturalism, Soutine's brushstrokes seem to absorb the surface of the canvas. This treatment demonstrates the artist's growing fascination for the expressive power of individual objects. Out of objects lined up on a table - a fish, a baguette and a tuba placed on the carcass of a skate - he creates ambiguous forms with a diagonal momentum, in harmonious shades of vibrant green.

As well as these two major artists, the sale will also offer works by Jean Dubuffet (Personnage assis - estimate: €50,000-€70,000) and Jean Fautrier (Les grappes de raisin - estimate: €30,000-€50,000), and no less than 12 works by Georges Rouault, including Nocturne - La Sainte Famille (estimate: €60,000-€80,000).

3 Marcel Arland, Dans l'amitié de la peinture, Paris, 1980, p.246

