From Monet to KAWS: A $900+ Million Week of Auctions at Sotheby's Worldwide

2,200 Lots Sold Across 16 Sales

In New York, Geneva, London, Paris & Online

1 Work Exceeds $100 Million | 4 Works Exceed $50 Million

5 Works Exceed $20 Million | 13 Works Exceed $10 Million

SERIES LED BY

*THE MOST VALUABLE WORK SOLD AT AUCTION TO-DATE IN 2019*

Claude Monet's Meules Achieves a Record-Breaking $110.7 Million

Marking a World Auction Record for Monet

&

The First Work of Impressionist Art to Exceed $100 Million at Auction

Sotheby's Flagship New York Auctions of

Impressionist & Modern and Contemporary Art

Achieve $842.2 Million

Sotheby's Worldwide Sales of Impressionist & Modern and Contemporary Art

Have Reached $1.27 Billion in 2019 Year-to-Date

Half of All Sold Lots Exceed Their High Estimates

250,000 AUCTION VIEWS ON SOTHEBYS.COM & SOCIAL MEDIA

Impressionist & Modern Art Sales Total $394.6 Million

HIGHEST SERIES TOTAL FOR THE CATEGORY AT SOTHEBY'S WORLDWIDE

SINCE MAY 2015

10 EVENING SALE WORKS ACQUIRED BY COLLECTORS ACROSS ASIA

Including Picasso's Mousquetaire à la pipe($20.8 Million),

Which Will Enter the Collection of a Private Asian Museum

A WORLD AUCTION RECORD FOR A 1960S WORK BY PABLO PICASSO

Femme Au Chien from 1962 Achieves $54.9 Million

Contemporary Art Sales Total $447.7 Million

Led by:

FRANCIS BACON'S STUDY FOR A HEAD SELLS FOR $50.4 MILLION

An Outstanding Example of the Artist's Iconic 'Screaming Popes'

&

MARK ROTHKO'S UNTITLED, 1960 SELLS FOR $50.1 MILLION

Offered on Behalf of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

To Benefit the Institution's Acquisitions Fund

24 CONTEMPORARY ARTIST RECORDS ACHIEVED INCLUDING:

Carl Andre | Charles Gaines | Barkley L Hendricks | Rashid Johnson

Lee Krasner | Kenneth Noland | Dana Schutz

CONTEMPORARY ART DAY AUCTION BRINGS $105.8 MILLION

Third-Highest Total in Company History

Geneva Sales of Watches & Jewelry Total $51 Million

A NEW BENCHMARK FOR AN ART DECO NECKLACE

'The Beaumont Necklace' Fetches $3.6 million ǀ More than Double Its 1994 Auction Price

A Fabergé Diamond Tiara Made for the Last Crown Princess of Prussia

Sells for $434,000

1950S SHOWSTOPPERS BY PATEK PHILIPPE TAKE CENTRE STAGE

A Rare Reference 2497 in Pink Gold Sells for a Record-Breaking $980,000

CONTINUED DEMAND FOR ROLEX DAYTONAS FROM THE 1970S

A 'Gold 6239' Sets a Landmark Price at $450,000

Sotheby's Reimagined & Expanded Galleries in New York

Welcome 15,000 Visitors

90,000+ Square Feet of New Exhibition Space Unveiled Across

4 Floors | 40 Public Galleries | 9 Private Sales Salons

New York Galleries Inaugurated with 250+ Works Available for Private Sale

ON VIEW THROUGH 24 MAY

Including 20th & 21st Century Art by

Pablo Picasso, Joan Miró, Jonas Wood, Andy Warhol, George Condo and More

20 MAY 2019 - Tad Smith, Sotheby's CEO, commented: ' It was an incredibly exciting and successful week at Sotheby's worldwide, which saw a number of record-breaking sales delivered on behalf of our clients, including the highlight of the spring auctions: the showstopping Monet Haystacks. We were pleased to welcome 15,000 visitors into our reimagined and expanded New York galleries, and inaugurate a spectacular series of spaces to celebrate outstanding works of art as well as the legacies of many of the world's great collectors. We closed the week with an exceptional total of more than $919 million sales across our global auctions, demonstrating the strength and consistency of the market at every level.'

