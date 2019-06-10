Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sothebys    BID

SOTHEBYS

(BID)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/10 02:34:17 pm
34.77 USD   +0.78%
02:12pSOTHEBYS : A statement of beneficial ownership of common stock by certain persons
PU
02:09pSOTHEBYS : Lock of Beethoven's hair up for auction
AQ
06/07SOTHEBYS : Impressionist Modern Art
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sothebys : A statement of beneficial ownership of common stock by certain persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 02:12pm EDT

* The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be 'filed' for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the 'Act') or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act, but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes.)

Disclaimer

Sotheby's Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 18:12:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOTHEBYS
02:12pSOTHEBYS : A statement of beneficial ownership of common stock by certain person..
PU
02:09pSOTHEBYS : Lock of Beethoven's hair up for auction
AQ
06/07SOTHEBYS : Impressionist Modern Art
PU
06/06SOTHEBYS : Asian Art
PU
06/05SOTHEBYS : Two Rare Patek Philippe Ref 2499s Lead Sotheby's $11 Million Auction ..
PU
06/03THE LEWIS CHESSMEN : ‘A Window into the Medieval World'
PU
05/30SOTHEBYS : Important Judaica at Sotheby's
PU
05/29SOTHEBYS : SOTHEBY'S IMPORTANT WATCHES Auction & Exhibition in New York
PU
05/29SOTHEBYS : Sotheby's Design Sale Achieves 16.2 Million
PU
05/28SOTHEBYS : Sotheby's spring design auctions total $20.3 million in new york
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 001 M
EBIT 2019 215 M
Net income 2019 127 M
Debt 2019 632 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,58
P/E ratio 2020 11,42
EV / Sales 2019 2,24x
EV / Sales 2020 2,05x
Capitalization 1 608 M
Chart SOTHEBYS
Duration : Period :
Sothebys Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOTHEBYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 45,5 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas S. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Domenico de Sole Chairman
Ken Citron Chief Transformation Officer & EVP-Operations
Michael Fenton Goss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott Henry Executive VP-Technology & Worldwide Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOTHEBYS-13.19%1 509
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD-2.82%13 892
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.12.55%4 577
DUNELM GROUP PLC69.59%2 286
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.9.81%1 737
RH-25.76%1 588
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About