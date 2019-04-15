Sothebys : Bauhaus School & Moon Landing Anniversaries Celebrated in Sotheby's Prints & Multiples Auction

essential artistic qualities, combining both simplicity in form and sophistication in technique (estimate $700,000/1 million). While living in Venice from 1943-44, Matisse was unable to paint or draw as freely as he once had due to his ailing health, and consequently returned to the cut-out technique he developed years prior, in preparation for his iconic mural commissioned for the Barnes Foundation in Pennsylvania. Dubbing the process as 'drawing with scissors', the artist used large shears to create cut-outs, which became a new medium unto themselves and laid the groundwork for a new chapter of his artistic output that would define his later career.

Drawing inspiration from both folklore and the circus, Matisse originally intended to title this series Le Cirque. Although unrelated to the subject matter, his publisher suggested the title Jazz, which Matisse welcomed for the connection it implied between art and musical improvisation.

WARHOL MOONWALK PRINTS

Just in time for the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing in July 1969, the expansive selection of prints by Andy Warhol is highlighted by two unique trial proofs of his Moonwalk - among the final works that the artist created prior to his death in 1987 (estimates $150/250,000 each). Intended as part of a portfolio entitled 'TV' that would depict important

images from the history of television in America including subjects such as 'I Love Lucy', Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'I Have a Dream' speech, and the Beatles' first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, Moonwalk was the only composition from the series that was ultimately printed.

Despite the portfolio's focus on the influence of television, the photographic basis of the work is an image that never appeared on TV, rather than a still from the live broadcast of the first moments on the moon. Warhol combined two separate photographs of Buzz Aldrin and the American flag and both NASA stills taken by Neil Armstrong to create the screenprint. The resulting composition is an iconic element of Warhol's printmaking that illustrates not only lasting impact of the moon landing but also the artist's own profound effect on American visual culture.