Sothebys : (English) Global Cult Icon NIGO® Returns to Sothebys

GLOBAL CULT ICON NIGO® RETURNS TO SOTHEBY'S

Celebrating the Japanese Entrepreneur's Visionary 'GOLDEN EYE'

To be Unveiled at Sotheby's Hong Kong Spring 2019

NIGO® in front of THE KAWS ALBUM, which he commissioned from KAWS © Sotheby's

KAWS, THE KAWS ALBUM 2005, acrylic on canvas, 101.6 by 101.6 cm, Est: HK$ 6,000,000 - 8,000,000

Auction in Hong Kong: 1 April 2019

Public Exhibition: 29 March - 1 April 2019

Hall 5, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Travelling Exhibitions in Asia:

Shanghai: 2 - 3 March

Beijing: 5 - 6 March

Taipei: 16 - 17 March

Hong Kong, 21 February 2019 This Spring, Japanese designer, music producer and creative entrepreneur NIGO® returns to Sotheby's with NIGOLDENEYE® Vol. 1 - yet another compelling sale from his personal collection. Coined by American music producer Pharrell

Williams, the collector's close friend and partner, the tag NIGOLDENEYE® manifests NIGO®'s cutting-edge vision that played a critical role in street culture's ascent into fashion and high art. The celebratory auction will take place on 1 April 2019 during Sotheby's Hong Kong Spring Sale series.

Long-time collector NIGO® is renowned for his discerning eye across the realms of design, fashion, pop-culture and art. Throughout his career over the last three decades, the pioneering entrepreneur collaborated with artists such as KAWS, Futura and Stash prior to street culture entering the mainstream, and furthermore engineered game-changing crossovers between street art, pop iconography and fashion brands long before collaboration was a common mode of creation.

Interior of NIGO®'s studio where he houses his archive and collection ©Sotheby's

In honour of NIGO®'s visionary instincts, NIGOLDENEYE® Vol. 1 presents over 30 artworks and collectibles, including rare prototypes, special limited edition merchandises and collectibles from commissioned and collaborative projects.

"Following two successful white-glove sales in 2014 and 2015, we are thrilled to once again partner with NIGO® in NIGOLDENEYE® Vol. 1.

The selection includes some key touchstones in the evolution of street art, honouring NIGO®'s huge influence on contemporary culture."

Yuki Terase, Sotheby's Head of Contemporary Art, Asia

"NIGO®'s importance is his innate ability to curate-to-communicate between the worlds of high art, fashion, street culture and everyday life.

From the perspective of the street, this collection of artworks is a vital time capsule."

Virgil Abloh

Artistic Director, Louis Vuitton

Author of the NIGOLDENEYE® Vol. 1 catalogue foreword

Sale Highlights

1

2

3

5

6

4

1 2 3 KAWS, UNTITLED (ASTRO BOY), BAPE x KAWS, BAPESTA FS-029 KAWS KAWS, THE KAWS ALBUM, produced in 2002 by OriginalFake, FRP, Chompers (i. Yellow / Green; ii. Green/ 2005, acrylic on canvas, 47(H) by 32 by 11.5 cm each Black), 2006, leather and rubber, 101.6 by 101.6 cm Each at Est: HK$ 600,000-800,000 size: 9 US each Est: HK$ 6,000,000 - 8,000,000 Est: HK$ 1,000-1,500 4 5 6 Futura, Untitled (Pointman), KAWS, KIMPSONS SERIES (Two Works), Stash, FOUR PACK, marker, ink and spray paint on 2005, acrylic on canvas, 2002, screenprint on canvas, acrylic board, 217 by 96 cm. 20.3 by 20.3 cm each 71 by 119.5 cm Est: HK$ 80,000-120,000 Est: HK$ 500,000 - 700,000 Est: HK$ 50,000 - 70,000

Sotheby's and NIGO®

To date, Sotheby's and NIGO® have together achieved two white glove sales. In 2014 Hong Kong, "NIGO® ONLY LIVES TWICE" offered 250 lots on fashion, street art, design furniture and luxury goods, fetching a total of HK$35 million (US$4.5 million), more than double the pre-sale estimate. The huge success encouraged them to join forces again in 2015 for the first dedicated sale on Star Wars - "Return of the NIGO®". The 175-lot online sale was 100%-sold, achieving US$502,202.

About NIGO®

NIGO®, born in 1970, is a Japanese designer, music producer and creative entrepreneur. In 1993 he opened a store named "Nowhere" in Harajuku, Tokyo, and founded the popular street fashion brand "A Bathing Ape" in the same year. He sold "A Bathing Ape" in 2011 and co-launched a new label, "HUMAN MADE®", with Pharrell Williams, which enjoys huge success. NIGO®'s distinct taste and diverse interest have driven him to embark on various creative ventures. He manages to create much hype in the music world as well, having owned a record label, and is currently the DJ and producer of the Japanese hip hop group "HONEST BOYZ®". He also serves as Creative Director for UNIQLO's T-shirt brand "UT" and other Japanese companies, and is the founder of his restaurant venture, "CURRY UP®"

