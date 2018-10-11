Log in
Sothebys : (English) PARIS ROCKS Glittering Success for Sotheby’s Paris’ New Jewellery Sale

10/11/2018 | 11:33pm CEST

Press Release Paris

Paris | +33 (0)1 53 05 53 66 | Sophie Dufresne | sophie.dufresne@sothebys.com | +33 (0)1 53 05 52 32 | Claire Jehl | claire.jehl@sothebys.com

London | +44 20 7293 6000 | Marie-Béatrice Morin | marie-beatrice.morin@sothebys.com

Geneva | +41 22 908 48 14 | Catherine Allen | catherine.allen@sothebys.com

PARIS ROCKS

GLITTERING SUCCESS

FOR SOTHEBY'S PARIS' NEW JEWELLERY SALE

Inaugural Sale Surpasses Expectations and Achieves €4.5m ($5.2m)

Collectors from 50 countries vie for Vintage Pieces Celebrating Parisian Chic and France's Jewellery tradition

Including

Jewels from the Collection of Ballet Dancer and Fashion Icon Zizi Jeanmaire

Paris, 11 October 2018 - Moments ago, Sotheby's Paris Joaillerie auction concluded with glittering success. The sale, which marked the launch of new jewellery and watch sales in the French capital, totalled €4,504,438 ($5,197,266), well above pre-sale expectations (est. €2.3 - 3.3 million), with

Agrément N° 2001 - 002 du 25 octobre 2001

Vente dirigée par Stéphanie Denizet et Jessica Wyndham

almost 90% of the lots sold and 71% of them achieving prices above high estimate. Over 400 collectors from across the globe (50 countries), including 39% of online participants, registered their intention to bid on exquisite pieces celebrating Parisian chic and France's jewellery tradition.

Magali Teisseire, Head of the Jewellery and Watches Divisions in France and Monaco said: "Paris rocks! Today's exceptional results demonstrate Paris' key role on the jewellery market and consecrate the city as a destination of choice for international collectors. We look forward to many other jewellery and watch sales in the future."

At the heart of the sale was a group of fabulous Art Deco jewels from the collection of Zizi Jeanmaire and her late husband, the famous choreographer Roland Petit - two iconic figures of the French artistic scene who together revolutionised the world of dance. Highly sought-after, the 24 pieces sold for a combined total of €550.000 ($634,000), well above the pre-sale estimate of €219,500-356,000. The group was led by a diamond ring from 1950s (lot 65) which sold for €162,500 ($187,500) and a superb diamond necklace (lot 72), also from the 1950s, which achieved €87,500(100,950).

Highlights also included jewels and timepieces signed by the greatest jewellers of Paris' celebrated Place Vendôme. Among them were:

  • The top lot of the sale - a Chaumet ring (lot 245) set with a stunning Kashmir sapphire weighing 12.84 carats, which came from a noble collection and sold for €627,000 ($723,450), six times the pre-sale estimate after a long bidding battle.

  • A Pendule Mystérieuse (lot 52) clock by Cartier (Model A in agate, enamel and diamond from the 1930s) which fetched €513,000 ($591,650).

  • An important diamond ring by Cartier (lot 141), set with a 5.17 carat pear-shaped diamond, which realised €237,000 ($273,450).

Strong prices were also achieved by:

  • A demi-parure in gold (lot 185) set with cabochon rubies and brilliant-cut diamonds by M. Gérard. Sold to benefit the Notre Dame Foundation, it rose to €100,000 ($115,500)

  • A sapphire and diamond bracelet (lot 24) which achieved a stunning €77,500 ($89,500)

  • No fewer than 20 determined bidders competed for a 1950s diamond clip brooch, by Boucheron (lot 243) which eventually sold for €62,500 ($72,000).

FOR MORE NEWS FROM SOTHEBY'S

Twitter: www.twitter.com/sothebys Instagram: www.instagram.com/sothebys Facebook: www.facebook.com/sothebys Snapchat ID: sothebys

YouTube: www.youtube.com/SothebysTV Weibo: www.weibo.com/sothebyshongkong WeChat ID: sothebyshongkong

Sotheby's has been uniting collectors with world-class works of art since 1744. Sotheby's became the first international auction house when it expanded from London to New York (1955), the first to conduct sales in Hong Kong (1973), India (1992) and France (2001), and the first international fine art auction house in China (2012). Today, Sotheby's presents auctions in 10 different salesrooms, including New York, London, Hong Kong and Paris, and Sotheby's BidNow program allows visitors to view all auctions live online and place bids from anywhere in the world. Sotheby's offers collectors the resources of Sotheby's Financial Services, the world's only full-service art financing company, as well as the collection advisory services of its subsidiary, Art Agency, Partners. Sotheby's presents private sale opportunities in more than 70 categories, including S|2, the gallery arm of Sotheby's Global Fine Art Division, and two retail businesses, Sotheby's Diamonds and Sotheby's Wine. Sotheby's has a global network of 80 offices in 40 countries and is the oldest company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (BID).

*Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.

Browse sale catalogues, view original content, stream live auctions and more at www.sothebys.com, and through

Sotheby's apps for iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV and Amazon

Disclaimer

Sotheby's Inc. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 21:32:02 UTC
