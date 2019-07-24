Sothebys : (English) Sotheby's Continues Leadership in Asia - First-Half Sales Total HK$3.88b / US$495m

Hong Kong For Immediate Release

Hong Kong +852 2822 8129 | Winnie Tang/Agnes Yung | Winnie.Tang/Agnes.Yung@Sothebys.com

New York | +1 212 606 7176 | Lauren Gioia | Lauren.Gioia@Sothebys.com | Darrell Rocha | Darrell.Rocha@Sothebys.com London | +44 20 7293 6000 | Mitzi Mina | Mitzi.Mina@Sothebys.com | Matthew Floris | Matthew.Floris@Sothebys.com

SOTHEBY'S CONTINUES LEADERSHIP IN ASIA

- EXPERTISE AND INNOVATION DRIVE RESULTS -

Sotheby's Asia 2019 First-Half Sales

Total HK$3.88 Billion / US$495 Million

Hong Kong, 24 July 2019 "The strength of these half year figures tells its own story. First, it reflects the

quality of the material that has come under Sotheby's hammer, thanks to our very experienced and insightful specialists who know exactly what the market wants and where to find it. Secondly, it also speaks to the ever- deepening pool of passionate collectors who are drawn into our world by our digital outreach and boundary- pushing sales and events."

- Kevin Ching, CEO of Sotheby's Asia

UNRIVALLED LEADERSHIP ACROSS ALL METRICS