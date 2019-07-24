Sothebys : (English) Sotheby's Continues Leadership in Asia - First-Half Sales Total HK$3.88b / US$495m
07/24/2019 | 12:05am EDT
Hong Kong
SOTHEBY'S CONTINUES LEADERSHIP IN ASIA
- EXPERTISE AND INNOVATION DRIVE RESULTS -
Sotheby's Asia 2019 First-Half Sales
Total HK$3.88 Billion / US$495 Million
Hong Kong, 24 July 2019 "The strength of these half year figures tells its own story. First, it reflects the
quality of the material that has come under Sotheby's hammer, thanks to our very experienced and insightful specialists who know exactly what the market wants and where to find it. Secondly, it also speaks to the ever- deepening pool of passionate collectors who are drawn into our world by our digital outreach and boundary- pushing sales and events."
- Kevin Ching, CEO of Sotheby's Asia
UNRIVALLED LEADERSHIP ACROSS ALL METRICS
Aggregate sales reachHK$3.88 billion (US$495 million)1 --1.6 times over the pre-sale low estimate, and in line with that of 2018, a record-breaking year for Sotheby's Asia
Consistently strong sell-through rate: 89.3%
6 works sold over HK$100 million
28+ world auction records
Leading the market across categories, including:
Chinese Works of Art: HK$700 million (US$89 million)
Fine Chinese Paintings: HK$488 million (US$62 million)
Modern Art: HK$851 million / US$108 million
Contemporary Art: HK$801 million (US$102 million)
Southeast Asian Art: HK$167 million (US$21 million)
Wine: HK$306 million (US$39 million)
Watches: HK$135 million (US$17 million)
22% of buyers were new to Sotheby's Asia
EMBRACING THE NEW GENERATION
26% of buyers in Asia aged 40 or below. The figure reaches nearly 50% for the NIGOLDENEYE® sale
Adapting to the digital age with more online auctions:6online-onlyauctions2were held in the first half of
2019, including The Supreme Vault: 1998 - 2018 - a white-glove sale with all 162 lots sold. Over 70% of bidders were new to Sotheby's and over 75% of the bidders aged 40 or below in this sale
Sotheby's has a growing social media audience ofover 2 million across all platforms
ASIANS REMAIN A DOMINANT FORCE IN WORLDWIDE SALES
Asian clients account for28% of Sotheby's worldwide auction sales
Among the top 20 lots auctioned by Sotheby's worldwide,6 lots were bought by buyers from Asia
SURGING ASIAN INTEREST IN WESTERN ART
Number of Asian clients buying Western art at Sotheby's worldwide salesgrew by 25%
Strong performance for broadest offering of Western Art in Hong Kong:Sotheby's Spring Sales featured a broader offering of western art than ever before, with over 100 works by 50+ Western artists, many of whom debuted at auction in Asia. With asell-throughrate of over 90%, the group smashed the top combined estimate, with notable increase in participation from China
Sotheby's LondonImpressionist and Modern Art Evening Sale in February saw robust participation from Asia, with 50% increase in bidders as compared to February 2018
At Sotheby's New YorkImpressionist and Modern Art Evening Sale in May, around one-fifthof the works were acquired by collectors across Asia
Remarks: 1) Sales figures represents live auctions only, excluding online-only auctions and private sales. 2) Online-only sales include
Whisky + Moutai Online, which took place from 21 June to 5 July.
APPENDIX: TOP 10 LOTS SOLD AT SOTHEBY'S ASIA
IN FIRST-HALF 2019
Lot
Price Realised (HK$)
1
Zhang Daqian, Manchurian Mountains
162,665,000
2
Wu Guanzhong, Lotus Flowers (I)
130,773,000
3
Zao Wou-Ki,Untitled
115,966,000
4
KAWS, THE KAWS ALBUM
115,966,000
*Artist Auction Record*
5
The Spectacular 88.22-Carat Oval Brilliant Diamond, 107,993,000
D Colour, Flawless, Type IIa
6
Zao Wou-Ki,15.02.65
102,298,000
7
Zao Wou-Ki,19.01.61
79,518,000
8
Zao Wou-Ki,10.01.86
64,711,000
9
Kusama Yayoi, Interminable Net #4
62,433,000
*Artist Auction Record*
*Record for a Work by a Female Artist Sold at Auction in Asia*