Sothebys : (English) Sotheby's HK Modern Art Evening & Day Sales Achieve a Stunning Total of HK$851M / US$108M

0
04/02/2019 | 01:32pm EDT

Press Release Hong Kong

For Immediate Release

Hong Kong | Winnie Tang / Vania Lam | +852 2822 8129/5509 | winnie.tang/vania.lam@sothebys.com

New York | Darrell Rocha | darrell.rocha@sothebys.com | London | Matthew Floris | matthew.floris@sothebys.com

Sotheby's Hong Kong Spring 2019

MODERN ART EVENING AND DAY SALES

Achieve a Stunning Total of HK$ 851 Million / US$ 108 Million

- Doubling the Pre-sale Estimate -

COMBINED SELL-THROUGH RATE: 91%

12 ARTIST RECORDS

Pang Jiun, Lalan, Sophie Chang, Chihung Yang, Chuang Che, Liu Guofu, Ho Kan,

Chloe Ho, Chu Weibor, Robert Pan, Liu Gang, Orazio Bacci

THREE WORKS ACHIEVE PRICES IN EXCESS OF HK$100 MILLION EACH

Top Lot of the Category

Wu Guanzhong's Lotus Flowers (I)

Sells for a Stunning HK$130.8 Million / US$16.7 Million

*More than 8.5 Times the Estimate*

Sotheby's Remains Undisputed Zao Wou-Ki Market Leader

An Unrivalled Group of Six Works by Zao Wou-Ki

100% Sold at Evening Sale

Combined Total: HK$440 Million / US$56 Million

Led by Untitled (1958)

Sold to Benefit the Art Fund of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

Achieves HK$116 Million / US$14.8 Million

Robust Demand for Works by Guan Liang Over the Two Sales

28 Works by Guan Liang 100% Sold

Combined Sale Total: 55.45 Million, 4 Times the Estimate

*Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the

purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.

Disclaimer

Sotheby's Inc. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 17:31:01 UTC
