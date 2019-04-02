Sothebys : (English) Sotheby's HK Modern Art Evening & Day Sales Achieve a Stunning Total of HK$851M / US$108M

Press Release Hong Kong For Immediate Release

Sotheby's Hong Kong Spring 2019

MODERN ART EVENING AND DAY SALES

Achieve a Stunning Total of HK$ 851 Million / US$ 108 Million

- Doubling the Pre-sale Estimate -

COMBINED SELL-THROUGH RATE: 91%

12 ARTIST RECORDS

Pang Jiun, Lalan, Sophie Chang, Chihung Yang, Chuang Che, Liu Guofu, Ho Kan,

Chloe Ho, Chu Weibor, Robert Pan, Liu Gang, Orazio Bacci

THREE WORKS ACHIEVE PRICES IN EXCESS OF HK$100 MILLION EACH

Top Lot of the Category

Wu Guanzhong's Lotus Flowers (I)

Sells for a Stunning HK$130.8 Million / US$16.7 Million

*More than 8.5 Times the Estimate*

Sotheby's Remains Undisputed Zao Wou-Ki Market Leader

An Unrivalled Group of Six Works by Zao Wou-Ki

100% Sold at Evening Sale

Combined Total: HK$440 Million / US$56 Million

Led by Untitled (1958)

Sold to Benefit the Art Fund of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

Achieves HK$116 Million / US$14.8 Million

Robust Demand for Works by Guan Liang Over the Two Sales

28 Works by Guan Liang 100% Sold

Combined Sale Total: 55.45 Million, 4 Times the Estimate

