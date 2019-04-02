Sothebys : (English) Sotheby's HK Modern Art Evening & Day Sales Achieve a Stunning Total of HK$851M / US$108M

|
Press Release Hong Kong
|
For Immediate Release
Sotheby's Hong Kong Spring 2019
MODERN ART EVENING AND DAY SALES
Achieve a Stunning Total of HK$ 851 Million / US$ 108 Million
- Doubling the Pre-sale Estimate -
COMBINED SELL-THROUGH RATE: 91%
12 ARTIST RECORDS
Pang Jiun, Lalan, Sophie Chang, Chihung Yang, Chuang Che, Liu Guofu, Ho Kan,
Chloe Ho, Chu Weibor, Robert Pan, Liu Gang, Orazio Bacci
THREE WORKS ACHIEVE PRICES IN EXCESS OF HK$100 MILLION EACH
Top Lot of the Category
Wu Guanzhong's Lotus Flowers (I)
Sells for a Stunning HK$130.8 Million / US$16.7 Million
*More than 8.5 Times the Estimate*
Sotheby's Remains Undisputed Zao Wou-Ki Market Leader
An Unrivalled Group of Six Works by Zao Wou-Ki
100% Sold at Evening Sale
Combined Total: HK$440 Million / US$56 Million
Led by Untitled (1958)
Sold to Benefit the Art Fund of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum
Achieves HK$116 Million / US$14.8 Million
Robust Demand for Works by Guan Liang Over the Two Sales
28 Works by Guan Liang 100% Sold
Combined Sale Total: 55.45 Million, 4 Times the Estimate
*Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the
purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.