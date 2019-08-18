Sothebys : (English) Sotheby's HK Presenting "Hsiao Chin - Infinite Universe" Selling Exhibition (10 Sep - 9 Oct)

Hong Kong For Immediate Release Hong Kong | Vania Lam | +852 2822 5509 | vania.lam@sothebys.com Sotheby's S|2 Presents Hsiao Chin's Largest Solo Exhibition in Hong Kong Enormous Cosmic Whirlpool, 1983 - 2014, mosaic glass, 227.5 x 238 cm Exhibition Debut of Complete Series of Glass Mosaics Works Public Exhibition: 10 September - 9 October 2019 Sotheby's S|2 Hong Kong Gallery, 5/F, One Pacific Place, Admiralty Image Download: Dropbox: https://bit.ly/2ZNKPh6OR Baidu: https://pan.baidu.com/s/1leLpDQwu3yhsJ-RImplWjw(PIN: 5g52) Hong Kong, 19 August 2019 Sotheby's is honoured to present the largest solo exhibition of Hsiao Chin in Hong Kong, "Hsiao Chin - Infinite Universe", with support from the Hsiao Chin Art Foundation, the artist and his gallery representative as well as from private collectors of his works. Running from 10 September to 9 October, the exhibition features 26 works by the modern Asian artist from the 1960s through to the present day, including the debut showing of a complete series of his glass mosaics works. Founder of the "Punto International Art Movement", Hsiao was a prominent figure in the international post-war art scene, active in both Eastern and Western art circles. Using Eastern aesthetic ideas to create a distinctive style in the field of abstract painting, he garnered recognition from the Western art world.

Hsiao Chin, the artist, says, "Following a solo exhibition at the Musée Guimet earlier this year in Paris, I am delighted to be invited by Sotheby's Hong Kong Gallery to stage the "Infinite Universe" selling exhibition this autumn. I once explained that to be human is a limiting condition when considering one's place in the universe, and that artists should actively express spirituality for the benefit of mankind. Through various media, I wish to convey to viewers of my artworks my own ceaseless thoughts and insights, to communicate my studies of life, the universe and infinity, so that they too can gain a deeper understanding." Jonathan Wong, Gallery Director, comments, "Over the past several years, Sotheby's has been dedicated to promoting the artistic significance of Hsiao Chin, whose market position has been affirmed by his recent auction performance. This September, we are privileged to collaborate with the Hsiao Chin International Art Foundation in presenting Hsiao's iconic canvas and mosaics works in Hong Kong. It has always been our mission to promote Asian artists, and Infinite Universe is yet another highlight following our successful solo exhibition for Lalan this May." Felix Kwok, Head of Sales of Modern Asian Art, states, "Hsiao Chin is a leading figure in the history of Modern Asian Art and has been a curatorial focus for our auctions in Hong Kong. Since autumn 2017, we have curated four consecutive themed sales of Hsiao's works, focusing on the modern and post-war art world. Not only have we set new auction records for the artist*, but we also received an enthusiastic response from collectors. Titled Infinite Universe a name derived from the manifesto of the Punto Movement and reflecting Hsiao's passionate pursuit in understanding the universe, the exhibition aims to present a comprehensive survey of his oeuvre and diverse artistic language." Post-War Legends: Movimento Punto (1961 - 1966) In 1961, Hsiao Chin founded Movimento Punto in Milan, a cultural movement aimed at rescuing the post-war art world from an aimlessness he felt was the result of an overabundance of movements. Thirteen exhibitions featuring artists from around the world were held in different European cities throughout 1961 to 1966, stimulating an exchange between East and West. Hsiao's work from this period reflects the major cultural traits of East and West, in which he created a distinctive mode of philosophical abstract painting and shaped his first mature period. His work clearly expressed his interest in exploring the mysteries of the universe and living energy; while the circular and square symbols seem to echo "heaven is round and earth is square," an Eastern concept of the universe that underpins many of his artworks. "Dancing Lights was the strongest manifestation of my spiritual energies in the 1960s; it brought together my experiences and views on life. During this process, I gained understanding as I painted, and I was finally elevated to another realm." - Hsiao Chin Hsiao Chin's top 5 auction records have all been set by Sotheby's Hong Kong, led by La forza della meditazione , sold for HK$7.56 million in the 2018 Spring Sale.

La danza di Luce -5,1963, La luce della riflessione, 1964, acrylic on canvas, 140 x 110 cm ink and acrylic on canvas, 110 x 139 cm Hsiao Chin's paintings from the Movimento Punto period are best represented by his Dancing Lights series, comprising only 19 works. In this series, Hsiao divided his canvases between top-heavy80-20 proportions, a compositional device allowing viewers to connect with the visual experience of looking up at the sky. He adopted this style throughout the 1980s and 1990s, and it later became the basis for the widely acclaimed The Eternal Garden series. The Eternal Garden Series: The Final Ascendance of Zen and Qi Hsiao Chin experienced a tragic twist in his life when his daughter Samantha unexpectedly passed away in 1990. Devasted, Hsiao later came to experience an epiphany about the meaning of life, and created his classic series: The Eternal Garden, The Great Threshold, Ascendance of Samantha, Samadhi, Embodiment of the Soul, and Light on the Other Shore. These works embody Hsiao's realisations about life brought about by the immense pain of his loss - that life and death are just different forms of existence. He melded a rational understanding of Zen and Daoist philosophy, which he had cultivated since the 1960s, into the softest emotions in his life; and his abstract painting continued to develop around the themes of Zen and Qi. "I have experienced a lot of darkness in my life, but the Heavens have given me this darkness so that I may understand the light. There is no darkness in this world, there is only light; it's up to us whether we see it." - Hsiao Chin

Beyond the Eternal Garden-5, 1993, acrylic on canvas, 110 cm x 250 cm Glass Mosaics: Creating Across Boundaries (2005 - 2010) For the first time, a complete series of 12 glass mosaic works by Hsiao Chin will be displayed in this selling exhibition. Since 2005, Hsiao has been using his paintings as blueprints for the mosaic works, producing only 20 works over a period of 15-years. Glass mosaic has long been integral to European religious art; through this series, not only has Hsiao cleverly fused Eastern philosophies of the universe with Western religion and theology, he has also elevated his abstract paintings from the two-dimensional to the three-dimensional, breaking free from the limitations of a canvas. The featured mosaic works show rich, riotous colours in simple compositions; where the mosaic inlays replace the colours and brushstrokes of the painting, the tone shifts from light-hearted to forceful, making viewers feel as if they are standing in a medieval church, reflecting on the epic power of nature. The Grand Cloud, 1986 - 2018, Cosmic Vortex, 2005 - 2018, mosaic glass, 85 x 118cm mosaic glass, 75 x 130 cm

About Hsiao Chin (b. 1935) Hsiao Chin was doing a series of mosaic glass paintings at Studio Reduzzi in Milan, Italy in November 2017. © Hsiao Chin and 3812 Gallery Hsiao Chin was born in 1935 in Shanghai. His father, Hsiao Yu-mei, was a pioneer in modern Chinese music education, while his uncle, Wang Hseuh- ting, was an important politician and academic. During the establishment of the People's Republic of China in 1949, Hsiao accompanied Wang to Taiwan. In 1951, Hsiao entered the Art Department at National Taipei Teachers College under the supervision of the renowned woodcut printmaker Chou Ying and studied sketching under Chu Teh-chu. In 1952, Hsiao joined Li Chun- shen's Antung Street Studio and began his modern art journey. Hsiao received a scholarship from the Spanish government in 1955. However, disillusioned by the extreme conservatism of an academic institution in Madrid, Hsiao decided against moving there and instead moved to Barcelona and Paris, eventually settling in Milan in 1959. Against the backdrop of the Cold War, Hsiao bridged the divide between the Eastern and Western art worlds, and founded the Il Punto movement in 1961. Numerous European artists joined the movementand exhibitions, such as the Chinesische Künstler der Gegenwart (1963), were held throughout Europe - in Milan, Barcelona, Florence, Taipei, Rotterdam, Roma, Bologna and Zurich. In 1978 and 1980, Hsiao re-entered respectively Taiwan and China almost 30 years after his departure. Since the 1990s, Hsiao has continued to exhibit throughout Europe, America, and Greater China. While settling in Kaohsiung, Taiwan in 2014, he also founded the Hsiao Chin International Art Foundation. In 2016, Hsiao was conferred the Order of Brilliant Star for his lifetime contribution and achievements in art and cultural development. In July 2017, Hsiao published 'A Historical Dialogue with Art', a memoir focusing on developments in the international art world. This March, the Musée national des Arts asiatiques - Guimet in Paris held a large-scale solo exhibition for Hsiao, strengthening his importance as a modern Asian artist.

