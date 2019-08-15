Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sothebys    BID

SOTHEBYS

(BID)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sothebys : (English) Sotheby's Hong Kong Autumn Wine Sale Led By The Distinguished Cellar Of A Pioneering Collector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 10:12pm EDT

Press Release Hong Kong

For Immediate Release

Hong Kong | Agnes Yung/Winnie Tang | +852 2822 8140/8129 | agnes.yung@sothebys.com/winnie.tang@sothebys.com New York | Alexandra Fizer | Alexandra.Fizer@sothebys.com | London | Matthew Floris | matthew.floris@sothebys.com

Sotheby's Hong Kong Presents

The Distinguished Cellar of A Pioneering Collector

A Magnificent Collection of Burgundy and Bordeaux

From Four Decades of Collecting

Over 1,100 Lots Estimated at HK$37-50 Million / US$4.7-6.4 Million

5 October 2019

Hall 1, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Hong Kong, 15 August 2019 Sotheby's Hong Kong Autumn 2019 wine

sale series is led by The Distinguished Cellar of A Pioneering Collector, a

stunning single-owner sale that consists of over 1,100 lots estimated at HK$37-50 million / US$4.7-6.4 million. The collection is dominated by magnificent wines from Burgundy (460+ lots) and Bordeaux (410+ lots), including an exceptional selection of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Domaine Leflaive and the First Growths. The broad palate of the collection is enhanced by a superb array of wines from Rhône, Italy and the United States, including a vertical of Harlan Estate in magnums.

This is a collection amassed by a true wine lover with diverse and immaculate tastes, built over four decades at the forefront of a pioneering era for wine collecting in Asia, when a vast amount of effort and research

was made in order to acquire the world's finest wines. The majority of the wines were acquired on release, or directly from established British merchants in the late 1980s through to the 2000s, and have not been

moved from the Collector's cellar ever since.

Adam Bilbey, Head of Sotheby's Wine, Asia, states: "We are honored to be entrusted with an extraordinary collection of such depth and diversity. It is an absolute joy to present these wines at auction, and this distinguished cellar provides a welcome springboard into our autumn sale series in Asia."

An outstanding offering of over 460 lots of Burgundy brings 80+ lots of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, 60+ lots of Domaine Leflaive, in addition to a remarkable assemblage of Dujac, de Vogüé, Ponsot, Drouhin, and Clos de Tart.

410 lots of Bordeaux showcases a broad range of the region's finest wines, including 110+ lots of First Growths and top Right Bank Châteaux, many in full cases. The broad range encompasses outstanding vintages including Petrus 1989 and 1990, Haut Brion 1998, Lafite 1998, and a full spectrum of 1996s.

A rich offering of Rhône features Guigal wines including La Mouline, La Turque and La Landonne, alongside Chave, Jaboulet, Beaucastel and Vieux Télégraphe.

The sale also includes enticing vintages from countries and continents beyond the established classics of France, such as Dominus and Harlan from the United States, Sassicaia and Soldera from Italy, and Egon Müller from Germany.

2

SALE HIGHLIGHTS

Romanée Conti, Domaine de la Romanée-Conti

2005, 3 bottles in owc

Est. HK$380, 000 - 500,000/ US$48,000 - 60,000

1990, 6 bottles in owc

Est. HK$750,000-1,000,000/ US$95,000 - 127,000

2002, 6 bottles in owc

Est. HK$650,000-900,000 / US$82,000 - 114,000

Petrus

2000, 3 magnums in owc

Est. HK$160,000 - 220,000/ US$20,000 - 28,000

1990, 12 bottles in owc

Est. HK$280,000 - 400,000/ US$35,000 - 50,000

1989, 12 bottles in owc

Est. HK$280,000 - 380,000/ US$35,000 - 48,000

Domaine Leflaive Montrachet

2014, 1 bottle in owc

Est. HK$50,000 - 70,000/ US$6,000 - 8,500

2009, 1 bottle

Est. HK$48,000 - 65,000/ US$6,000 - 8,000

1995, 1 bottle

Est. HK$40,000 - 55,000/ US$5,000 - 7,000

1993, 2 bottles

Est. HK$100,000 - 140,000/ US$12,000 - 17,000

*owc: original wooden case

DOWNLOAD IMAGES

Dropbox: https://bit.ly/31pQ0nT

Baidu: https://pan.baidu.com/s/1_wEoO59pdZ_-w4LStiEVjg(Password: 1kxy)

3

NOTES TO EDITORS:

I) SOTHEBY'S WINE

Sotheby's Wine's annual worldwide sales reached an important new milestone in 2018, with sales significantly exceeding US$100 million in a single year - for further details, please click here.

The Rare Domaine de la Romanée-Conti from the Personal Cellar of Robert Drouhin sale held by Sotheby's in New York in October 2018 set a new record for any bottle of wine at auction when a bottle of Romanée Conti 1945 sold for US$558,000. Sotheby's also holds the world record for any wine lot at auction- the Romanée-ContiSuperlot (114 bottles) which sold for HK$12,556,250 (US$1,609,776) at Sotheby's Hong Kong in October 2014.

In April 2019, Sotheby's set a world record for any wine sales serieswhen a four-day series of auctions in Hong Kong brought a combined total of HK$273,115,578 / US$34,796,147.

  1. SOTHEBY'S HONG KONG 2019 AUTUMN SALES (MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW) DATE: 3-8October 2019
    VENUE: Hall 1, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (New Wing), 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
  1. ABOUT SOTHEBY'S

Sotheby's has been uniting collectors with world-class works of art since 1744. Sotheby's became the first international

auction house when it expanded from London to New York (1955), the first to conduct sales in Hong Kong (1973), India

(1992) and France (2001), and the first international fine art auction house in China (2012). Today, Sotheby's presents auctions in 10 different salesrooms, including New York, London, Hong Kong and Paris, and Sotheby's BidNow program allows visitors to view all auctions live online and place bids from anywhere in the world. Sotheby's offers collectors the

resources of Sotheby's Financial Services, the world's only full-service art financing company, as well as the collection

advisory services of its subsidiary, Art Agency, Partners. Sotheby' s presents private sale opportunities in more than 70 categories, including S|2, the gallery arm of Sotheby's Global Fine Art Division, and two retail businesses, Sotheby's Diamonds and Sotheby's Wine. Sotheby's has a global network of 80 offices in 40 countries and is the oldest company

listed on the New York Stock Exchange (BID).

Instagram| Facebook| Twitter| YouTube| Pinterest| Snapchat| Weibo| WeChat| Youku

*Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and

are net of any fees paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.

Disclaimer: Copyright in the image(s) shall remain vested in Sotheby's. Please note that the image(s) may depict subject matter which is itself protected by separate copyright. Sotheby's makes no representations as to whether the underlying subject matter is subject to its own copyright, or as to who might hold such copyright. It is the borrower's responsibility to obtain any relevant permissions from the holder(s) of any applicable copyright and Sotheby's supplies the image(s) expressly subject to this responsibility. Note that the image(s) is provided for a one-time use only and no permission is granted to alter the image(s) in any way.

4

Disclaimer

Sotheby's Inc. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 02:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOTHEBYS
10:42pSOTHEBYS : (Traditional Chinese) Sotheby's Hong Kong Autumn Wine Sale Led By The..
PU
10:42pSOTHEBYS : (Simplified Chinese) Sotheby's Hong Kong Autumn Wine Sale Led By The ..
PU
10:12pSOTHEBYS : (English) Sotheby's Hong Kong Autumn Wine Sale Led By The Distinguish..
PU
07/31SOTHEBYS : (English) Pre-Columbian Treasures from an important French Collection
PU
07/31SOTHEBYS : (French) Pre-Columbian Treasures from an important French Collection
PU
07/30SOTHEBY'S : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30SOTHEBYS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
07/30SOTHEBYS : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/30Sotheby's Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results
GL
07/24SOTHEBYS : (Simplified Chinese) Sotheby's Continues Leadership in Asia - First-H..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 017 M
EBIT 2019 199 M
Net income 2019 107 M
Debt 2019 662 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 25,8x
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,31x
EV / Sales2020 3,19x
Capitalization 2 709 M
Chart SOTHEBYS
Duration : Period :
Sothebys Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOTHEBYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 53,75  $
Last Close Price 58,11  $
Spread / Highest target -1,91%
Spread / Average Target -7,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas S. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Domenico de Sole Chairman
Ken Citron Chief Transformation Officer & EVP-Operations
Michael Fenton Goss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott Henry Executive VP-Technology & Worldwide Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOTHEBYS46.55%2 715
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD10.42%15 839
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.23.27%4 888
RH14.28%2 546
DUNELM GROUP PLC59.33%2 100
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-30.39%979
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group