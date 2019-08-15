Sothebys : (English) Sotheby's Hong Kong Autumn Wine Sale Led By The Distinguished Cellar Of A Pioneering Collector

|
Press Release Hong Kong
For Immediate Release
Sotheby's Hong Kong Presents
The Distinguished Cellar of A Pioneering Collector
A Magnificent Collection of Burgundy and Bordeaux
From Four Decades of Collecting
Over 1,100 Lots Estimated at HK$37-50 Million / US$4.7-6.4 Million
5 October 2019
Hall 1, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
Hong Kong, 15 August 2019 Sotheby's Hong Kong Autumn 2019 wine
sale series is led by The Distinguished Cellar of A Pioneering Collector, a
stunning single-owner sale that consists of over 1,100 lots estimated at HK$37-50 million / US$4.7-6.4 million. The collection is dominated by magnificent wines from Burgundy (460+ lots) and Bordeaux (410+ lots), including an exceptional selection of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Domaine Leflaive and the First Growths. The broad palate of the collection is enhanced by a superb array of wines from Rhône, Italy and the United States, including a vertical of Harlan Estate in magnums.
This is a collection amassed by a true wine lover with diverse and immaculate tastes, built over four decades at the forefront of a pioneering era for wine collecting in Asia, when a vast amount of effort and research
was made in order to acquire the world's finest wines. The majority of the wines were acquired on release, or directly from established British merchants in the late 1980s through to the 2000s, and have not been
moved from the Collector's cellar ever since.
Adam Bilbey, Head of Sotheby's Wine, Asia, states: "We are honored to be entrusted with an extraordinary collection of such depth and diversity. It is an absolute joy to present these wines at auction, and this distinguished cellar provides a welcome springboard into our autumn sale series in Asia."
An outstanding offering of over 460 lots of Burgundy brings 80+ lots of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, 60+ lots of Domaine Leflaive, in addition to a remarkable assemblage of Dujac, de Vogüé, Ponsot, Drouhin, and Clos de Tart.
410 lots of Bordeaux showcases a broad range of the region's finest wines, including 110+ lots of First Growths and top Right Bank Châteaux, many in full cases. The broad range encompasses outstanding vintages including Petrus 1989 and 1990, Haut Brion 1998, Lafite 1998, and a full spectrum of 1996s.
A rich offering of Rhône features Guigal wines including La Mouline, La Turque and La Landonne, alongside Chave, Jaboulet, Beaucastel and Vieux Télégraphe.
The sale also includes enticing vintages from countries and continents beyond the established classics of France, such as Dominus and Harlan from the United States, Sassicaia and Soldera from Italy, and Egon Müller from Germany.
SALE HIGHLIGHTS
Romanée Conti, Domaine de la Romanée-Conti
2005, 3 bottles in owc
Est. HK$380, 000 - 500,000/ US$48,000 - 60,000
1990, 6 bottles in owc
Est. HK$750,000-1,000,000/ US$95,000 - 127,000
2002, 6 bottles in owc
Est. HK$650,000-900,000 / US$82,000 - 114,000
Petrus
2000, 3 magnums in owc
Est. HK$160,000 - 220,000/ US$20,000 - 28,000
1990, 12 bottles in owc
Est. HK$280,000 - 400,000/ US$35,000 - 50,000
1989, 12 bottles in owc
Est. HK$280,000 - 380,000/ US$35,000 - 48,000
Domaine Leflaive Montrachet
2014, 1 bottle in owc
Est. HK$50,000 - 70,000/ US$6,000 - 8,500
2009, 1 bottle
Est. HK$48,000 - 65,000/ US$6,000 - 8,000
1995, 1 bottle
Est. HK$40,000 - 55,000/ US$5,000 - 7,000
1993, 2 bottles
Est. HK$100,000 - 140,000/ US$12,000 - 17,000
*owc: original wooden case
I) SOTHEBY'S WINE
Sotheby's Wine's annual worldwide sales reached an important new milestone in 2018, with sales significantly exceeding US$100 million in a single year - for further details, please click here.
The Rare Domaine de la Romanée-Conti from the Personal Cellar of Robert Drouhin sale held by Sotheby's in New York in October 2018 set a new record for any bottle of wine at auction when a bottle of Romanée Conti 1945 sold for US$558,000. Sotheby's also holds the world record for any wine lot at auction- the Romanée-ContiSuperlot (114 bottles) which sold for HK$12,556,250 (US$1,609,776) at Sotheby's Hong Kong in October 2014.
In April 2019, Sotheby's set a world record for any wine sales serieswhen a four-day series of auctions in Hong Kong brought a combined total of HK$273,115,578 / US$34,796,147.
SOTHEBY'S HONG KONG 2019 AUTUMN SALES (MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW) DATE: 3-8October 2019
VENUE: Hall 1, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (New Wing), 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
