Sothebys : (English) Sotheby's Hong Kong Autumn Wine Sale Led By The Distinguished Cellar Of A Pioneering Collector

Hong Kong, 15 August 2019 Sotheby's Hong Kong Autumn 2019 wine

sale series is led by The Distinguished Cellar of A Pioneering Collector, a

stunning single-owner sale that consists of over 1,100 lots estimated at HK$37-50 million / US$4.7-6.4 million. The collection is dominated by magnificent wines from Burgundy (460+ lots) and Bordeaux (410+ lots), including an exceptional selection of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Domaine Leflaive and the First Growths. The broad palate of the collection is enhanced by a superb array of wines from Rhône, Italy and the United States, including a vertical of Harlan Estate in magnums.

This is a collection amassed by a true wine lover with diverse and immaculate tastes, built over four decades at the forefront of a pioneering era for wine collecting in Asia, when a vast amount of effort and research

was made in order to acquire the world's finest wines. The majority of the wines were acquired on release, or directly from established British merchants in the late 1980s through to the 2000s, and have not been

moved from the Collector's cellar ever since.

Adam Bilbey, Head of Sotheby's Wine, Asia, states: "We are honored to be entrusted with an extraordinary collection of such depth and diversity. It is an absolute joy to present these wines at auction, and this distinguished cellar provides a welcome springboard into our autumn sale series in Asia."

An outstanding offering of over 460 lots of Burgundy brings 80+ lots of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, 60+ lots of Domaine Leflaive, in addition to a remarkable assemblage of Dujac, de Vogüé, Ponsot, Drouhin, and Clos de Tart.

410 lots of Bordeaux showcases a broad range of the region's finest wines, including 110+ lots of First Growths and top Right Bank Châteaux, many in full cases. The broad range encompasses outstanding vintages including Petrus 1989 and 1990, Haut Brion 1998, Lafite 1998, and a full spectrum of 1996s.

A rich offering of Rhône features Guigal wines including La Mouline, La Turque and La Landonne, alongside Chave, Jaboulet, Beaucastel and Vieux Télégraphe.

The sale also includes enticing vintages from countries and continents beyond the established classics of France, such as Dominus and Harlan from the United States, Sassicaia and Soldera from Italy, and Egon Müller from Germany.

