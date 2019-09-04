Sothebys : (English) Sotheby's Hong Kong Important Watches Autumn Sale To Take Place on 8 October 2019

Press Release Hong Kong For Immediate Release Hong Kong | Vania Lam | +852 2822 5509 | vania.lam@sothebys.com London | Marie-Béatrice Morin| marie-beatrice.morin@sothebys.com | New York | Darrell Rocha | darrell.rocha@Sothebys.com Sotheby's Hong Kong Important Watches Autumn Sale To Take Place on 8 October 2019 Led By PATEK PHILIPPE SKYMOON TOURBILLON, REFERENCE 5002 Estimated at HK$7 - 10 million / US$ 875,000 - 1,250,000 Prominently Featuring TWO FRESH-TO-THE-MARKET SPECIAL DIALS BY ROLEX AND PATEK PHILIPPE AN EXCEPTIONAL COLLECTION OF SPORTS AND JEWELLERY WATCHES Public Exhibition: 3 - 7 October│ Auction: 8 October Hall 1, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Hong Kong, 4 September 2019 With a desire to curate a sale which includes the very best examples of vintage and modern horology, Sotheby's Hong Kong Important Watches Autumn Sale 2019 has gathered together an exceptional collection of watches from the world's most renowned manufacturers. Taking place on 8 October at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, the flagship auction will offer an impressive 390 timepieces of various categories, from early pocket watches to vintage sport watches and modern grand complications. Sam Hines, Worldwide Head of Watches, comments, "Propelled by phenomenal results in our global watch sales, Sotheby's has led the watch auction market this year with a strong total of US$59 million - a momentum we hope will continue with our autumn sale in Hong Kong. This season we are bringing to collectors not only a highly curated selection of important timepieces, led by a rare Patek Philippe Skymoon Tourbillon Reference 5002, but also a strong line-up of Rolex sport watches, and a series of jewellery watches including Jaeger-LeCoultre, Jacob & Co, Graff and Piaget." TOP LOT OF THE SALE PATEK PHILIPPE Skymoon Tourbillon, Reference 5002 A Very Rare and Highly Important Pink Gold Double Dial Wristwatch with Twelve Complications Including Tourbillon, Minute Repeating On Cathedral Gongs, Perpetual Calendar, Retrograde Date, Sky Chart, Moon Phases, Orbit Display and Sidereal Time, Circa 2011 Estimate: HK$7,000,000 - 10,000,000 / US$895,000 - 1,250,000 Launched in 2001, the reference possesses a minute repeater with cathedral gongs and a tourbillon. On the front dial, it indicates standard time and features a perpetual calendar with retrograde date and aperture for moon phases indication. Inspired by the Star Calibre 2000 pocket watch, Patek Philippe was able to miniaturise the concept of the sky chart for the Skymoon Tourbillon. The reverse sets the stage for astronomical function and shows the northern sky, sidereal time, angular progression and the phases of the moon. Offered in excellent overall condition, this watch is considered a contemporary classic. TWO FRESH-TO-THE-MARKET SPECIAL DIALS BY ROLEX AND PATEK PHILIPPE ROLEX Cosmograph Daytona, Reference 16528 A Yellow Gold Chronograph Wristwatch with Red Dial, Suspended Logo and Bracelet, Circa 1990 Estimate: HK$1,600,000 - 3,000,000 / US$204,000 - 385,000 First introduced to the market in 1988, the automatic Rolex Daytona completely changed the concept of a sports chronograph with movement powered by the celebrated Zenith El Primero caliber 400 mechanism. This is the only known example to be finished with a deep red colour, whilst other interesting attributes of this highly unusual lot include the suspended logo and inverted 6 within the 12 hour register. In excellent condition, this historically important wristwatch was discovered for the very first time only recently and is fresh to the market.

PATEK PHILIPPE Reference 5020, Platinum Perpetual Calendar Chronograph Wristwatch with Moon Phases, Leap Year Indication, Special Luminous Monogram Blue Tachymeter Dial and Platinum Bracelet, Made in 2008 Estimate: HK$4,500,000 - 6,500,000 / US$575,000 - 830,000 Launched in 1994, the 5020 is also known as 'the TV screen' due to its particular cushion-shaped case. The reference was only in production for about eight years and was available in yellow, pink or white gold, as well as platinum. The reference was a commercial failure at the time and fewer than 200 pieces in total were made, with only seven pieces in platinum known to have been produced during this eight-year period. This example, consigned by a prominent collector, can be considered the most important 5020 ever to appear on the market and now becomes the eighth known watch of its kind. HISTORICAL POCKET WATCH FROM PATEK PHILIPPE PATEK PHILIPPE A Stainless Steel Openface Observatory Tested Pocket Chronometer with Tourbillon Regulator, Lever Escapement and Sector Dial, Made in 1924 and Sold in 1935 Estimate: HK$4,000,000 - 8,000,000 / US$510,000 - 1,020,000 This watch is undoubtedly as interesting technically as it is historically. Made in 1924, the watch features a James. C. Pellaton one-minute tourbillon regulator and was modified by master Jules Golay-Audemars. It is encased in the original stainless steel contest case, making it the only known stainless steel tourbillon regulator in private hands today. When entering the Observatory tests in 1931, it was awarded First Prize, an accolade apparently shared only with the other known stainless cased tourbillon regulator watch made in 1928, which now resides in the Patek Philippe Museum. SPORT WATCHES ROLEX GMT-MASTER, Reference 6542 A Stainless Steel Dual Time Wriswatch with Date and Bracelet, Circa 1960 Estimate: HK$1,600,000 - 2,400,000 / US$204,000 - 306,000 When Ref. 6542, the first GMT-Master, was released in 1954, it became the official timepiece of Pan-Am Airlines as the dual time was considered useful in trans-Atlantic travel. The present GMT reference 6542 has been retained in exceptional original condition, featuring the highly sought-after bakelite bezel that is intact and also in incredibly good condition. First offered at auction in 2013, the watch made a world record price for the reference, achieving some 260,000 Swiss Francs. Sotheby's is delighted to present the watch again this coming season.

ROLEX Four Line Big Crown, Reference 6538 A Stainless Steel Wristwatch with Gilt Dial and Bracelet, Circa 1957 Estimate: HK$1,600,000 - 3,200,000 / US$200,000 - 400,000 The reference, produced from 1955, is famous for its iconic 8mm Brevet crown, un-flanked by crown guards, making it instantly recognisable as a vintage reference. Its fame was further increased by its appearance on the wrist of Sean Connery in the first James Bond blockbuster, Dr. No. The dial is elevated by four lines of text, as opposed to the more common two, above the index at 6 o'clock. This example is in very honest and crisp original condition. MAGNIFICENT JEWELLERY WATCHES JACOB & CO. Astronomia, Reference At800.40.Bd.Bd.A A Pink Gold and Diamond-Set Skeletonised Tourbillon Wristwatch with Rotating Dial, Circa 2018 Estimate: HK$2,400,000 - 4,000,000 / US$306,000 - 510,000 Made in a very limited series of 18 pieces, this example is almost entirely set with baguette diamonds. The true joy of this watch is the spectacle of reading the time from it. The dial, rotating around the case, is joined by three additional satellites namely the spinning earth, the moon, and the tourbillon calibre JCAM 10. JAEGER-LECOULTRE Montre Extraordinaire La Rose, Reference Q4803304 White Gold, Diamond, Pink Sapphire, Ruby and Tsavorite-Set Floral- Shaped Bangle Watch, Circa 2010

Estimate: HK$1,600,000 - 3,200,000 / US$204,000 - 408,000 Part of the Montra Extraordinaire La Rose collection and limited to onlythree pieces, this watch is lavishly embellished with 1070 sapphires, 25 diamonds, 900 rubies and 1300 tsavorites. The dial of the bangle watch is concealed under a lifelike motion of layered petals frosted with sapphires of different shades, and is powered with a caliber 846 mechanical movement, hidden at the heart of this floral creation.

SOTHEBY'S HONG KONG AUTUMN SALES 2019 CALENDAR (The schedule is subject to change) Auctions Category 4 Oct Finest & Rarest Wines and Spirits Featuring the Magnificent Cellar of Park B. Smith A Glorious Burgundy Collection 5 Oct Modern Art Evening Sale Modern and Contemporary Southeast Asian Art Evening Sale The Distinguished Cellar of a Pioneering Collector 6 Oct Modern Art Modern & Contemporary Southeast Asian Art Contemporary Art Evening Sale Moutarderie Nationale: The Gillion Crowet Collection Fine Classical Chinese Paintings 7 Oct Contemporary Art Fine Chinese Paintings Magnificent Jewels and Jadeite 8 Oct Important Chinese Art Important Watches Selling Exhibitions Category 10 Sep - 9 Oct Hsiao Chin - Infinite Universe 3 - 7 Oct Panorama: A New Perspective Old Masters / A Brush with Italy Barry Flanagan Selling Exhibition 3 - 8 Oct Sotheby's Diamonds Sotheby's Wine Retail HONG KONG EXHIBITION AND AUCTION VENUE Hall 1, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (New Wing), 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

WATCHES: ASIA TRAVELLING EXHIBITIONS CALENDAR Date City Venue 4 - 5 Sep Shanghai Four Seasons Hotel 6 - 8 Sep Jakarta Pacific Century Place 7 - 8 Sep Beijing Beijing Park Hyatt 12 Sep Bangkok Anantara Siam Bangkok 14 - 15 Sep Singapore The Regent Singapore 21 - 22 Sep Taipei Hua Nan Bank International Convention Centre 28 Sep Macau Macau Timepiece Museum

