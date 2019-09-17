Sothebys : (English) Sotheby's Hong Kong Presenting Four Exceptional Selling Exhibitions this October

Press Release Hong Kong For Immediate Release Hong Kong | Vania Lam | +852 2822 5509 | vania.lam@sothebys.com London | Matthew Floris | matthew.floris@sothebys.com | New York | Darrell Rocha | darrell.rocha@sothebys.com Sotheby's Hong Kong to Present FOUR EXCEPTIONAL SELLING EXHIBITIONS Alongside this October's Autumn Sale Series - The Most Expansive Series Ever Held by Sotheby's in Asia - Featuring Sculptures and Paintings Spanning Seven Centuries Barry Flanagan: A Selling Exhibition The Largest Solo Exhibition of Works in Hong Kong By British Sculptor Barry Flanagan Old Masters / A Brush with Italy Seminal Works by Italian Old Masters From the Renaissance to the 19th Century Panorama: A New Perspective The Fourth Edition of the Exhibition Featuring Titans of Impressionist, Modern and Contemporary Art Hsiao Chin: Infinite Universe The Largest Solo Exhibition in Hong Kong for the Modern Asian Artist Exhibition Debut of Complete Series of Glass Mosaics Works

HONG KONG, 17 September 2019 This October, Sotheby's Hong Kong will present four selling exhibitions alongside its autumn sales series. Taking place at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and Sotheby's Hong Kong Gallery, the exhibitions showcase a diverse variety of art spanning seven centuries- from Italian Old Masters, playful bronze sculptures to a strong lineup of Impressionist, Modern and Contemporary works by established international artists. All works are available for immediate purchase. Jonathan Wong, Sotheby's Hong Kong Gallery Director, comments: "Over the years, Sotheby's has been committed to keeping its finger on the pulse of the art market and staying one step ahead of the diverse collecting tastes of our clients. Our two-pronged strategy of auctions and private sales has proven highly effective, so this autumn, we are thrilled to present our largest offering of selling exhibitions alongside our biannual Hong Kong sale series. Spanning East to West, classic to contemporary, the exhibitions will take our audience on a journey through centuries of art history. In response to the ever- expanding taste of art collecting in the region, the breadth and depth of the works showcased is unprecedented." BARRY FLANAGAN: A SELLING EXHIBITION Exhibition: 3 - 7 October 2019 Hall 1, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (from left): Moon Gold Hare, 2008; Acrobats, 1997 (cast 2012); Empire State with Bowler, Mirrored, 1997 In association with Waddington Custot, Sotheby's is delighted to present the largest solo exhibition of works in Hong Kong by the seminal British sculptor Barry Flanagan. Regarded as one of the most innovative artists active in Britain during the post-war period, Barry Flanagan is known principally for his iconic bronze sculptures alluding to animals (hares in particular), human figures and mythological creatures, all playful and subversive, while still intuitive and accessible. The contrast of Flanagan's anthropomorphic forms with the severe, polished forms as practiced by his contemporaries working in the minimalist style, has made the artist a popular figure among both collectors and curators. The subject of major solo exhibitions, Flanagan was also bestowed with several honours throughout his career, most prominently in 1991 when he was elected to the Royal Academy of Arts and awarded an OBE. His legacy today remains just as vital, with works currently held in notable public collections, including the Museum of Modern Art, New York; Tate Gallery, London; Stedelijk Museum, Amsterdam, among others.

OLD MASTERS / A BRUSH WITH ITALY Exhibition: 3 - 7 October 2019 Hall 1, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (from left): Giuliano di Piero di Simone Bugiardini, Portrait of a young man; Sano di Pietro, Madonna and Child; Luca Carlevarijs, Venice, a view of the Grand Canal with the Church of Santa Maria della Salute Sotheby's inaugural Old Masters selling exhibition in Hong Kong, A Brush with Nature, has achieved outstanding success last year. Encouraged by this tremendous response, a second edition, A Brush with Italy, will be held in Hong Kong this autumn. Widely recognised as the cradle of art, no other country had more of an impact on the evolution of art in the West as Italy, where artistic practice was reborn at the end of the 13th century with - for the first time since Antiquity - the depiction of modelled, realistic figures in a coherent sense of space. The period that followed became known as the Renaissance ('rebirth') and culminated in the art of the late 15th and early 16th centuries of Leonardo da Vinci, Raphael and others. Showcasing over 30 works, this exhibition seeks to give its audience in Hong Kong a flavour of the art of Italy from the Renaissance to the 19th century, charting the progress of style and taste across the centuries, from the small, religious panels made for private devotion in the 15th century, through the more extravagant Baroque period, to the sensational view paintings, or 'vedute', that so appealed to foreign visitors to Italy in the 18th and 19th centuries as mementoes of their time there. PANORAMA: A NEW PERSPECTIVE Exhibition: 3 - 7 October 2019 Hall 1, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (from left): René Magritte, La belle lurette, 1965; Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign, 1981; KAWS, Untitled (MBFT5), 2015; Roy Lichtenstein, Mobile I, 1989

The fourth season of Panorama: A New Perspective offers an impressive group of works spanning more than 150 years. The exhibition includes works by some of the most influential and engaging artistic voices of the 19th and 20th centuries, tracing the aesthetic development and leading movements from Impressionism, Modern to Pop. Featured in the exhibition are exceptional works by Auguste Rodin, Marc Chagall, René Magritte and Pierre-Auguste Renoir, as well as a compelling selection of highlights from Contemporary artists Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst, Keith Haring, KAWS and George Condo. HSIAO CHIN: INFINITE UNIVERSE Exhibition: 10 September - 9 October 2019 Sotheby's Hong Kong Gallery, 5/F One Pacific Place, Admiralty (from left): Hsiao Chin was doing a series of mosaic glass paintings at Studio Reduzzi in Milan, Italy in November 2017 © Hsiao Chin and 3812 Gallery; Enormous Cosmic Whirlpool, 1983 - 2014; La danza di Luce -5,1963 Sotheby's presents the largest solo exhibition of Hsiao Chin in Hong Kong, Hsiao Chin - Infinite Universe, with support from the Hsiao Chin Art Foundation, the artist and his gallery representative as well as from private collectors of his works. The exhibition features 26 works by the modern Asian artist from the 1960s through to the present day, including the debut showing of a complete series of his glass mosaics works. Founder of the "Punto International Art Movement", Hsiao was a prominent figure in the international post-war art scene, active in both Eastern and Western art circles. Using Eastern aesthetic ideas to create a distinctive style in the field of abstract painting, he garnered recognition from the Western art world. (See attached press releasefor more details) IMAGE DOWNLOAD: Dropbox: https://bit.ly/2mdmgLGor Baidu: https://pan.baidu.com/s/1fF-4CHTO-zcoBNHI0_R9Fg(PIN: t9g9)

NOTES TO EDITORS: I) SOTHEBY'S HONG KONG AUTUMN SALES 2019 CALENDAR (The schedule is subject to change) Auctions Category 4 Oct Finest & Rarest Wines and Spirits Featuring the Magnificent Cellar of Park B. Smith A Glorious Burgundy Collection 5 Oct Modern Art Evening Sale Modern and Contemporary Southeast Asian Art Evening Sale The Distinguished Cellar of a Pioneering Collector 6 Oct Modern Art Modern & Contemporary Southeast Asian Art Contemporary Art Evening Sale Moutarderie Nationale: The Gillion Crowet Collection Fine Classical Chinese Paintings 7 Oct Contemporary Art Fine Chinese Paintings Magnificent Jewels and Jadeite 8 Oct Important Chinese Art Important Watches Selling Exhibitions Category 10 Sep - 9 Oct Hsiao Chin - Infinite Universe 3 - 7 Oct Panorama: A New Perspective Old Masters / A Brush with Italy Barry Flanagan Selling Exhibition 3 - 8 Oct Sotheby's Diamonds Sotheby's Wine Retail HONG KONG EXHIBITION AND AUCTION VENUE Hall 1, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (New Wing), 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong II) FOR MORE NEWS FROM SOTHEBY'S Sotheby's has been uniting collectors with world-class works of art since 1744. Sotheby' s became the first international auction house when it expanded from London to New York (1955), the first to conduct sales in Hong Kong (1973), India (1992) and France (2001), and the first international fine art auction house in China (2012). Today, Sotheby' s presents auctions in 10 different salesrooms, including New York, London, Hong Kong and Paris, and Sotheby' s BidNow program allows visitors to view all auctions live online and place bids from anywhere in the world. Sotheby' s offers collectors the resources of Sotheby' s Financial Services, the world' s only full-service art financing company, as well as the collection advisory services of its subsidiary, Art Agency, Partners. Sotheby' s presents private sale opportunities in more than 70 categories, including S|2, the gallery arm of Sotheby's Global Fine Art Division, and two retail businesses, Sotheby' s Diamonds and Sotheby' s Wine. Sotheby' s has a global network of 80 offices in 40 countries and is the oldest company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (BID). Instagram| Facebook| Twitter| YouTube| Pinterest| Snapchat| Weibo| WeChat| Youku *Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.