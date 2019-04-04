Sothebys : (English) Sotheby's Hong Kong Spring 2019 Important Watches Totals HK$134.7 Million / US$ 17.3 Million
Sotheby's Hong Kong Spring 2019
Important Watches
Totals HK$134.7 Million / US$ 17.3 Million
TOP LOT OF THE SALE
PATEK PHILIPPE REFERENCE 2499, FIRST SERIES
Achieves HK$11.9 million / US$1.5 million
4 TIMEPIECES SETTING WORLD AUCTION RECORDS:
CARTIER LE TEMPLE CHINOIS AU DRAGON MYSTERY CLOCK
SELLS FOR HK$7.98 MILLION / US$ 1 MILLION
- OVER 3 TIMES THE ESTIMATES -
- WORLD RECORD FOR CARTIER CONTEMPORARY CLOCK -
PATEK PHILIPPE REFERENCE 5208P-001
SELLS FOR HK$ 6.89 MILLION / US$ 888,145
- WORLD RECORD FOR PATEK PHILIPPE REFERENCE 5208 -
PATEK PHILIPPE NAUTILUS REFERENCE 3700
SELLS FOR HK$2.5 MILLION / US$ 322,025
- OVER 5 TIMES THE ESTIMATES -
- WORLD RECORD FOR A STEEL NAUTILUS -
GEORGE DANIELS MILLENNIUM YELLOW GOLD AUTOMATIC CENTRE SECONDS WRISTWATCH SELLS FOR HK$2.25 MILLION / US$ 289,822
- WORLD RECORD FOR GEORGE DANIELS MILLENNIUM -
Hong Kong, 4 April 2019 Sam Hines, Sotheby's Worldwide Head of Watches, comments: "Illustrated by the
significant prices fetched by the top lot Patek Philippe Reference 2499 First Edition, of which only around 10 examples were made, together with the Asian auction debut of George Daniels Millennium , one of the only 47 yellow gold ever produced, this season the market has once again proven to us collectors are eager to pursue extremely rare and fresh to the market pieces. We are pleased to see a healthy market with buyers placing greater emphasis on value, and our global team will be more determined to source for top qualities pieces in our upcoming sales in London and Geneva."
SALE HIGHLIGHTS:
∙Demand for Patek Phillpe remains strong, with exceptional performances by the Nautilus Series:
o Reference 5208p-001 A Very Fine And Rare Platinum Minute Repeating Instantaneous
Perpetual Calendar Windows Single Button Chronograph Wristwatch With Moon Phases, Leap Year And Day/Night Indication , Circa 2014
Sold for HK$6,895,000 / US$ 888,145 (Lot 2353, est. HK$4,800,000 - 6,000,000 / US$615,000 - 765,000), setting a world auction record for a Reference 5208
oNautilus, Reference 3700/11 A Very Rare Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch With Date, Retailed By Tiffany & Co., Made In 1983
Sold for HK$2,500,000 / US$322,025 (Lot 2271, est. HK$480,000 - 650,000 / US$61,500 - 83,000), over 5 times the estimates, setting a world auction record for a steel Nautilus
oNautilus, Reference 5711p A Fine And Rare Platinum Bracelet Watch With Date And Blue Jeans Dial, Circa 2014
Sold for HK$3,250,000 / US$418,632 (Lot 2272, est. HK$1,600,000 - 2,400,000 / US$204,000 - 306,000)
∙Cartier Le Temple Chinois Au Dragon Mystery Clock
oSold for HK$7,975,000 / US$1,027,260 (Lot 2263, est. HK$2,500,000 - 5,000,000 / US$319,000 - 640,000), over 3 times the estimate, setting a world record for Cartier contemporary clock
∙George Daniels Millennium Yellow Gold Automatic Centre Seconds Wristwatch
oSold to an online bidder for HK$2,250,000 / US$289,822 (Lot 2300, est. HK$1,500,000 - 2,500,000 / US$192,000 - 319,000), setting a world record of a George Daniels Millennium
