Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sothebys    BID

SOTHEBYS

(BID)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sothebys : (English) Sotheby's Hong Kong Spring 2019 Important Watches Totals HK$134.7 Million / US$ 17.3 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 05:37am EDT

Press Release Hong Kong

For Immediate Release

Hong Kong | Vania Lam | +852 2822 5509 | vania.lam@sothebys.com

New York | Darrell Rocha | Darrell.rocha@sothebys.com | London | Matthew Floris | matthew.floris@sothebys.com

Sotheby's Hong Kong Spring 2019

Important Watches

Totals HK$134.7 Million / US$ 17.3 Million

TOP LOT OF THE SALE

PATEK PHILIPPE REFERENCE 2499, FIRST SERIES

Achieves HK$11.9 million / US$1.5 million

4 TIMEPIECES SETTING WORLD AUCTION RECORDS:

CARTIER LE TEMPLE CHINOIS AU DRAGON MYSTERY CLOCK

SELLS FOR HK$7.98 MILLION / US$ 1 MILLION

- OVER 3 TIMES THE ESTIMATES -

- WORLD RECORD FOR CARTIER CONTEMPORARY CLOCK -

PATEK PHILIPPE REFERENCE 5208P-001

SELLS FOR HK$ 6.89 MILLION / US$ 888,145

- WORLD RECORD FOR PATEK PHILIPPE REFERENCE 5208 -

PATEK PHILIPPE NAUTILUS REFERENCE 3700

SELLS FOR HK$2.5 MILLION / US$ 322,025

- OVER 5 TIMES THE ESTIMATES -

- WORLD RECORD FOR A STEEL NAUTILUS -

GEORGE DANIELS MILLENNIUM YELLOW GOLD AUTOMATIC CENTRE SECONDS WRISTWATCH SELLS FOR HK$2.25 MILLION / US$ 289,822

- WORLD RECORD FOR GEORGE DANIELS MILLENNIUM -

1

Hong Kong, 4 April 2019 Sam Hines, Sotheby's Worldwide Head of Watches, comments: "Illustrated by the

significant prices fetched by the top lot Patek Philippe Reference 2499 First Edition, of which only around 10 examples were made, together with the Asian auction debut of George Daniels Millennium , one of the only 47 yellow gold ever produced, this season the market has once again proven to us collectors are eager to pursue extremely rare and fresh to the market pieces. We are pleased to see a healthy market with buyers placing greater emphasis on value, and our global team will be more determined to source for top qualities pieces in our upcoming sales in London and Geneva."

SALE HIGHLIGHTS:

Demand for Patek Phillpe remains strong, with exceptional performances by the Nautilus Series:

o Reference 5208p-001 A Very Fine And Rare Platinum Minute Repeating Instantaneous

Perpetual Calendar Windows Single Button Chronograph Wristwatch With Moon Phases, Leap Year And Day/Night Indication , Circa 2014

Sold for HK$6,895,000 / US$ 888,145 (Lot 2353, est. HK$4,800,000 - 6,000,000 / US$615,000 - 765,000), setting a world auction record for a Reference 5208

oNautilus, Reference 3700/11 A Very Rare Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch With Date, Retailed By Tiffany & Co., Made In 1983

Sold for HK$2,500,000 / US$322,025 (Lot 2271, est. HK$480,000 - 650,000 / US$61,500 - 83,000), over 5 times the estimates, setting a world auction record for a steel Nautilus

oNautilus, Reference 5711p A Fine And Rare Platinum Bracelet Watch With Date And Blue Jeans Dial, Circa 2014

Sold for HK$3,250,000 / US$418,632 (Lot 2272, est. HK$1,600,000 - 2,400,000 / US$204,000 - 306,000)

Cartier Le Temple Chinois Au Dragon Mystery Clock

oSold for HK$7,975,000 / US$1,027,260 (Lot 2263, est. HK$2,500,000 - 5,000,000 / US$319,000 - 640,000), over 3 times the estimate, setting a world record for Cartier contemporary clock

George Daniels Millennium Yellow Gold Automatic Centre Seconds Wristwatch

oSold to an online bidder for HK$2,250,000 / US$289,822 (Lot 2300, est. HK$1,500,000 - 2,500,000 / US$192,000 - 319,000), setting a world record of a George Daniels Millennium

Top 10 image download:

Dropbox: https://bit.ly/2COtr2q| Baidu: https://pan.baidu.com/s/1w4D9KQd-M4uiNCHia4pYoA(PIN: qbvi )

*Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the

purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid.

2

HONG KONG +852 2524 8121 F +852 2810 6238 WWW.SOTHEBYS.COM

Sale Results 拍賣結果

Hong Kong 香港

Sale HK0862 Important Watches

3 APR 19

珍貴名錶

Grand Total (Including Buyer's Premium)

134,660,003 HKD (17,345,555 USD)

Exch Rate:

0.13

總成交價(已包括買家佣金):

對換率:

Sold by Lot:

76.8%

Lots Offered:

384

成交率(件數):

總件數:

Lots Sold/Unsold:

295 / 89

售出/收回:

Lot 拍品編號 Price (HKD/USD) 成交價(港元/美元) Estimate (HKD) 估價(港元)

Buyer 買家

2289

11,935,000 (1,537,347 USD)

8,000,000 - 16,000,000

Annonymous 匿名

PATEK PHILIPPE. A YELLOW GOLD PERPETUAL CALENDAR CHRONOGRAPH REFERENCE 2499 WRISTWATCH WITH BRACELET

百達翡麗第一代 2499 型號黃金萬年曆計時鏈帶腕錶配月相顯示

2352

8,575,000 (1,104,546 USD)

6,500,000 - 9,600,000

Asian Private 亞洲藏家

PATEK PHILIPPE. A PLATINUM DOUBLE DIAL WRISTWATCH WITH TWELVE COMPLICATIONS, REFERENCE 5002P

百達翡麗 5002P-001型號「SKY MOON TOURBILLON」鉑金雙錶盤腕錶備 12 項複雜功能

2263

7,975,000 (1,027,260 USD)

2,500,000 - 5,000,000

Asian Private 亞洲藏家

CARTIER. A YELLOW GOLD, PLATINUM, SILVER, DIAMOND, EMERALD, CORAL, AGATE AND CITRINE-SET AUTOMATA MYSTERY CLOCK

卡地亞黃金、鉑金、銀、鑽石、祖母綠、琺瑯、黑瑪瑙、玉石、孔雀石、水蒼玉、水晶、黑曜石、蘇打石、瑪瑙、珊瑚、 貝母及黃晶電動座鐘

2353

6,895,000 (888,145 USD)

4,800,000 - 6,000,000

Asian Private 亞洲藏家

PATEK PHILIPPE, A PLATINUM MINUTE REPEATING SINGLE BUTTON PERPETUAL CALENDAR WRISTWATCH

百達翡麗 5208P-001 型號鉑金三問萬年曆單按鈕計時錶備閏年及晝夜顯示

2339

4,375,000 (563,544 USD)

3,200,000 - 5,000,000

Private 私人藏家

PATEK PHILIPPE. A PLATINUM PERPETUAL CALENDAR SPLIT SECONDS CHRONOGRAPH WITH SPECIAL BROWN DIAL, CERTIFICATE, SPARE CASE

百達翡麗 5004P-061 型號 非常罕有、重要及獨特，鉑金萬年曆追針計時腕錶備特別錶盤、月相、24 小時及閏年顯示

2308 3,625,000 (466,936 USD)3,000,000 - 5,000,000 Asian Private 亞洲藏家

RICHARD MILLE. A PINK GOLD TONNEAU FORM SPLIT SECONDS CHRONOGRAPH TOURBILLON WRISTWATCH W/POWER RESERVE RICHARD MILLE M008 AG PG 型號粉紅金陀飛輪追針計時鏤空腕錶備動力儲備及扭力狀態顯示

2272 3,250,000 (418,632 USD)1,600,000 - 2,400,000 Annonymous 匿名

PATEK PHILIPPE. A PLATINUM REFERENCE 5711 WRISTWATCH

百達翡麗 5711P 型號「NAUTILUS」精美罕有鉑金鍊帶腕錶備日期顯示及藍色錶盤

2271 2,500,000 (322,025 USD)480,000 - 650,000 Asian Private 亞洲藏家

PATEK PHILIPPE. A STAINLESS STEEL JUMBO NAUTILUS REFERENCE 3700/001 WRISTWATCH, RETAILED BY TIFFANY & CO. 百達翡麗 3700/11 型號「NAUTILUS」罕有精鋼鍊帶腕錶備日期顯示，由蒂芙尼發行

2348

2,312,500 (297,873 USD)

2,000,000 - 3,000,000

Annonymous 匿名

PATEK PHILIPPE. A STAINLESS STEEL SPLIT SECONDS CHRONOGRAPH WRISTWATCH WITH CERTIFICATE AND BOX

百達翡麗 5950A 型號 非常精美罕有精鋼追針單按鈕計時腕錶

2300

2,250,000 (289,822 USD)

1,500,000 - 2,500,000

Asian Private 亞洲藏家

GEORGE DANIELS. A YELLOW GOLD WRISTWATCH WITH DATE AND SLIM CO-AXIALESCAPEMENT, MILLENNIUM, MADE IN 1999 GEORGE DANIELSMILLENIUM」非常罕有及精美黃金腕錶備日期顯示及同軸擒縱系統

Specialist in Charge: Sam Hines 莊瀚森

Press Office Contact: Vania Lam 林思齊 +852 2822 5509

Estimates do not include buyer's premium. Prices achieved include the hammer price plus buyer's premium and are net of any fees paid to the purchaser where the purchaser provided an irrevocable bid. *估價不包括買家佣金；成交價包括落槌價與買家佣金，並扣除買家因作出「不可撤銷投標」承諾

並成功競投而獲得的報酬補償。

3

Disclaimer

Sotheby's Inc. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 09:36:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOTHEBYS
05:37aSOTHEBYS : (English) Sotheby's Hong Kong Spring 2019 Important Watches Totals HK..
PU
04/03SOTHEBYS : Unseen photos of Frida Kahlo by her lover to be auctioned
AQ
04/03SOTHEBYS : RM Sotheby's Partners with Aston Martin for Single-Marque Evening at ..
PU
04/03SOTHEBYS : Sotheby's HK Spring 2019 Sales Total HK$3.78 Billion / US$482 Million..
PU
04/03SOTHEBYS : Floral Jewels for Spring? Groundbreaking!
PU
04/03SOTHEBYS : Sotheby's fourth dedicated sale of modern and contemporary african ar..
PU
04/03SOTHEBYS : Fine Chinese Paintings Top Ten
PU
04/03SOTHEBYS : (Traditional Chinese) SOTHEBY'S HONG KONG FINE CHINESE PAINTINGS SALE..
PU
04/03SOTHEBYS : (Simplified Chinese) SOTHEBY'S HONG KONG FINE CHINESE PAINTINGS SALE ..
PU
04/03SOTHEBYS : (English) SOTHEBY'S HONG KONG FINE CHINESE PAINTINGS SALE LED BY ZHAN..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 021 M
EBIT 2019 215 M
Net income 2019 131 M
Debt 2019 631 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,37
P/E ratio 2020 12,73
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
EV / Sales 2020 2,16x
Capitalization 1 772 M
Chart SOTHEBYS
Duration : Period :
Sothebys Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOTHEBYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 49,8 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas S. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Domenico de Sole Chairman
Ken Citron Chief Transformation Officer & EVP-Operations
Michael Fenton Goss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott Henry Executive VP-Technology & Worldwide Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOTHEBYS-4.30%1 747
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD2.19%14 069
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.15.82%4 570
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.49.47%2 325
DUNELM GROUP PLC68.67%2 306
RH-11.00%2 117
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About