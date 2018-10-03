Sothebys : (English) Sotheby's Paris | Famed French Gallerist Natalie Seroussi to offer 37 remarkable Modern works | French Cancan by Natalie Seroussi | 20 October

Paris Press release

Famed French Gallerist Natalie Seroussi to offer 37 remarkable Modern works

FRANCIS PICABIA - KAREL APPEL - MARTIAL RAYSSE - JEAN

DUBUFFET- ANDRE MASSON - HENRI MATISSE

Paris, 3 October 2018: Sotheby's is honoured to announce the auction French Cancan by Natalie Seroussi on 20 October. In our new exhibition rooms, this outstanding auction will offer a group of 37 lots signed by some of the 20th century's greatest artists.

A key player on the Parisian art scene, Natalie Seroussi opened her first gallery in 1977 rue Quincampoix, before movie rue de Seine, in the artsy neighbourhood of Saint-Germain-des-Près, where she has been working for about 30 years. In the 1980s, Natalie Seroussi bought renowned architect André Bloc's (1895-1966) house in Meudon. She later launched an international architecture competition in 2006, inspired by the Bloc's "sculpture-habitacles" - buildings embodying his attempts to blend architecture and sculpture.

Today, Natalie Seroussi wants to carry this project forward by creating a "résidence de conversation" where art historians, curators, architects, writers and artists will be able to share their ideas with each other and foster collective thinking. With the help of her son, Julien Seroussi, she has decided to part ways with a group of historic works to fund the project. The pieces up for auction include an outstanding canvas from Karel Appel's CoBrA period, a hypnotic painting from 1965 belonging to Jean Dubuffet's "Hourloupe" era, an emblematic work by Martial Raysse created the same year, and a Danseuse de French Cancan by Francis Picabia - the inspiration behind this magnificent auction's title.

Francis Picabia, Danseuse de French Cancan, ca. 1942-1943

When Francis Picabia was living in the South of France during the Second World War, he revisited sensuality and eroticism in his work. The artist painted his famous series of women in alluring poses, and Danseuse de French Cancan (Estimate: €300,000-500,000) is an evocative example of this. Lifting her frilly dress in the classic pose associated with that legendary dance, this dancer evokes light-heartedness and erotic frivolity, an image that contrasts with the harsh years of war and occupation. The fact that the Vichy regime had closed Montmartre's famous cabarets in an attempt to restore moral order makes it all the more sarcastic.

Breaking with the provocations of his Dada period, Picabia turned kitsch and poor taste into a new aesthetic that was just as subversive as his previous work. Danseuse de French Cancan perfectly expresses the multifaceted talent of an artist whose constantly changing style goes hand in hand with permanent provocation, a constant rebellion against the supposed hierarchies of modern art.

Martial Raysse, A propos de New York en Peinturama, 1965

A propos de New York en Peinturama (Estimate: €1,000,000-1,500,000) is one of Martial Raysse's masterpieces. He assembled it in Los Angeles, where he moved after spending a year at New York's Chelsea Hotel. Midway between painting, sculpture and new media, this work attests to the virtuosity with which Raysse breathed new magic into painting.

By the mid-1960s, Raysse was acknowledged as one of the major figures of his time and one of the most inventive artists of his generation. A disruptive artist, here he disdains conventions by depicting himself profile view with his New-Realist acolyte, Jean Tinguely, literally coming out of the frame to point at a wider range of creative options. He boldly integrated humble manufactured objects into his assemblages, breaking with the Informalism of the post-war years, while introducing a playful dimension into his work that contrasted with what was then popular in France. In that respect, Raysse was closer to his English and American counterparts, and this work ushered in his brilliant Pop period.

Karel Appel, Tigerbird, 1952

Borrowing from primitive, folk and Naïve Art and Art Brut, Karel Appel's 1952 Tigerbird (Estimate: €500,000-700,000) follows in the footsteps of Pablo Picasso and Paul Klee. Combining naturalist and expressionist influences, Tigerbird celebrates life, childhood, refound freedom and light with amazing creative energy. In his own words, Appel "always dreamed of revolutionary forms of expression capable of depicting the interplay between life and society, nature and the city" and "tried to capture the secret movement of existence with as much spontaneity, flexibility and transparency as possible." His touch in this vibrant, dynamic composition is more incisive than ever, giving it a glowing, picturesque power while simultaneously evoking the sweetness, innocence and brutality of childhood.

Jean Dubuffet, Cafetière, tasse et soucoupe, sucrier, 1965

Jean Dubuffet's Cafetière, tasse et soucoupe, sucrier (Estimate: €400,000-600,000) is one of the most emblematic works in his Hourloupe series, completed in 1965. It is a unique interpretation of a relatively classic genre of still life, yet it demonstrates the artist's extraordinary independence of mind. The drawing covers the whole canvas, juxtaposing blue, red and white industrial colours highlighted by black outlines. Together these elements create a visionary world that is both stylised and graphic. Dubuffet invented a lively, radical, wild and poetic pictorial language that would leave a lasting mark on art history.

André Masson, Le Couple, 1940

After the 3 October 1940 law restricting the rights of Jewish people was voted under the Vichy regime, André Masson, his wife Rose and their two sons went to Marseille in the hope of reaching America. It is at that time that he painted Le Couple (Estimate: €400,000-600,000), which can be assumed to depict his family on the verge of leaving Europe. Masson cared so much about this painting that he took it with him to exile in the United States, where it was signed.

Le Couple has a direct relationship with Métamophoses (1939), a work Masson painted the previous year. It immerses viewers into the heart of Masson's iconography by brilliantly illustrating a key theme in his œuvre: metamorphosis. Everything seems to be in the throes of transformation. Humanity and vegetation merge and become one. A convulsive depiction of our world painted just as war engulfed Europe, Le Couple is one of the most noteworthy examples of Masson's Métamorphoses series. It is a major work that holds a key place in the Surrealist canon.

Lastly, the auction will also include an exceptional red chalk Autoportrait by Henri Matisse (Estimate: €400,000-600,000). This beautiful self-portrait was created in 1941, a key year for Matisse, who was recuperating from a serious operation. It attests to Matisse's research, who produced almost exclusively works on paper that year.

French Cancan By Natalie Seroussi

Sale on 20 October

Exhibition from 13 au 19 October

